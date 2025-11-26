Lady Trojans celebrate hard-fought season at soccer awards night
Last week, the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer program’s season drew to a close during the team’s award ceremonies.
Honoring the hardworking Lady Trojans, multiple recognitions were distributed to members of the program that made an impact this season.
The following Lady Trojans were all recipients of earning a varsity letter: Delaney Abbatte, Haylee Barajas-Solis, Julieanne Briggs, Sarah Brown-Collins, Diona Nixon, Staisha Perry, Natalia Vallin, Aubrey Williams, Paola Aguilar, Sydney Crotty, Jazmyn Herrera, Juliana Shepard-Lopez, Natalie Soto, Michelle Villalobos, Cindal Monahan, Avery Farruggia, Kylee Lusk, Mary Miller, Patience Moore, Melissa Nunez-Ramirez, Raylee Smith and Christine Williams.
Varsity team awards
MVP - Natalia Vallin
Coaches Award-Sarah Brown
Most Dedicated - Delaney Abbatte
Offensive Player of the Year- Aubrey Williams
Defensive Player of the Year - Diona Nixon
Foundation Player - Natalie Soto
Most Improved- Julie Briggs
Varsity, State and League awards
NIAA 3A South All League First Team: Natalia Vallin and Natalie Soto
NIAA 3A South All League Second Team: Aubrey Williams
NIAA 3A South All League Honorable Mention: Diona Nixon and Sarah Brown
NIAA Southern Nevada High School Soccer Coaches Association 3A South Offensive Player of the Year: Natalia Vallin
NIAA Southern Nevada High School Soccer Coaches Association 3A South All-State and All-League: Natalia Vallin, Aubrey Williams, Diona Nixon and Sarah Brown
NIAA Southern Nevada High School Soccer Coaches Association 3A/4A/5A All-Star Team: Natalia Vallin and Diona Nixon
