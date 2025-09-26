NSHPA Sin City Nights results — PHOTOS
The Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association returned to tournament play in Las Vegas during the Sin City Nights tournament at Leavitt Family Park.
Over the past weekend, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association returned to action in Las Vegas for their Sin City Nights tournament held at Leavitt Family Park.
Hosted by the Henderson Horsemen Horseshoe Pitching Club, the tournament saw 12 pitchers make up three different competitive classes.
Once the sun set, the weather became a lot cooler and enjoyable, in the 80s with a nice breeze to help pitchers find their groove.
There were no playoffs for this event, but that didn’t stop Tori Tucker from winning her first sanctioned tournament in Class C.
The lucky winner of the 50/50 raffle was Mark Kaczmarek, receiving $20 in prize earnings.
A big thank you is extended to tournament directors Larry and Danielle Workman from Henderson for hosting the event.
Class A
First Place: Jim Magda, Henderson
Second Place: Lawrence Workman, Henderosn
Third Place: Mark Kaczmarek, Pahrump
Class B
First Place: Ron Gonzales, Atwater
Second Place: Mikey Workman, Henderson
Third Place: Rex Ille, Atwater
Class C
First Place: Tori Tucker, Las Vegas
Second Place: Karen Semplinksi
Third Place: Benny Sanchez, Amargosa
The next NSHPA tournament will be held during the Pahrump Fall Festival this Saturday at 5 p.m. Entry fee is $21 per player for the event.
The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series will be sponsoring a Hi-Lo nonsanctioned doubles tournament on Friday at 5 p.m. Entry fee to the event is $20 per player.
Any questions or concerns, please contact the NSHPA/SNHPS headquarters and ask for Rebel at (775)-751-4813.
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.