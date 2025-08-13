Pahrump 500 Bowling Club held tournament last weekend at the Nugget Bowl

84°F
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
August 13, 2025 - 4:45 am
 
Updated August 13, 2025 - 5:05 am

Last Saturday, the Pahrump 500 Bowling Club concluded its 10-Pin Regulars Singles with WHOOPS Tournament at the Nugget Bowl.

Hosted by President Dee Runau, the 2023-2024 book averages were used for the event after the 2024-2025 book averages did not correspond with the leagues in which they were bowled. If a bowler did not have a 2023-2024 book average, their highest winter league average was used.

Sponsors of the tournament included Veneece and Michael McNeley, while Diane Courtney and Jan Sawyer lent a hand at the check-in desk.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Larry Labrecque, who took home $55 in prize money.

The following Pahrump 500 Club bowlers split $120 in prize money.

Babs Woosley: 140, 243, 162, 243, 144, 792 $60

Jan Sawyer: 127, 278, 127, 154, 200, 759 $45

Kim Drake: 180, 135, 203, 206, 214, 758 $15

The following Almost 500 Club bowlers split $20 in prize money.

Nancy Glynn: 120, 297, 172, 127, 132, 728 $20

The following Groupies bowlers split $150 in prize money.

Randy Gulley: 157, 197, 196, 204, 191, 788 $65

William Latislaw: 172, 156, 235, 235, 156, 782 $45

Joe Matassa: 188, 113, 184, 237, 216, 750 $25

Kyle Pope: 191, 105, 206, 203, 225, 739 $7.50

Walt Kuver: 167, 170, 172, 196, 201, 739 $7.50

The following Handicap Side Pot bowlers split $115 in prize money.

Babs Woosley: 140, 243, 162, 243, 144, 792 $35

Randy Gulley: 157, 197, 196, 204, 191, 788 $30

William Latislaw: 172, 156, 235, 235, 156, 782 $20

Joe Matassa: 188, 113, 184, 237, 216, 750 $15

Rachel Ortiz: 136, 253, 165, 145, 185, 748 $10

Kyle Pope: 191, 105, 206, 203, 225, 739 $2.50

Walt Kuver: 167, 170, 172, 196, 201, 739 $2.50

The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $115 in prize money.

Jeff Drake: 216, 199, 236, 223, 658 $30

Joe Matassa: 188, 184, 237, 216, 637 $22.50

Kyle Pope: 191, 206, 203, 225, 634 $7.50

The next Pahrump 500 Bowling Club tournament will be a 3-6-9 doubles tournament, bowl 3, throw out 1 with colored pins at 1 p.m on September 6 at the Nugget Bowl.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

