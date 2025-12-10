Lady Trojans’ Castaneda-Dabney grabs two interceptions despite 34-0 loss to Chaparral

Chaparral rolled to a 34-0 win Monday night, but the Lady Trojans walked away with momentum after forcing multiple turnovers and executing their sharpest offensive series of the year.

Building something new in the desert — Inside the launch of the PVVC Volleyball Club

Pahrump Valley High School's Ember Castaneda-Dabney gets in perfect position to set up to make the tackle against the Chaparral Cowboys. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Diona Nixon tries to pull a flag from under a cowboys rusher during the Trojans 34-0 loss against the Cowboys. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School Juliana Turco reels in an amazing catch after a successful flea flicker is performed. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman wideout Ma'liyah Collins tries to avoid a cowboys defender before her flag got pulled by a Cowboys defender. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School freshman wideout Ma'liyah Collins makes the stop on a cowboys rusher before they reach the endzone. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

A trio of Pahrump Valley High School defenders pounce on a Cowboy running for daylight in the Trojans 34-0 loss against the Chaparral High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School defenders junior Jazmyn Herrera and senior Savannah Thompson try to force pressure on the Cowboys defense in their non-league away game. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Diona Nixon evades a Chaparral High School defender in the Trojans 34-0 loss against the Cowboys. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Diona Nixon tries to avoid her flag being pulled during a rush up the middle in a game against Chaparral High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

With each passing week, the Lady Trojans flag football team continues to grow more confident in its route running and defensive assignments.

The scoreboard didn’t reflect that progress Monday night — a 34-0 loss to Chaparral — but the strides were visible to anyone in attendance.

The Trojans forced their first defensive turnover of the season late in the first quarter, a takeaway that energized the sideline and made the team look like a different program overnight.

”Defensively, we were a completely different team. We worked on identifying where to be and being in the right spot all week prior to the game,” Trojans head coach Jeff Corbett said. “This week we’re going through reading the defense and working on progressions for the quarterback as well.”

Still searching for consistency on offense, the Trojans managed one of their best drives of the season on a trick-play flea-flicker drawn up by assistant coach Jessica VanderWal.

Quarterback Diona Nixon pitched the ball back to Savanna Thompson, who launched a 25-yard pass that Juliana Turco hauled in for a highlight-reel completion.

”Offense is a little more tricky to get our timing down and get comfortable, but I think they’re finally understanding how to throw on the run,” Corbett said. “Our wide receivers are learning how to adapt to the defenses but I think we’re starting to understand mentally what it takes.”

After Nixon’s interception on the ensuing drive, Chaparral pushed back into scoring position before being stopped by another turnover — this one an interception by Ember Castaneda-Dabney.

The Trojans trailed just 12-0 at halftime, keeping themselves firmly in the fight.

But an interception on their opening possession of the second half swung momentum back to the Cowboys. Chaparral appeared ready to pull away until Castaneda-Dabney stepped in again, grabbing her second interception of the night to slow the surge.

Chaparral senior quarterback Bea Laria completed 10 of 19 passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Na’Shayla Williamson went 10 of 16 for 144 yards and two scores.

Williamson also proved dangerous on the ground, rushing for 111 yards on nine carries.

Cowboys junior Mariah Preston led all receivers with 101 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

“Knowing that we held Laria to 85 yards is really impressive,” Corbett said.

The Trojans return to action Monday on the road against SLAM! at 5 p.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.