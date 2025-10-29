No. 4 Pahrump Valley eliminates No. 5 Cristo Rey in 3A playoffs — PHOTOS
A last-minute goal from junior forward Rafael Sanchez lifted the Trojans to a 2-0 victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator advances the Trojans on to the semifinals.
A late goal with four minutes left in the match by junior forward Rafael Sanchez was all the Trojans needed to secure a 2-0 win.
Hosting the first round of the NIAA Class 3A Southern League playoffs last Saturday, the Trojans would not let their home fans down as they earned a 2-0 team-effort victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator.
The Trojans were able to dethrone the Royals for the second time this fall, tarnishing their playoff hopes.
Beginning the season with a 2-1 late comeback road win on Aug. 14 and a 1-1 draw at home on Sept. 11, the Trojans have fared successfully against the Royals.
Displaying early ball control, the Trojans applied shots on goal from junior TC Hone and sophomore Roberto “Berto” Gonzalez that sailed just past the outstretched Royals goalkeeper.
In the 17th minute, the Trojans caught their big break.
A shot in the box from Hone ricocheted off the Royals’ goalkeeper and was touched again by Sanchez before finally being put in the back of the net by junior midfielder Samuel Mendoza to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.
“During practice we worked hard on crashing the goal,” Sanchez said. “Sammy was there and just kicked it in. It looked like it was about to go in, so I didn’t touch it just to be safe.”
Holding Cristo Rey scoreless heading into the half, the Trojans’ aggressiveness on the ball in the second half didn’t waver.
Playing to their physical advantage, the Trojans kept the Royals off the ball and limited their shot on goal opportunities.
“We spent the entire last week working on basically keeping the ball away — short passes to maintain possession,” head coach Andrew Norton said. “You only need one goal to win, so if we hold the ball 70-80% of the time, they have fewer chances.”
Heading into the semifinals round Tuesday, the Trojans will be tested on the road in Mesquite against Virgin Valley.
“We play Virgin Valley, a top [Nevada 3A program] team. They tied Moapa, and we tied Moapa, so it seems we knock heads with these top teams often,” Norton said. “Defensively, we’ll shore up. Virgin Valley is strong in open play, so recycling our defenders and staying disciplined will be the key.”
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.