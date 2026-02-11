Late rally lifts No. 3 Boulder City past No. 4 Pahrump Valley on Senior Night

Addi Nelsen’s career night from beyond the arc nearly flipped the script on Senior Night, but Boulder City’s late-game proved just enough as the Eagles edged Pahrump Valley 39–36 on Friday in the Trojans’ regular-season finale.

PVHS junior Nelsen tied with Saldana as the leading scorer with 13 points and three clutch three-pointers on Feb. 6 against Boulder City. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS junior Riley Saldana attempts to block a shot attempt from Boulder City senior Kendall Shamo on Feb. 6. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS girls basketball junior Autumn Colon and senior Jules Ondrisko celebrate together prior to their league game against Boulder City High School on Feb. 6. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans junior Riley Saldana jogs out during the announcement of the starting lineup prior to the league game against Boulder City High School on Feb. 6. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Micaela Carson is honored with her family prior to the start of the girls basketball game against Boulder City. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kyndra Cardwell is celebrated by her family during the Trojans' Senior Night on Feb. 6. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Jules Ondrisko is honored with her family members and supporters before the Trojans tipped off their Senior Night league contest against Boulder City High School on Feb. 6. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Ana Mateos is honored during the Trojans' Senior Night prior to the girls basketball game against Boulder City on Feb. 6. (Isabella Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School girls basketball senior Julie Briggs is honored with her friends and supporters prior to the tip-off of the girls last home game of the regular season against rival Boulder City High School on Feb. 6. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Addi Nelsen was merely one more three-pointer away from turning the tide against the Eagles on Senior Night.

Already having knocked down three clutch three-point attempts, Nelsen’s shots wouldn’t continue to fall late as the Trojans dropped the last game of the regular season at home to Boulder City last Friday night, 39-36.

Despite Nelsen’s career-high performance, the Eagles were able to outscore the Trojans 14-9 in the fourth quarter ensuring them the gritty road league victory.

Prior to the tip-off, multiple Trojans seniors, including basketball’s Jules Ondrisko, Julie Briggs and cheer’s Ana Mateos, Micaela Carson and Kyndra Cardwell, were honored in their last year for their contributions to their programs.

Eagles try to claw at Trojans

Boulder City (14-13, 9-5 3A Southern League) rallied from a two-point halftime deficit and closed strong in the fourth quarter to earn a 39–36 win over the Trojans in a tightly contested matchup.

With a slow opening to the first quarter, both defenses took their time to feel each other out offensively.

Pahrump Valley scored first at the free-throw line from Kaitlyn Brown and built an early lead behind buckets from Riley Saldana and Addi Nelsen.

The Eagles stayed within striking distance, getting first-quarter points from sophomores Kyra Stevens and Lauren Mueller, but Pahrump Valley held an 8-5 edge at the end of the opening period.

Quickly finding a momentum early in the second quarter, Eagles junior Makenzie Martorano scored consecutive baskets to give the Eagles their first lead of the game at 9-8.

During a very physical quarter, multiple fouls on both sides were issued alongside a technical assessed to the Pahrump Valley bench.

Despite Boulder City briefly extending its lead behind scoring from senior Kendall Shamo and Mueller, Pahrump Valley responded late.

Nelsen knocked down a key three-pointer from deep atop the key in the final minute to give Pahrump Valley a 19–17 advantage at halftime.

The Trojans briefly carried that momentum into the third quarter, opening with a three-pointer from Ondrisko, gradually extending the lead to seven with six minutes to play following layups inside through traffic from Saldana.

Boulder City responds fast

With scoring from Mueller, Malley Jobin, and a late three from Shamo to trim the deficit, the Eagles cut the lead to just two, 27–25, heading into the final quarter.

The final push featured several lead changes and clutch plays on both ends.

Pahrump Valley briefly pushed the lead to four, but Martorano took over offensively, tying the game at 29–29 with a free throw.

Shamo then drilled a dagger of a three-pointer to give Boulder City a 32–29 edge.

After Nelsen tied the game with yet another three, Boulder City responded at the free-throw line, with Stevens calmly converting two shots to regain the lead.

Shamo added her second three of the quarter to stretch the advantage, and Stevens scored again late to make it a five-point game.

The Trojans (13-11, 8-6) continued to fight, cutting the deficit to three in the final minute, but Boulder City’s defense and late-game execution sealed the victory.

Boulder City was led by a balanced scoring effort, with key contributions from Martorano, Shamo, Stevens, and Mueller.

Pahrump Valley received equally strong performances from Saldana and Nelsen, who kept the game close throughout with 13 points apiece.

Playoffs set

Finishing as the No. 4 seed in the Class 3A Southern Division, Pahrump Valley will host their rival, the No. 5 seed, Moapa Valley on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the PVHS Gym.

The Trojans are 1-1 this regular season against the Pirates, as Pahrump sunk the ship at home 37-27, on Jan. 9 before falling to Moapa Valley on the road 49-44 on Jan. 30.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.