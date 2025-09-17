Local shortstop ranked among top Nevada class of 2027 prospects

Pahrump Valley High School class of 2027 shortstop Tony Whitney avoids a tag during the Perfect Game 17U WWBA West National Championship tournament in July at the Cleveland Guardians spring training diamond in Surpirse, Ariz. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School class of 2027 shortstop Tony Whitney makes the play at shortstop in a tournament in Henderson with Top Tier Las Vegas baseball. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School class of 2027 shortstop Tony Whitney battles the rain during an away playoff game against Moapa Valley in May. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School class of 2027 shortstop Tony Whitney puts the barrel on the ball during live batting evaluations at Morse Field in Henderson during the Nevada Preps Future Stars invitational in May. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School class of 2027 shortstop Tony Whitney flies down left field during a 60-yard timed dash at Morse Field in Henderson during the Nevada Preps Future Stars invitational in May. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School class of 2027 shortstop Tony Whitney fields a ground ball cleanly at Morse Field in Henderson during the Nevada Preps Future Stars invitational in May. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School isn’t done producing baseball talent just yet.

Incoming junior shortstop Tony Whitney was recently ranked No. 39 overall in the c/o 2027 fall edition of Prep Baseball Nevada’s rankings. Unranked a year ago, the rising junior used a busy summer schedule — and a bigger frame — to make his case.

Whitney spent the off-season adding strength in the weight room and sharpening his skills on the road with Top Tier Las Vegas, competing in tournaments across Las Vegas and Arizona. His efforts peaked at the Perfect Game 17U WWBA West National Championship, where he led Top Tier in stolen bases (10), tied for third in hits (10), and drew a team-high nine walks across 17 games.

“After seeing my ranking on Prep Baseball Nevada, I felt proud of the progress I’ve made, but I also know there are 38 players ahead of me — and I’m confident I can catch up,” Whitney said.

Being the captain of the infield doesn’t always bode the least amount of stress, but Whitney has been able to handle the pressure well.

“The biggest hurdle I had to overcome was tuning out the negativity,” he said. “I had to stay focused on the next play and keep my mindset clear and forward.”

Top Tier’s coaching staff has taken notice. Program director Patrick Flowers said Whitney’s development — both as a shortstop and a leader — has turned heads.

“This past weekend was a perfect example of his strides,” Flowers said. “We turned to him in the semifinals of the Perfect Game tournament, and he put the team on his back.”

Whitney pitched five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts, while also scoring the tying and winning runs on offense in the same game.

A regular on the left side of the infield, Whitney says playing with both his high school and travel teams has pushed him to grow, especially when it comes to communication and chemistry.

“Playing with my teammates on Top Tier helped us build stronger communication,” he said. “We push each other to get better every single day.”

He’s also taken advantage of modern tools like Rapsodo, a data-tracking system used to evaluate everything from pitch movement to plate discipline.

“Rapsodo shows us exactly where we need to improve,” Whitney said. “It helps you make adjustments fast.”

With his name climbing the state rankings and his confidence trending upward, Whitney is set to attend a college camp next month at St. Xavier University in Chicago, where more than 30 college programs are expected to scout.

“I believe this will be one of the moments where we look back and say ‘this is where his recruiting journey really took off,’” Flowers said. “But that’s all a credit to the many hours of hard work he has put in over the last year-plus.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.