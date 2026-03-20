Local 4H robotics program coach aims to ‘kiss pig’ for program’s benefit

A local robotics team is raising funds in a unique way through a “Kiss the Pig” competition, combining community support, STEM education, and a lighthearted challenge to benefit youth programs and nonprofits.

Hosted by Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 on April 26, the upcoming “Kiss the Pig” event invites participants to raise money for nonprofit organizations of their choice. (Jennifer Riendeau/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Awkward Silence 4-H head coach Jennifer Riendeau helps youngsters assemble their Lego kits at the club’s free STEM summer camp. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Pahrump Valley’s local youth robotics team is turning heads with a creative fundraiser that mixes community support with a sense of humor—all while working toward a serious goal.

Hosted by Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 on April 26, the upcoming “Kiss the Pig” event invites participants to raise money for nonprofit organizations of their choice.

Half of the proceeds go directly to each participant’s selected cause, while the individual who raises the most money earns the unusual honor of kissing a pig.

Though the concept is playful, organizers emphasize that the mission behind it is meaningful. For the robotics team, funds raised will help offset the growing costs of maintaining a competitive program.

Each year, the team must build a new robot—an expense that includes purchasing a chassis, electronics, and various mechanical components. Unlike some programs, the team avoids dismantling older robots to reuse parts.

“We try to keep our previous robots intact,” Awkward Silence 4-H Robotics Club head coach Jennifer Riendeau said. “They’re important for training new students, practicing programming, and showing the community how far we’ve come.”

Those older machines play a critical role beyond competition.

Students use them for driver training and coding practice, while durable builds are often used during public demonstrations, allowing newcomers to safely interact with robotics.

The program is also focused on expanding its technical capabilities, particularly in computer-aided design (CAD).

Learning to design robots digitally before building them can save both time and money—resources that are often limited against competition at the state level.

“If we can test ideas in a design program first, we avoid ordering parts that might not work,” Riendeau explained. “It helps us stay on track during the season.”

Despite resource challenges, the program has shown immense growth.

Last season, a team made up largely of new members advanced to state competition and finished in the middle of the standings—an accomplishment that exceeded expectations.

Riendeau said the experience gave students a clearer understanding of the competition and sparked a renewed commitment to improvement.

“They didn’t fully realize what they were working toward until they saw it firsthand,” Riendeau said. “Now they’re motivated to push themselves further.”

Community outreach

Beyond competition, the team is working to strengthen its presence in the community.

A gala and spaghetti dinner fundraiser is scheduled for May 2, and their summer robotics camp will be held throughout June for students ages 9 to 13 using the FIRST LEGO League curriculum.

The program is also seeking mentors, particularly individuals with experience in engineering, programming, or design.

Organizers stress that even a small time commitment can make a significant impact.

“We’re not asking for a full-time commitment,” Riendeau said. “Even a few hours to help teach a skill can go a long way for these kids.”

In addition to building robots, the team hopes to change perceptions about robotics itself.

Participants describe it as a highly competitive, physically demanding activity that requires teamwork, strategy, and technical skill.

For organizers, however, the true reward lies beyond trophies or rankings.

“Our goal is to give kids opportunities,” Riendeau said. “If we can do that, then we’re doing something right.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

Looking ahead

The team has several upcoming initiatives aimed at both fundraising and community engagement:

■ Gala & Spaghetti Dinner (May 2, 5–9 p.m.)

Hosted at the Moose Lodge, featuring raffles and the "Kiss the Pig" event

■ Summer Robotics Camp (June, Saturdays 10 a.m.–1 p.m.)

Designed for students ages 9–13 using the FIRST LEGO League curriculum.