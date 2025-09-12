Lady Trojans golf completes third season match — PHOTOS

The Pahrump Valley High School girls golf team gave a resilient effort on one of the harder courses in Las Vegas.

Pahrump Valley High School girls golf freshman Reagen Saldana finishes her follow through in a tournament at Siena Golf Course. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls golf freshman Reagen Saldana gets ready to tee off in their tournament at Siena Golf Course. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls golf senior Tiffany Sartin has been improving her game with every tournament this season. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls golf senior Tiffany Sartin prepares to finish her stroke in a match at Siena Golf Course in Summerlin. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls golf senior Tiffany Sartin sets up for her drive at Siena Golf Course in Summerlin. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls golf freshman Reagen Saldana had some nice drives during her tournament at Siena Golf Course in Summerlin. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls golf head coach Sierra McKillips and freshman Reagen Saldana seek shade during their match at Siena Golf Course. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls golf freshman Reagen Saldana gets herself back onto the green during a difficult shot at Siena Golf Course in Summerlin. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls golf freshman Reagen Saldana finishes a nice putt on hole 6 of her match at Siena Golf Course in Summerlin. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School girls golf team faced stiff challenges during Wednesday’s match at the demanding Siena Golf Course in Summerlin wrapping up play after nine holes in a tough outing.

While the final scores didn’t reflect the team’s aspirations, the players demonstrated grit and determination in navigating a course known for testing even seasoned golfers.

As every golfer knows, tough rounds are part of the journey — and for the Trojans, this was one of those days.

“We’re incredibly proud of senior Tiffany Sartin and freshman Reagen Saldana for sticking with it and finishing strong,” said Trojans girls golf head coach Sierra McKillips. “Golf is a game that demands mental toughness, and they showed a lot of heart today.”

The pair tee’d off against Class 3A Southern division opponents Virgin Valley, Coral Academy, Moapa Valley, The Meadows and Boulder City.

Among the 27 ladies that make up the division, Saldana is ranked 12th in the league with a season total score of 60.5.

With two league matches remaining before the upcoming regional tournament, the team is focused on growth and consistency. The coaching staff is emphasizing practice and course experience as key tools for improvement, aiming to shave off strokes and build confidence heading into the postseason.

Providing Goldfish Maxx during the tournament, coach McKillips did her very best to encourage her girls that were mentally battling against themselves.

“We’re using these next two matches to fine-tune mechanics and decision-making under pressure,” coach added. “The girls are putting in the work, and we’re confident the results will follow.”

The girls will return to action on Sept. 15 at Coyote Springs Golf Club in Moapa at 1 p.m.

Note: Coach McKillips requested the final par scores be withheld for this tournament.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.