Lightning delay can’t spark Trojans as Pahrump falls 42-7 to Moapa Valley

Trojans drop tough loss on the road 42-7 to Moapa Valley after lightning delay in 3A Southern League matchup.

A 50-minute lightning delay that started at halftime would add some insult to injury as the Trojans faced a well-oiled Moapa Valley program last Friday night in Logandale.

Dropping the league contest to the Pirates 42-7, Pahrump couldn’t find lightning of their own and were outmatched on both sides of the ball the majority of the evening.

The Trojans defense appeared stiff out of the gate as they forced the Pirates to punt on their opening drive and recorded a stop on fourth down the following drive.

Taking advantage of the early turnover opportunities, the Trojans found themselves on the board first as senior quarterback Kayne Horibe was able to find senior Austin Alvarez on an RPO over the middle that was taken to the house for 51 yards.

With a successful PAT conversion by senior Joshua Slusher, Pahrump was right where they wanted to be.

Until they weren’t.

Moapa Valley answered back immediately following a converted fourth-down conversion from junior QB Kamden Drosos to junior Ryker Katich for 27 yards to tie the game at 7-7.

The Trojans’ next drive would be pinched short when a block in the back on junior Iyan Bosket mitigated a called first down, setting up second and 23 on the 17-yard line. Taking a sack on third down, Horibe was forced to punt the ball back to Moapa.

Nearly immediately, the Pirates connected on a 47-yard unguarded pass up the middle from Drosos to senior Jaxson Bunker to extend the lead out 14-7.

Unable to move the chains once more, Pahrump (4-3, 1-2 3A Southern League) decided to go for it on fourth and seven but was unable to connect as Horibe’s pass fell short.

Before the lightning storm fully took over the game, the Pirates lit up the town with the boom of their signature cannon as they were able to quickly go up 35-7 at halftime.

A quarterback keeper, a blocked punt returned for six and a fumble by Trojan Preston Dockter that got scooped up and taken back home before halftime would cement an almost unforeseeable comeback.

With the lightning delay protocol, the Trojans were forced to take refuge inside the Pirates gym for just under an hour.

To the surprise of the Trojans that waited to stretch back out, Moapa Valley had already been on the field warming up to prepare for the second half.

Pahrump’s struggles would not ease up following the delay as they were only able to produce 142 yards total.

Horibe finished with a season-low 135 yards passing and one touchdown. On the ground, the force of Alvarez, Slusher and Dockter were held to a mere seven combined yards.

Credit to the Pirates (5-3, 3-0 3A Southern League) is due as they were able to control the tempo of their offense, scoring just once more in the second half before letting the defense fully take over.

Moapa would finish the game with 353 total yards as 234 yards came through the air and 119 yards were earned on the ground.

Jax Carlton, Teg Jenson and Lincoln Stankosky were the Trojans’ kryptonite as they each combined for 22 recorded tackles.

With the win, Moapa Valley has now won five consecutive game with three league victories over The Meadows, Boulder City, and now Pahrump Valley.

The Trojans now boast a 2-2 record over their last four games as they’ve gone 1-2 through their first three league contests.

Sitting in fourth place in the 3A Southern Division, Pahrump will look to recollect itself against league rival The Meadows this Friday at home at 7 p.m.

