Lady Trojans volleyball makes quick work of Blue Knights

The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team showed up to play in a clean home sweep of Democracy Prep in a league match.

Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball head coach Amber Lugo takes a moment to enjoy the teams success during a timeout against the Democracy Prep Blue Knights. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Lady Trojans senior S/Opp Nala Dalton picks up an ace in a match against the Democracy Prep Blue Knights. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team stands for the national anthem before a league home match against Democracy Prep. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

After a dominant display over three sets, the Lady Trojans Volleyball program improved their overall record to 10-14 (2-1 3A Southern League). (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

If you would have blinked, you may have missed it as the Lady Trojans volleyball program coasted past Democracy Prep Tuesday night in a clean home sweep.

Outscoring the Blue Knights 75-24 on the evening, the girls didn’t hold back as they cruised to a three-set sweep en route to earning their second league victory.

Finishing three sets in exactly an hour, the fastest volleyball match I’ve personally witnessed may as well have been recorded into the Guinness World Records books.

Earning their third straight victory coming off a strong weekend of play in the Beatty Tournament where the girls defeated Maui Prep Pueo 2-1 and Basic High School, the Trojans (10-14, 2-1 3A Southern League) team chemistry is brewing for a deep playoff push.

“They they really want it,” Lady Trojans head coach Amber Lugo said. “And so we’re going to have to work really hard in practice for that to happen. It’s just fun to play some teams from Hawaii. I feel very humble and thankful that we were invited.”

The Blue Knights (1-6, 0-2 3A Southern League) showed some fight in their first set as they were able to scratch their way back after being down 5-0 to start following a net ball, a block by senior MB/RS Marayah Waller, an ace by OH/RS/MB Heavenly Ware and two balls hit out of bounds.

Allowing the Knights back into the set with carry penalties, failed kills and returns on serves that landed out of bounds, the Trojans never let the Knights come back to within more than three points.

Senior DS Myah Krolcyzk earned four aces in a row to put the Lady Trojans up 15-7 before the ace party continued for Ware as the senior amounted five straight, giving the Trojans a 23-15 lead. An ace by sophomore L/DS Sedona Norton would notch the set win 25-16.

Racking up 23 aces in the match, the Lady Trojans were led by Ware (9), Krolczyk (6), Norton (5), OH/RS Xe’anne Kamanu (2) and S/OPP Nala Dalton (1).

Kicking off the second set with back-to-back aces, the Trojans would go on a 14-point run to give themselves a comfortable 16-1 lead.

The Blue Knights would only amass eight points in their last two sets as the Lady Trojans would go on to finish sets two and three by a final score of 25-4.

Kills were abundant as the Lady Trojans were led by Ware (7), Kamanu (4), Waller (4), Amaliah Mendoza (1), Riley Saldana (1) and Miani Freitas-Faamai (1).

“I told them that we were going to work on us tonight, and that I wanted them to serve aggressively and hit their spots that I was calling,” Lugo said. “And they did that tonight. They’re starting to understand the expectations of their positions more and more.”

The Lady Trojans’ next league match was held on the road Thursday, Sept. 4 against Cristo Rey St. Viator.

Note: Results of the match were not immediately available by print deadline.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.