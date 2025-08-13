Pahrump 500 Bowling Club held tournament last weekend at the Nugget Bowl

With multiple bowlers coming out to participate in the action, multiple cash prizes were earned during the event.

Recent inductee to the Luby Hall of Fame Randy Gulley and four other Groupies bowlers split $150 in prize money. (Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Bowler Babs Woosley was the winner of the Pahrump 500 Club and the Handicap Side Pot, bowling a 140, 243, 162, 243, 144, for a 792. (Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Last Saturday, the Pahrump 500 Bowling Club concluded its 10-Pin Regulars Singles with WHOOPS Tournament at the Nugget Bowl.

Hosted by President Dee Runau, the 2023-2024 book averages were used for the event after the 2024-2025 book averages did not correspond with the leagues in which they were bowled. If a bowler did not have a 2023-2024 book average, their highest winter league average was used.

Sponsors of the tournament included Veneece and Michael McNeley, while Diane Courtney and Jan Sawyer lent a hand at the check-in desk.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Larry Labrecque, who took home $55 in prize money.

The following Pahrump 500 Club bowlers split $120 in prize money.

Babs Woosley: 140, 243, 162, 243, 144, 792 $60

Jan Sawyer: 127, 278, 127, 154, 200, 759 $45

Kim Drake: 180, 135, 203, 206, 214, 758 $15

The following Almost 500 Club bowlers split $20 in prize money.

Nancy Glynn: 120, 297, 172, 127, 132, 728 $20

The following Groupies bowlers split $150 in prize money.

Randy Gulley: 157, 197, 196, 204, 191, 788 $65

William Latislaw: 172, 156, 235, 235, 156, 782 $45

Joe Matassa: 188, 113, 184, 237, 216, 750 $25

Kyle Pope: 191, 105, 206, 203, 225, 739 $7.50

Walt Kuver: 167, 170, 172, 196, 201, 739 $7.50

The following Handicap Side Pot bowlers split $115 in prize money.

Babs Woosley: 140, 243, 162, 243, 144, 792 $35

Randy Gulley: 157, 197, 196, 204, 191, 788 $30

William Latislaw: 172, 156, 235, 235, 156, 782 $20

Joe Matassa: 188, 113, 184, 237, 216, 750 $15

Rachel Ortiz: 136, 253, 165, 145, 185, 748 $10

Kyle Pope: 191, 105, 206, 203, 225, 739 $2.50

Walt Kuver: 167, 170, 172, 196, 201, 739 $2.50

The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $115 in prize money.

Jeff Drake: 216, 199, 236, 223, 658 $30

Joe Matassa: 188, 184, 237, 216, 637 $22.50

Kyle Pope: 191, 206, 203, 225, 634 $7.50

The next Pahrump 500 Bowling Club tournament will be a 3-6-9 doubles tournament, bowl 3, throw out 1 with colored pins at 1 p.m on September 6 at the Nugget Bowl.

