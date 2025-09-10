Pahrump 500 Club wraps second to last tournament of the year

Pahrump 500 Bowling Club member Laura Blankenship took home first place in the 500 Bowlers with Groupies event with her partner James Ward. (Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump 500 bowlers Zid and Nenita Cabuena came in third place in the 500 Bowlers with Groupies event. (Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Last Saturday, the Pahrump 500 Bowling Club concluded its 3-6-9 Doubles Tournament with Colored Pins at the Nugget Bowl.

In the club’s second to last tournament of the year, Renee Green was the lucky winner of the 50/50 drawing, taking home $77.50 in prize money.

A special thank you is extended Patti and Mike Mundt who helped sponsor the event, and to Randy Gulley for his continued support and contributions to the Pahrump Valley Times and local bowling community.

Fran Gobbi and Dee Runau provided their efficient helping hands at the check-in desk prior to the start of the tournament held on Sept. 6.

The following 500 Bowlers with Groupie split $420 in prize money.

Laura Blankenship: 159, 225, 219, 234, 183, 837. James Ward: 91, 232, 245, 234, 196, 802, 1639. $140

Katherine Bishop: 207, 178, 193, 203, 174, 781. Michael McNeley: 191, 185, 234, 190, 184, 800, 1581. $100

Nenita Cabuena: 153, 201, 164, 222, 156, 740. Zid Cabuena: 110, 258, 244, 226, 205, 838, 1578. $60

Diane Courtney: 286, 172, 151, 152, 151, 761. Mike Mundt: 148, 251, 222, 192, 158, 813, 1574. $50

Renee Green: 113, 219, 227, 224, 192, 783. Joe Balmores: 148, 192, 247, 195, 181, 782, 1565. $35

Peggy Rhoads: 216, 215, 159, 152, 151, 742. Randy Gulley: 197, 203, 222, 201, 176, 823, 1565. $35

The following Almost 500 Bowlers with Groupie split $140 in prize money.

Cathy Schultz: 297, 177, 222, 170, 147, 866. Bill Schultz: 213, 193, 215, 162, 158, 783, 1649. $100

Stacey Latislaw: 275, 186, 203, 180, 173, 844. Barry Latislaw: 116, 232, 206, 244, 191, 798, 1642. $40 \

The following Handicap Side Pot bowlers split $230 in prize money.Cathy Schultz: 297, 177, 222, 170, 147 866. $40

Stacey Latislaw: 275, 186, 203, 180, 173, 844. $35

Zid Cabuena: 110, 258, 244, 226, 205, 838. $30

Laura Blankenship: 159, 225, 219, 234, 183, 837. $25

Randy Gulley: 197, 203, 222, 201, 176, 823. $20

Lynn Ventimiglia: 302, 219, 139, 158, 118, 818. $18

Mike Mundt: 148, 251, 222, 192, 158, 813. $16

Jacqui Cisco: 229, 177, 181, 225, 167, 812. $14

George Longmire: 205, 189, 194, 219, 159, 807. $11

Charity Musial: 129, 227, 234, 213, 182, 803. $9

James Ward: 91, 232, 245, 234, 196, 802. $7

Michael McNeley: 191, 185, 234, 190, 184, 800. $5

The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $115 in prize money.

Zid Cabuena: 258, 244, 226, 205, 728. $35

James Ward: 232, 245, 234, 196, 711. $27.50

Barry Latislaw: 232, 206, 244, 191, 682. $20

Jim Sparlin: 212, 224, 244, 194, 680. $15

Laura Blankenship: 225, 219, 234, 183, 678. $10

Charity Musial: 227, 234, 213, 182, 674. $7.50

The final tournament of the fiscal year will be a 9-pin no tap singles on October 4 at 10:30 a.m.

