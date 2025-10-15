Karting returns to Pahrump with new series at Spring Mountain Karting Complex

After nearly two decades without competitive karting in Las Vegas, the engines are roaring again as the Spring Mountain Karting Complex (SMK) launched its inaugural SMK Race Series.

SMK Race Series Master shifter driver Gabriel Garcias turns a tight corner at the Race Series at the Spring Mountain Karting Complex. (ReVision Automedia)

SMK Race Series racers get ready to jump in their karts to hit the track during the first race of the series at the SMK Race Series at the Spring Mountain Karting Complex. (ReVision Automedia)

Senior 4 Cycle racer Mathias Camacho leads the front of the starting line before a race during the SMK Race Series at the Spring Mountain Karting Complex (SMK). (ReVision Automedia)

After an absence of nearly 20 years, karting has officially returned to Pahrump.

Spring Mountain Karting Complex (SMK) launched its inaugural SMK Race Series with an action-packed opening weekend on Sept. 21, featuring 47 racers across ten competitive classes.

The first of four races showcased thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing and an undeniable passion for karting in Southern Nevada.

“The first race of the season was an incredible success,” said Thomas Lovelady, director of Spring Mountain Karting Complex. “From kids giving it everything they had in every corner to seasoned racers battling for the lead, the weekend was proof that karting is alive and thriving in Southern Nevada. We look forward to continuing the excitement with the next three races in the months ahead.”

The 7.3 acre complex located at Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch features three unique varying size tracks built to FIA specifications for regional and national racing including the 1.12 miles SMK Full Track, the 0.73 mile SMK North Track and the smaller 0.46 mile SMK South Track suited for rental karts and schools.

The second race of the series is set to take place on Oct. 19 on SMK’s .73-mile North Clockwise configuration.

The event is open to the public, with no membership required to participate.

Registration is available at www.springmountainkarting.com/booking for $300 and includes Saturday practice and Sunday racing.

The registration period will close Friday, October 17, and limited spots are available.

Upcoming Race Dates

Race 2: October 19, 2025

Race 3: November 9, 2025

Race 4: December 7, 2025

(Spectators welcome; no membership required for competitors.)

September Results

TAG MICRO KART PTS.

1. Sebastian Matyjaszck: 137, 200

2. Malcolm Mancias: 99, 180

3. Brandt Schlemmer: 114, 170

TAG MINI PTS.

1. Alek Dininiski: 65, 200

2. August Stringer: 77, 180

3. Ellie Godenzi: 108, 170

TAG SENIOR 100 PTS.

1. Rylan Cordon: 934, 200

2. Cole Loftsgard: 924, 180

3. JD Drennen: 869, 170

4. Tanner Cordon: 908, 160

5. Dario Capitanio: 500, 150

6. Brandon Chappell: 44, 142

7. Gregory Fernandez: 935, 134

8. Guillermo Camacho: 226, 126

9. Jack Parriott: 73, 118

10. James Day: 51, 110

11. Jason Schumacher: 255, 102

SENIOR 4 CYCLE PTS.

1. Austin Hawkins: 305, 200

2. Nicolas Camacho: 314, 180

3. Mathias Camacho: 313, 170

4. Jazzalyn Manning: 99, 160

5. Steven Pascucci: 20, 150

6. Jacob Hughes: 303, 142

7. Lane Fender: 17, 134

8. David Turner: 323, 126

9. Savannah Smith: 36, 118

MASTER 4 CYCLE PTS.

1. Dax Veloria: 77X, 200

2. Jake Burchette: 327, 180

3. Josh Prater: 88, 170

4. Dean Pascucci: 520, 160

5. Ken Northrup: 28, 150

6. Anthony Botsford: 36, 142

CADET 4 CYCLE PTS.

1. Cash Prater: 188, 200

2. Doren Pascucci: 20, 180

3. Pressley Prater: 88, 170

4. Vivienne Matyjaszck: 81, 160

JUNIOR 4 CYCLE PTS.

1. Caden Duncan: 73, 200

2. Gabby Moore: 292, 180

MASTER SHIFTER PTS.

1. Chris Muecke: 537, 200

2. Walker Lytle: 695, 180

3. Gabriel Garcias: 555, 170

4. Hector Samayoa: 636, 160

5. Brian Ichikawa: 50, 150

TAG SENIOR 100 PTS.

1. Declan Mixon: 836, 200

2. Simone Fay: 873, 180

PRO SHIFTER PTS.

1. Holden Delcoure: 771, 200

Visit www.springmountainkarting.com or call (775) 727-3990 for more information.

Racers and spectators alike can enjoy the weekend at the facility’s new lakeside casitas, now open for booking at (800) 391-6891.

Spring Mountain Karting Complex is located at 4767 S. Highway 160, in Pahrump.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.