Lady Trojans clinch playoffs, hope to end season on high note

The Pahrump Valley Lady Trojans softball team is heading back to the playoffs for a seventh straight season after clinching a spot in the 3A Southern Regional playoffs with their win over the Desert Pines Jaguars.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Ava Chiancone (33) delivering a pitch in the Trojans' loss to Needles on Wednesday, April 26.

The Pahrump Valley Lady Trojans softball team is heading back to the playoffs for a seventh straight season after clinching a spot in the 3A Southern Regional playoffs with their win over the Desert Pines Jaguars.

First year head coach Veronica Montanez has the Lady Trojans (9-11) currently sitting in the No. 2 seed of the Mountain league, just one and a half games behind the Boulder City Eagles for the top spot in the league.

Pahrump will host the Eagles this Friday, April 28, in Boulder City’s season finale. If the Trojans are able to win the game, they’ll cut the Eagles’ league lead down to just one game with one more still to play.

The Trojans will close out their season next Wednesday, May 3, with a home game against the SLAM Nevada Bulls.

The Bulls dropped the first matchup between these two teams in the Las Vegas Valley 15-13 in nine innings.

SLAM currently holds the No. 3 spot in the Mountain standings with a league record of 2-3 pending Thursday’s results against Desert Pines.

Depending on the outcome of the Trojans’ final two games and SLAM’s final three games, Pahrump can be anywhere from the No. 2 Mountain seed all the way down to the No. 5 seed in the 3A Southern region standings.

They need just one win in their final two games to secure that No. 2 seed and a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

Friday’s game against Boulder City is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @_dannysmyth on Twitter.