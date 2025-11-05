Nguyen and Dilger dominate to win Beatty Days Festival Cornhole Tournament

Justin Nguyen of Las Vegas and Lathan “Rebel” Dilger of Pahrump captured the 2025 Beatty Days Festival Adult Cornhole Tournament title on Saturday.

No. 6 Pahrump Valley eliminated by No. 3 Moapa Valley in 3A girls playoffs

Beatty Days Festival Adult Cornhole Tournament pitchers Justin Nguyen (Las Vegas) and Lathan “Rebel” Dilger (Pahrump) proudly display their first place earning following the

Bags were flying and the competition was fierce at Cottonwood Park on Saturday as 22 players teamed up for the annual Beatty Days Festival Adult Cornhole Tournament.

The event, coordinated by Ann Marchand and Jessica Stephenson, featured 11 teams determined by a random poker-chip draw, using a double-elimination format.

In the championship round, Team Dan and Beau battled back from the losers’ bracket to force a rematch with the undefeated duo of Justin Nguyen of Las Vegas and Lathan “Rebel” Dilger of Pahrump. Dan Dunn (Summerlin) and Beau Gott (Pahrump) won the first game to set up a winner-take-all final, but Nguyen and Dilger held strong to claim the title and first-place plaques.

The cornhole tournament was sponsored by Valley Electric, which provided the event’s custom plaques for the top finishers and $150.

Final Standings

1st Place: Justin Nguyen (Las Vegas) and Lathan “Rebel” Dilger (Pahrump)

2nd Place: Dan Dunn (Summerlin) and Beau Gott (Pahrump)

3rd Place: Rusty Helms (Beatty) and Clay Stephenson (Beatty)

The 2026 Beatty Days Adult Cornhole Tournament is set for the last Saturday in October, with sign-ups closing at 2:00 p.m. and a $20 entry fee per player.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.