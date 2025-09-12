Nevada State Horseshoes Pitching Association back in action
The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association returned to action after a few-week hiatus following the National Horseshoe Pitching Association World Tournament in Sandy, Utah last month.
Getting away a bit from the summer heat with temperatures in the mid-90’s with a slight cool breeze, the Vegas Fall Fling was held on Sept. 6 at Justice Myron E. Leavitt Family Park in Las Vegas.
With 15 pitchers making up three different classes, Class C featured a handicap with each class pitching 50 shoes each.
With a playoff in Class B between Scott Hardy and Dale Dalby’s three wins-one loss equal record, the two battled with Hardy ultimately outpitching Dalby 19 to 14 ringers to win first in Class B.
The winner of the 50/50 was Dan Dunn from Summerlin who took home $40 in winnings.
Class A
First Place: Sam Godbouldt, Las Vegas
Second Place: Lawrence Workman, Henderson
Third Place: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump
Class B
First Place: Scotty (Dawg) Hardy, Las Vegas
Second Place: Dale Dandy, Laughlin
Third Place: Polly Brashear, Pahrump
Class C
First Place: Benny Sanchez, Amargosa
Second Place: Mikey Workman, Henderson
Third Place: Karen Semplinski, Las Vegas
The next NSHPA tournament, the Pahrump Ringer Roundup, will be held on Saturday, Sept 13 at 9 a.m. at Petrack Park.
Petrack Park is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160.
