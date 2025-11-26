43°F
Lady Trojans celebrate hard-fought season at soccer awards night

The 2025 Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer program is honored at their end of the season banquet with multiple awards. (Amy Carlson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
November 26, 2025 - 4:43 am
 
Updated November 26, 2025 - 9:20 am

Last week, the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer program’s season drew to a close during the team’s award ceremonies.

Honoring the hardworking Lady Trojans, multiple recognitions were distributed to members of the program that made an impact this season.

The following Lady Trojans were all recipients of earning a varsity letter: Delaney Abbatte, Haylee Barajas-Solis, Julieanne Briggs, Sarah Brown-Collins, Diona Nixon, Staisha Perry, Natalia Vallin, Aubrey Williams, Paola Aguilar, Sydney Crotty, Jazmyn Herrera, Juliana Shepard-Lopez, Natalie Soto, Michelle Villalobos, Cindal Monahan, Avery Farruggia, Kylee Lusk, Mary Miller, Patience Moore, Melissa Nunez-Ramirez, Raylee Smith and Christine Williams.

Varsity team awards

MVP - Natalia Vallin

Coaches Award-Sarah Brown

Most Dedicated - Delaney Abbatte

Offensive Player of the Year- Aubrey Williams

Defensive Player of the Year - Diona Nixon

Foundation Player - Natalie Soto

Most Improved- Julie Briggs

Varsity, State and League awards

NIAA 3A South All League First Team: Natalia Vallin and Natalie Soto

NIAA 3A South All League Second Team: Aubrey Williams

NIAA 3A South All League Honorable Mention: Diona Nixon and Sarah Brown

NIAA Southern Nevada High School Soccer Coaches Association 3A South Offensive Player of the Year: Natalia Vallin

NIAA Southern Nevada High School Soccer Coaches Association 3A South All-State and All-League: Natalia Vallin, Aubrey Williams, Diona Nixon and Sarah Brown

NIAA Southern Nevada High School Soccer Coaches Association 3A/4A/5A All-Star Team: Natalia Vallin and Diona Nixon

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

