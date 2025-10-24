Lady Trojans Volleyball regular season statistics

After missing the postseason last year, the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team has surged back under new head coach Amber Lugo.

PVHS junior Xe'ane Kamanu prepares to send a serve over to The Meadows in the Trojans senior night match. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The PVHS student section gets loud in support for their Lady Trojans senior night. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball senior Myah Krolczyk serves a ball to the Meadows during the Lady Trojans senior night in the PVHS gym. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Under new head coach Amber Lugo, the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball program has found a rhythm at the right time.

Winning their last five matches by which three victories came via sweep, the Lady Trojans have a bit of an edge heading into the playoffs next week.

Failing to make the postseason last year as the fifth seed in the 3A Southern Mountain League, changes in the division merging to the 3A Southern League this season allows the top six teams to advance to the Class 3A Southern Region playoffs.

Finishing the 2025 fall season with a 16-17 0verall record and 6-6 3A Southern League record, the Lady Trojans have shown glimpses of what it takes to win it all, as well as mental mistakes that may hold them back from doing so.

Closing out sets has been one the team’s weaknesses this season, as shown in their senior night game where the girls quickly went up 2-0, but allowed The Meadows (19-9, 9-3 3A Southern League) to get back in the match to force a fifth set to 15.

If the team can avoid making mental mistakes and communicates with each other, the Trojans have a legit shot at making it all the way in the 3A Southern Region Playoffs.

Set to take on the fourth-seeded Moapa Valley (10-20, 7-5 3A Southern League) on Monday at 6 p.m. in Moapa, the Trojans will have to overcome their previous two losses this season to the Pirates 3-0 and 3-1.

Sophomore libero Sedona Norton has been a spark for the team as she is currently ranked sixth in Nevada in digs with 363 total, five behind Bishop Gorman’s Chloe Lopez.

With 46 total blocks this year, senior Marayah Waller has literally been a wall for the Trojans and helped them stave off a few opposing late set comebacks.

REGULAR SEASON STATS

Attacking

Key: GP = Games Played | ATT = Attempts | TD = Touchdowns | AVG = Average | YDS = Yards | LNG = Longest | RAT = Rating

Season Totals: 127, 668, 5.3, 30.6, 2180, 376, .134

H. Ware (Sr): GP 75, ATT 153, TD 2.0, AVG 34.6, YDS 442, LNG 68, RAT .192

M. Krolczyk (Sr): GP 51, ATT 0, TD 0.0, AVG .0, YDS 1, LNG 1, RAT -1.000

V. Olivia (Fr): GP 20, ATT 3, TD 0.2, AVG 11.1, YDS 27, LNG 6, RAT -.111

S. Norton (So): GP 92, ATT 4, TD 0.0, AVG 19.0, YDS 21, LNG 1, RAT .143

A. Mendoza (Sr): GP 66, ATT 11, TD 0.2, AVG 23.9, YDS 46, LNG 9, RAT .043

M. Rodriquez (Sr): GP 64, ATT 0, TD 0.0, AVG .0, YDS 1, LNG 1, RAT -1.000

R. Saldana (Jr): GP 89, ATT 122, TD 1.4, AVG 27.9, YDS 437, LNG 113, RAT .021

X. Kamanu (Jr): GP 89, ATT 165, TD 1.9, AVG 28.7, YDS 575, LNG 86, RAT .137

H. Maivava (Fr): GP 54, ATT 17, TD 0.3, AVG 30.9, YDS 55, LNG 3, RAT .255

M. Freitas-Faamia (So): GP 91, ATT 92, TD 1.0, AVG 34.2, YDS 269, LNG 44, RAT .178

N. Dalton (Sr): GP 84, ATT 8, TD 0.1, AVG 25.8, YDS 31, LNG 3, RAT .161

M. Waller (Sr): GP 75, ATT 93, TD 1.2, AVG 33.8, YDS 275, LNG 41, RAT .189

Serving

Key: SP = Sets Played | A = Aces | A/S = Aces per Set | Ace % | SA = Serve Attempts | SE = Serve Errors | Serv % = Serve Percentage | PTS = Points

Season Totals: 127, 263, 2.1, 14.1, 1,869, 260, 86.1, 979

H. Ware (Sr): 75, 21, 0.3, 10.0, 209, 21, 90.0, 109

M. Krolczyk (Sr): 51, 23, 0.5, 17.0, 135, 22, 83.7, 76

V. Olivia (Fr): 20, 0, 0.0, .0, 1, 0, 100.0, 0

S. Norton (So): 92, 48, 0.5, 15.3, 314, 35, 88.9, 166

A. Mendoza (Sr): 66, 8, 0.1, 16.7, 48, 9, 81.2, 25

M. Rodriquez (Sr): 64, 16, 0.3, 11.3, 141, 22, 84.4, 74

R. Saldana (Jr): 89, 22, 0.2, 14.2, 155, 31, 80.0, 78

X. Kamanu (Jr): 89, 49, 0.6, 15.5, 317, 53, 83.3, 169

H. Maivava (Fr): 54, 32, 0.6, 16.9, 189, 24, 87.3, 105

M. Freitas-Faamia (So): 91, 9, 0.1, 15.3, 59, 16, 72.9, 22

N. Dalton (Sr): 84, 35, 0.4, 11.6, 301, 27, 91.0, 155

M. Waller (Sr): 75, 0, 0.0, .0, 0, 0, —, 0

Blocking

Key: SP = Sets Played | BS = Block Solos | BA = Block Assists | Tot Blks = Total Blocks | B/S = Blocks per Set | B/M = Blocks per Match | BE = Blocking Errors

Season Totals: 127, 99, 2, 100, 0.8, 3.0, 40

H. Ware (Sr): 75, 7, 0, 7, 0.1, 0.2, 3

M. Krolczyk (Sr): 51, 0, 0, 0, 0.0, 0.0, 0

V. Olivia (Fr): 20, 2, 0, 2, 0.1, 0.1, 0

S. Norton (So): 92, 0, 0, 0, 0.0, 0.0, 0

A. Mendoza (Sr): 66, 4, 0, 4, 0.1, 0.1, 1

M. Rodriquez (Sr): 64, 0, 0, 0, 0.0, 0.0, 0

R. Saldana (Jr): 89, 13, 1, 14, 0.2, 0.4, 3

X. Kamanu (Jr): 89, 5, 0, 5, 0.1, 0.2, 2

H. Maivava (Fr): 54, 2, 0, 2, 0.0, 0.1, 0

M. Freitas-Faamia (So): 91, 19, 1, 20, 0.2, 0.6, 14

N. Dalton (Sr): 84, 1, 0, 1, 0.0, 0.0, 1

M. Waller (Sr): 75, 46, 0, 46, 0.6, 1.4, 16

Digging

Key: SP = Sets Played | D = Digs | DE = Dig Errors | D/S = Digs per Set | D/M = Digs per Match

Season Totals: 127, 1,366, 539, 10.8, 41.4

H. Ware (Sr): 75, 187, 92, 2.5, 5.7

M. Krolczyk (Sr): 51, 18, 13, 0.4, 0.5

V. Olivia (Fr): 20, 15, 3, 0.8, 0.9

S. Norton (So): 92, 363, 97, 3.9, 11.0

A. Mendoza (Sr): 66, 44, 22, 0.7, 1.3

M. Rodriquez (Sr): 64, 56, 34, 0.9, 1.7

R. Saldana (Jr): 89, 165, 64, 1.9, 5.0

X. Kamanu (Jr): 89, 203, 104, 2.3, 6.2

H. Maivava (Fr): 54, 89, 27, 1.6, 4.0

M. Freitas-Faamia (So): 91, 57, 17, 0.6, 1.7

N. Dalton (Sr): 84, 141, 60, 1.7, 4.3

M. Waller (Sr): 75, 28, 6, 0.4, 0.8

Ball Handling

Key: SP = Sets Played | Ast = Assists | Ast/S = Assists per Set | BHA = Ball Handling Attempts | BHE = Ball Handling Errors

Season Totals: 127, 641, 5.0, 2,150, 89

H. Ware (Sr): 75, 0, 0.0, 5, 5

M. Krolczyk (Sr): 51, 0, 0.0, 0, 0

V. Olivia (Fr): 20, 2, 0.1, 3, 1

S. Norton (So): 92, 5, 0.1, 22, 2

A. Mendoza (Sr): 66, 99, 1.5, 329, 8

M. Rodriquez (Sr): 64, 0, 0.0, 1, 1

R. Saldana (Jr): 89, 5, 0.1, 10, 5

X. Kamanu (Jr): 89, 6, 0.1, 25, 3

H. Maivava (Fr): 54, 279, 5.2, 913, 18

M. Freitas-Faamia (So): 91, 1, 0.0, 3, 2

N. Dalton (Sr): 84, 243, 2.9, 829, 35

M. Waller (Sr): 75, 1, 0.0, 10, 9

Serve Receiving

Key: SP = Sets Played | R = Receptions | RE = Reception Errors | R/S = Receptions per Set | R/M = Receptions per Match

Season Totals: 127, 1,291, 244, 10.2, 39.1

H. Ware (Sr): 75, 190, 44, 2.5, 5.8

M. Krolczyk (Sr): 51, 18, 10, 0.4, 0.5

V. Olivia (Fr): 20, 9, 2, 0.5, 0.5

S. Norton (So): 92, 507, 78, 5.5, 15.4

A. Mendoza (Sr): 66, 9, 3, 0.1, 0.3

M. Rodriquez (Sr): 64, 50, 19, 0.8, 1.5

R. Saldana (Jr): 89, 170, 34, 1.9, 5.2

X. Kamanu (Jr): 89, 317, 51, 3.6, 9.6

H. Maivava (Fr): 54, 4, 0, 0.1, 0.2

M. Freitas-Faamia (So): 91, 2, 1, 0.0, 0.1

N. Dalton (Sr): 84, 15, 2, 0.2, 0.5

M. Waller (Sr): 75, 0, 0, 0.0, 0.0