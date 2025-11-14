63°F
Pahrump local captures Nevada’s lone title at Western Open Horseshoe Tournament

Pahrump local pitcher Don Brown brings home the first place trophy during the Southern Utah Hor ...
Pahrump local pitcher Don Brown brings home the first place trophy during the Southern Utah Horseshoe Pitching Association’s Western Open Regional Tournament held in St. George, UT. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Horseshoe pitching partners Benj Rains (left) of Panguitch, Utah and Lathan (Rebel) Dilger (rig ...
Horseshoe pitching partners Benj Rains (left) of Panguitch, Utah and Lathan (Rebel) Dilger (right) proudly pose with their final winnings during the Southern Utah Horseshoe Pitching Association’s Western Open Regional Tournament held in St. George, UT. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
November 14, 2025 - 4:40 am
 

Sixteen players from Nevada made the trip to compete in the Southern Utah Horseshoe Pitching Association’s Western Open Regional Tournament this past weekend, facing off against some of the best throwers in the West.

The action began Thursday night with the non-sanctioned doubles competition. Pahrump’s Lathan “Rebel” Dilger teamed up with Benj Rains of Panguitch, Utah, to claim third place in the 30-foot division, battling through a tough field of veteran players. Nevada was shut out of the top three in the 40-foot division, though several competitors turned in strong performances.

The main event — the Western Open Sanctioned Singles — took place Friday and Saturday, featuring ten games over two days to determine the division champions. While Nevada players narrowly missed the podium in most classes, Don Brown of Pahrump delivered a standout performance in the Class B 30-foot division.

Brown emerged victorious in a dramatic three-way playoff after all competitors finished with identical records.

He first defeated fellow Pahrump pitcher Mick Nicosia, then faced Dennis Aherns of Mesquite, who had earned a bye due to his higher ringer percentage.

Brown sealed the win by tossing over 50% ringers, securing the lone Nevada title of the weekend.

Under clear skies and near-perfect weather conditions, the event showcased top-level horseshoe pitching and strong sportsmanship throughout — with Nevada’s contingent proving they can hang with the region’s best.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

