86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

Pahrump 500 Club wraps second to last tournament of the year

Pahrump 500 bowlers Zid and Nenita Cabuena came in third place in the 500 Bowlers with Groupies ...
Pahrump 500 bowlers Zid and Nenita Cabuena came in third place in the 500 Bowlers with Groupies event. (Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump 500 Bowling Club member Laura Blankenship took home first place in the 500 Bowlers with ...
Pahrump 500 Bowling Club member Laura Blankenship took home first place in the 500 Bowlers with Groupies event with her partner James Ward. (Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Pahrump Valley High School junior wideout Ryan Hamlin carries the ball forward against Spring V ...
PHOTOS: Trojans fall late to Grizzlies in heartbreaker 28-24
pvt default image
Youth Rider Day sundown ride returns to Pahrump OHV Park
Pahrump Valley High School tennis athlete Melinda Rivera prepares to return a serve in a road l ...
Trojans tennis earns first victory in rival league match
Junior/Senior Girls take off from the start line for the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross cou ...
PHOTOS: Trojans cross country dominate in Palo Verde Labor Day Classic
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
September 10, 2025 - 4:45 am
 

Last Saturday, the Pahrump 500 Bowling Club concluded its 3-6-9 Doubles Tournament with Colored Pins at the Nugget Bowl.

In the club’s second to last tournament of the year, Renee Green was the lucky winner of the 50/50 drawing, taking home $77.50 in prize money.

A special thank you is extended Patti and Mike Mundt who helped sponsor the event, and to Randy Gulley for his continued support and contributions to the Pahrump Valley Times and local bowling community.

Fran Gobbi and Dee Runau provided their efficient helping hands at the check-in desk prior to the start of the tournament held on Sept. 6.

The following 500 Bowlers with Groupie split $420 in prize money.

Laura Blankenship: 159, 225, 219, 234, 183, 837. James Ward: 91, 232, 245, 234, 196, 802, 1639. $140

Katherine Bishop: 207, 178, 193, 203, 174, 781. Michael McNeley: 191, 185, 234, 190, 184, 800, 1581. $100

Nenita Cabuena: 153, 201, 164, 222, 156, 740. Zid Cabuena: 110, 258, 244, 226, 205, 838, 1578. $60

Diane Courtney: 286, 172, 151, 152, 151, 761. Mike Mundt: 148, 251, 222, 192, 158, 813, 1574. $50

Renee Green: 113, 219, 227, 224, 192, 783. Joe Balmores: 148, 192, 247, 195, 181, 782, 1565. $35

Peggy Rhoads: 216, 215, 159, 152, 151, 742. Randy Gulley: 197, 203, 222, 201, 176, 823, 1565. $35

The following Almost 500 Bowlers with Groupie split $140 in prize money.

Cathy Schultz: 297, 177, 222, 170, 147, 866. Bill Schultz: 213, 193, 215, 162, 158, 783, 1649. $100

Stacey Latislaw: 275, 186, 203, 180, 173, 844. Barry Latislaw: 116, 232, 206, 244, 191, 798, 1642. $40 \

The following Handicap Side Pot bowlers split $230 in prize money.Cathy Schultz: 297, 177, 222, 170, 147 866. $40

Stacey Latislaw: 275, 186, 203, 180, 173, 844. $35

Zid Cabuena: 110, 258, 244, 226, 205, 838. $30

Laura Blankenship: 159, 225, 219, 234, 183, 837. $25

Randy Gulley: 197, 203, 222, 201, 176, 823. $20

Lynn Ventimiglia: 302, 219, 139, 158, 118, 818. $18

Mike Mundt: 148, 251, 222, 192, 158, 813. $16

Jacqui Cisco: 229, 177, 181, 225, 167, 812. $14

George Longmire: 205, 189, 194, 219, 159, 807. $11

Charity Musial: 129, 227, 234, 213, 182, 803. $9

James Ward: 91, 232, 245, 234, 196, 802. $7

Michael McNeley: 191, 185, 234, 190, 184, 800. $5

The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $115 in prize money.

Zid Cabuena: 258, 244, 226, 205, 728. $35

James Ward: 232, 245, 234, 196, 711. $27.50

Barry Latislaw: 232, 206, 244, 191, 682. $20

Jim Sparlin: 212, 224, 244, 194, 680. $15

Laura Blankenship: 225, 219, 234, 183, 678. $10

Charity Musial: 227, 234, 213, 182, 674. $7.50

The final tournament of the fiscal year will be a 9-pin no tap singles on October 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST