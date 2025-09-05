Lady Trojans cruise past Cristo Rey St. Viator to earn first win

After a tough first four games, the Lady Trojans soccer program is finding their groove back once again.

Pahrump Valley High School senior co-captains Natalia Vallin and Aubrey Williams share a laugh at midfield during an away league match against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior captain Natalia Vallin tries to maintain control of the ball as she cruises past a Cristo Rey St. Viator defender. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Trojans were able to shut out Cristo Rey St. Viator on the road in a league match 7-0. The Trojans put up three goals in the first half and four in the second half. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior captain Natalia Vallin scores her first goal of the match against Cristo Rey St. Viator. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Sydney Crotty scored her second goal of the season on the road against Cristo Rey St. Viator in a league match. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

After starting the season out 0-3-1, the Trojans finally found their groove in an offensive rout of Cristo Rey St. Viator. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior captain Natalia Vallin was a force against Cristo Rey St. Viator as the senior recorded four goals on the evening. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

For a few of the upperclassman coming into their away match against Cristo Rey St. Viator Wednesday night, emotions ran high for good reason.

The field that the Trojans in 2023 defeated Truckee High School in overtime 1-0 to win the 3A state championship would be the same turf to give the ladies their first victory of the 2025 fall season.

In a much-needed league victory, the Trojans (1-3-1, 1-3-1 3A Southern League) cruised to a 7-0 offensive rout against Cristo Rey St. Viator.

According to Trojans head coach Amy Carlson, the win wasn’t the cleanest but nonetheless will be appreciated.

“Seven–zero, we’re going to take the win and celebrate it, but it wasn’t a great win,” Carlson said.

“We’re just not connecting passes and we’re playing really slow. That other team was outpacing us.

“The score should have been much different.”

Trojans senior captain Natalia Vallin got the goal party started in the 10th minute of the first half with a beautiful hook shot from the left side of the wing. Vallin would go on to bag a four-goal haul in the match.

“Natalia Vallin— lead captain and earned lead captain, is one of the few girls that’s been on varsity as a freshman. She lives and breathes this game. Everything she does is from the heart,” Carlson said. “She always talks as ‘we’ — not ‘I’ or ‘you.’ It’s: ‘Hey girls, we need to do this together.’”

Junior Sydney Crotty recorded her second goal of the season to put the Trojans up 3-0 following up a beautiful goal from deep by junior Juliana Shepard-Lopez just two minutes before.

“This was going to be a big turning point in the season,” Carlson said. “If we didn’t win this one — we were going to be hurting the rest of the season if we did. After our last loss at home, they were messing around and having fun. It should mean something. If it means something, that’s when you grow from it. We haven’t grown because it hasn’t meant anything yet.”

After Vallin stole the show with her hat trick alone in the second half. Freshman Raylee Smith, who Carlson called upon to step up in long relief, was able to find the first goal of her Trojans career through the back of the net.

As the score got out of reach, the Trojans were able to have almost the entire roster see playing time.

“Tonight, they kind of started it. They put on the show. Finally, it felt like they wanted it again.”

“Not 100% — they were still slow and sloppy — but it was good momentum.”

The Trojans return to action on Monday at 5:45 p.m. on the road against The Meadows in a league match.

The Meadows is located at 8601 Scholar Lane, in Las Vegas.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.