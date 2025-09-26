NSHPA Sin City Nights results — PHOTOS

The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association returned to tournament play in Las Vegas during the Sin City Nights tournament at Leavitt Family Park.

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Karen Semplinksi (left), Tori Tucker (middle) and Benny Sanchez (right) cheerfully pose following play of their Class C Sin City Nights match at Leavitt Family Park in Las Vegas. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Mikey Workman (left), Ron Gonzales (middle) and Rex Ille (right) concluded their Class B match with Ron coming out on top in first place at Leavitt Family Park in Las Vegas. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Mark Kaczmarek (left), Jim Magda (middle) and Lawrence Workman (right) gather following the conclusion of their Class A Sin City Nights tournament at Leavitt Family Park in Las Vegas. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Over the past weekend, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association returned to action in Las Vegas for their Sin City Nights tournament held at Leavitt Family Park.

Hosted by the Henderson Horsemen Horseshoe Pitching Club, the tournament saw 12 pitchers make up three different competitive classes.

Once the sun set, the weather became a lot cooler and enjoyable, in the 80s with a nice breeze to help pitchers find their groove.

There were no playoffs for this event, but that didn’t stop Tori Tucker from winning her first sanctioned tournament in Class C.

The lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle was Mark Kaczmarek, receiving $20 in prize earnings.

A big thank you is extended to tournament directors Larry and Danielle Workman from Henderson for hosting the event.

Class A

First Place: Jim Magda, Henderson

Second Place: Lawrence Workman, Henderosn

Third Place: Mark Kaczmarek, Pahrump

Class B

First Place: Ron Gonzales, Atwater

Second Place: Mikey Workman, Henderson

Third Place: Rex Ille, Atwater

Class C

First Place: Tori Tucker, Las Vegas

Second Place: Karen Semplinksi

Third Place: Benny Sanchez, Amargosa

The next NSHPA tournament will be held during the Pahrump Fall Festival this Saturday at 5 p.m. Entry fee is $21 per player for the event.

The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series will be sponsoring a Hi-Lo nonsanctioned doubles tournament on Friday at 5 p.m. Entry fee to the event is $20 per player.

Any questions or concerns, please contact the NSHPA/SNHPS headquarters and ask for Rebel at (775)-751-4813.

