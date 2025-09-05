84°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Lady Trojans volleyball makes quick work of Blue Knights

After a dominant display over three sets, the Lady Trojans Volleyball program improved their ov ...
After a dominant display over three sets, the Lady Trojans Volleyball program improved their overall record to 10-14 (2-1 3A Southern League). (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team stands for the national anthem before a le ...
The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team stands for the national anthem before a league home match against Democracy Prep. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School OH/RS Xe’anne Kamanu attempts to make a kill against the Democracy ...
Pahrump Valley High School OH/RS Xe’anne Kamanu attempts to make a kill against the Democracy Prep Blue Knights in a home league match. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Lady Trojans senior S/Opp Nala Dalton picks up an ace in a match against the Democracy Prep Blu ...
Lady Trojans senior S/Opp Nala Dalton picks up an ace in a match against the Democracy Prep Blue Knights. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Lady Trojans senior Heavenly Ware recorded a team high nine aces in a home league match agains ...
Lady Trojans senior Heavenly Ware recorded a team high nine aces in a home league match against the Democracy Prep Blue Knights. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Lady Trojans senior Heavenly Ware recorded a team high seven kills in a home league match agai ...
Lady Trojans senior Heavenly Ware recorded a team high seven kills in a home league match against the Democracy Prep Blue Knights. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Lady Trojans senior Amaliah Mendoza returns a serve in a home league match against the Democrac ...
Lady Trojans senior Amaliah Mendoza returns a serve in a home league match against the Democracy Prep Blue Knights. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball head coach Amber Lugo takes a moment to enjoy the t ...
Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball head coach Amber Lugo takes a moment to enjoy the teams success during a timeout against the Democracy Prep Blue Knights. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Junior/Senior Girls take off from the start line for the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross cou ...
PHOTOS: Trojans cross country dominate in Palo Verde Labor Day Classic
Pahrump Valley High School senior captain Natalia Vallin was a force against Cristo Rey St. Via ...
Lady Trojans cruise past Cristo Rey St. Viator to earn first win
The Pahrump Valley High School tennis team traveled to Bishop Gorman last week to take on the C ...
Trojans tennis gains valuable experience against top 5A Program
The Pahrump Valley High School Trojans girls soccer team celebrates following a goal by Natalie ...
Lady Trojans soccer searches for answers in 5-1 loss to Equipo Academy
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
September 5, 2025 - 4:43 am
 

If you would have blinked, you may have missed it as the Lady Trojans volleyball program coasted past Democracy Prep Tuesday night in a clean home sweep.

Outscoring the Blue Knights 75-24 on the evening, the girls didn’t hold back as they cruised to a three-set sweep en route to earning their second league victory.

Finishing three sets in exactly an hour, the fastest volleyball match I’ve personally witnessed may as well have been recorded into the Guinness World Records books.

Earning their third straight victory coming off a strong weekend of play in the Beatty Tournament where the girls defeated Maui Prep Pueo 2-1 and Basic High School, the Trojans (10-14, 2-1 3A Southern League) team chemistry is brewing for a deep playoff push.

“They they really want it,” Lady Trojans head coach Amber Lugo said. “And so we’re going to have to work really hard in practice for that to happen. It’s just fun to play some teams from Hawaii. I feel very humble and thankful that we were invited.”

The Blue Knights (1-6, 0-2 3A Southern League) showed some fight in their first set as they were able to scratch their way back after being down 5-0 to start following a net ball, a block by senior MB/RS Marayah Waller, an ace by OH/RS/MB Heavenly Ware and two balls hit out of bounds.

Allowing the Knights back into the set with carry penalties, failed kills and returns on serves that landed out of bounds, the Trojans never let the Knights come back to within more than three points.

Senior DS Myah Krolcyzk earned four aces in a row to put the Lady Trojans up 15-7 before the ace party continued for Ware as the senior amounted five straight, giving the Trojans a 23-15 lead. An ace by sophomore L/DS Sedona Norton would notch the set win 25-16.

Racking up 23 aces in the match, the Lady Trojans were led by Ware (9), Krolczyk (6), Norton (5), OH/RS Xe’anne Kamanu (2) and S/OPP Nala Dalton (1).

Kicking off the second set with back-to-back aces, the Trojans would go on a 14-point run to give themselves a comfortable 16-1 lead.

The Blue Knights would only amass eight points in their last two sets as the Lady Trojans would go on to finish sets two and three by a final score of 25-4.

Kills were abundant as the Lady Trojans were led by Ware (7), Kamanu (4), Waller (4), Amaliah Mendoza (1), Riley Saldana (1) and Miani Freitas-Faamai (1).

“I told them that we were going to work on us tonight, and that I wanted them to serve aggressively and hit their spots that I was calling,” Lugo said. “And they did that tonight. They’re starting to understand the expectations of their positions more and more.”

The Lady Trojans’ next league match was held on the road Thursday, Sept. 4 against Cristo Rey St. Viator.

Note: Results of the match were not immediately available by print deadline.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley High School soccer junior midfielder TC Hone bodies a Boulder City defender to e ...
PVHS boys soccer takes care of rivals Boulder City
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley varsity boys soccer program completed a second half comeback against the Eagles to seal a 3-2 victory.

Rosemary Clarke Middle School's football program is set to host a special under-the-lights scri ...
RCMS football program to host fundraiser at PVHS
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The Rosemary Clarke Middle School football program will be competing in a friendly scrimmage at PVHS to raise money for the season.

Pahrump Valley High School tennis freshman Aurora Bachli (left) and sophomore Aurora Bowers (ri ...
PVHS Tennis opens season at Liberty High School
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School Trojans tennis team looked competitive in their first match of the season.