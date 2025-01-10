Pahrump boys basketball team face their next league match

After the Trojans lost their last game against a lower ranked team Pahrump Valley may struggle against Prinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon, a team fighting to make the regional playoffs.

Trojans head coach Braydon Preston talks to his basketball team during a timeout in a game against Doral Academy on Monday, Jan. 6, in Pahrump. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Boys basketball is in trouble this year after losing to Doral Academy, the second to last team in the league and Pahrump Valley is now at the bottom.

On Friday, the Trojans will attempt to turn the tables in a game against Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon (2-3). Currently, the Pirates are No. 5 in the league, which puts them outside of range of the regional playoffs if they do not take the No. 4 spot.

As the team stands, this could be the Trojans’ third season in a row not making the regional playoffs.

But this is still a new team, as the new head coach, Braydon Preston, just took over the program this season.

What to look out for

The Trojans boys basketball team currently struggles to score after shooting and but can get the ball down the court.

At the top of the Trojans roster is junior Alejandro Lozano (0), the team’s highest scorer per game, where he has on average scored over nine points per game.

But in the league, Lozano is in the No. 14 spot among the top scorers, stacked against Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon’s Shane Stock (1) who scores an average of nearly 15 points a game and sits in the top five spot in the league. Although Lozano has made more free throws, Stock still has a better free-throw percentage.

Pirates freshman M.J. Tucker (5) has the most points per game on the team with nearly 20 points a game after his last two games.

Defensively, senior Tramaine Burras (13) has the most steals, blocks and rebounds on the team. Burras will have to go head to head with Pirates senior Bradie Xaysana (20).

The Pirates are favored to win this match after they defeated Coral Academy 64-54. Although the team lost to Boulder City and Sports Leadership and Management, the Trojans lost to the Falcons 50-40.

Pahrump Valley is on a four league game losing streak and just lost to Doral Academy, the second to last team in the league standings.

If the Pirates win, this could put Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon and the Falcons nect and neck. The Falcons’ next three games will be against the top three teams in the league, which could result in three more losses for Coral Academy.

While for Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon, their next three games are only against one top-ranked team, Boulder City on Jan. 16.

Up next

After Friday’s game the Trojans will need to prepare to play the top team in the league on Jan. 13. The Eagles are currently undefeated in the league after defeating SLAM and The Meadows School, the top three ranked schools in the league.

The game will be at home for Pahrump and will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.