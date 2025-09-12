Nevada State Horseshoes Pitching Association back in action

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association returned to tournament play following a month off for the National Horse Pitching Assocation World Tournament.

Results from Class C of last week's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Vegas Fall Fling tournament. (Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Results from Class B of last week's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Vegas Fall Fling tournament. (Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Results from Class A of last week's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Vegas Fall Fling tournament. (Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitcher Benny Sanchez was the winner of the Class C match in last week's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Vegas Fall Fling tournament. (Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitcher Scotty (Dawg) Hardy from Las Vegas was the winner of the Class B match in last week's Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association Vegas Fall Fling tournament. (Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitcher Sam Godbouldt proudly displays his first place tournament prize following the conclusion of his Class A match during the Vegas Fall Fling at Justice Myron E. Leavitt Family Park in Las Vegas. (Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Mikey Workman (left), Benny Sanchez (middle) and Karen Semplinksi (right) share a laugh following the conclusion of the their Class C match. Benny Sanchez would go on to take first place in the class. (Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Lawrence Workman (left), Sam Godbouldt (middle) and Lathan (Rebel) Dilger (right) put on an impressive showing in the Class A Vegas Fall Fling match. (Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association returned to action after a few-week hiatus following the National Horseshoe Pitching Association World Tournament in Sandy, Utah last month.

Getting away a bit from the summer heat with temperatures in the mid-90’s with a slight cool breeze, the Vegas Fall Fling was held on Sept. 6 at Justice Myron E. Leavitt Family Park in Las Vegas.

With 15 pitchers making up three different classes, Class C featured a handicap with each class pitching 50 shoes each.

With a playoff in Class B between Scott Hardy and Dale Dalby’s three wins-one loss equal record, the two battled with Hardy ultimately outpitching Dalby 19 to 14 ringers to win first in Class B.

The winner of the 50/50 was Dan Dunn from Summerlin who took home $40 in winnings.

Class A

First Place: Sam Godbouldt, Las Vegas

Second Place: Lawrence Workman, Henderson

Third Place: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump

Class B

First Place: Scotty (Dawg) Hardy, Las Vegas

Second Place: Dale Dandy, Laughlin

Third Place: Polly Brashear, Pahrump

Class C

First Place: Benny Sanchez, Amargosa

Second Place: Mikey Workman, Henderson

Third Place: Karen Semplinski, Las Vegas

The next NSHPA tournament, the Pahrump Ringer Roundup, will be held on Saturday, Sept 13 at 9 a.m. at Petrack Park.

Petrack Park is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160.

