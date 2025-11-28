Pahrump Sports Cards aims to become hometown hobby hub

After an unexpected reunion with a longtime friend, memorabilia veteran Ernie Desaye brings a new community-driven sports card shop to Pahrump.

A signed baseball by Brooklyn Dodgers legends Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale is available for sale soon at the Pahrump Sports Cards shop. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Autographed Joe Montana and Josh Allen framed jerseys are just a glimpse of some of the options available for purchase at the Pahrump Sports Cards shop. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Boxes of organized cards by teams, sports and years are organized neatly in individual sleeves ranging in price from 50 cents to $20. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Framed autograph jerseys are available for sale at the Pahrump Sports Cards shop from legends to current NFL stars. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The store will include a full ripping station, team-sorted card boxes, supplies for collectors and breakers, custom breaker bundles and most importantly education on the hobby. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Sports Cards shop is slated to open to the public in January. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Sports Cards shop owner Ernie Desaye proudly stands behind his "work in progress" to get ready for the stores opening in January next year. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

When Ernie Desaye moved to Pahrump just over two years ago, opening a sports card and memorabilia shop wasn’t part of his plan.

At the time, he had stepped away from the collectibles business and was driving a taxi in Las Vegas, looking for his next move.

But a simple search for an apartment in Pahrump unexpectedly reconnected him with an old friend—and eventually led to the creation of one of the town’s newest sports card shops.

“I ran into my friend and current business partner Bill Watson completely by chance,” Ernie says. “One thing led to another, and before I knew it, I had moved out here. Two months later, Bill called me and said, ‘Let’s work on something together.’ That’s how the whole thing started.”

A partnership years in the making

The pair of friends have known each other for more than a decade, having first connected in Las Vegas’ memorabilia scene.

Desaye, alongside Joe Montana’s original memorabilia agent Bill Watson, ran a memorabilia store in the Boulevard Mall, hosted autograph signings with legends like Mike Tyson, Joe Frazier, Roberto Durán, and Dwight Clark, and even spent time managing high-traffic gallery and retail spaces.

Although those early ventures were successful, they also came with challenges - mostly in the form of rising rents and mall politics. Twice, after building strong business momentum, they were pushed out when larger tenants offered malls more money.

“That left a bad taste in our mouths,” Ernie admitted. “We put so much into building those stores, only to have the rug pulled out from under us.”

This time around, they were determined to do things a bit differently.

When the former SME Cabinetry building in Pahrump became available, they purchased it outright.

“We’re our own landlord now,” Desaye explains. “Nobody can push us out because we’re doing well. That’s a huge deal.”

Community-first vision

Ernie’s love of collecting has been lifelong, but the new shop —Pahrump Sports Cards — is the culmination of years of experience in both retail and memorabilia handling.

More than anything, Ernie said he wants Pahrump Sports Cards to feel like a hangout spot.

“I want people to come in, say hi, ask questions, flip through boxes, and relax,” he says. “If someone wants me to set aside boxes of 2026 NHL artifacts for them, no problem. This shop is about building community.”

Inside the store customers can expect the following: A full ripping station, team-sorted card boxes, supplies for collectors and breakers, custom breaker bundles and most importantly, education on the hobby.

Ernie plans to teach newcomers how to buy, hold, and properly invest in wax or singles—explaining concepts like sealed case value and case hits.

He believes Pahrump’s friendliness and sports enthusiasm make it the perfect place for a collector-focused business.

“In Las Vegas, you’ve got millions of people from all walks of life. Here, it’s different. It’s a tight-knit, established community,” Desaye said. “People don’t want big corporations — they want local businesses. So I want to make sure I have the right mix.”

The shop will also carry Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and soon Yu-Gi-Oh!, along with Star Wars and other specialty items.

“We want everyone to have a fair shot,” he says. “Even with vintage packs, we shuffle them so nobody can pick out the predictable hits.”

A history in autographs—and big names

Ernie and Bill’s autograph connections run deep.

They’ve worked with Magic Johnson exclusively for years and have coordinated signings for boxing, football, and baseball legends. They’ve handled thousands of signed items—including an enormous personal Pete Rose inventory.

“We’ve probably handled 3,000 Pete Rose items over the years,” he says. “And they’re only going to go up.”

Upcoming projects include a large batch of Nolan Ryan autographed pieces, shipped directly to him in Texas for signing.

PSA & Beckett services

The shop is also an authorized PSA dealer and plans to provide submission services for customers once their systems are fully set up.

Additionally, Beckett Authentication will hold events at the store several times per year—thanks to Ernie’s friendships with Beckett leadership, including head authenticator Steve Grad.

“We may even bring athletes out here for private or public signings,” Ernie hints.

Buying smart, selling fairly

Ernie is committed to fair pricing—but fairness starts with smart buying.

“I don’t want to be the guy selling a Pokémon box for $150 when it should be cheaper. That does nobody any good,” Desaye said. “People think you’re greedy—but maybe you paid too much for it. So I have to buy correctly to sell correctly.”

Direct accounts with companies like Panini and Pokémon take time to secure. Proof of a physical storefront, consistent hours, and a track record are required.

“You can’t open a shop and get direct allocations in two weeks,” Desaye said. “The same guy who supplies Walmart might eventually supply us, but you have to earn it.”

In the meantime, Ernie sources inventory from trusted wholesalers and long-time business contacts—many of whom he has never met in person but has built strong financial relationships with over years of buying.

Supporting the NFL Alumni Association

Prior to partnering for the store in Pahrump, Ernie and Bill were already running Timeless Authentic, a company that produces licensed NFL Alumni Association jerseys.

Their products help support retired players—many of whom played in eras before multi-million-dollar salaries existed.

“Players in the ’70s and ’80s didn’t make big money,” Ernie says. “Some were making $40,000 or $50,000 a year. Now they’re older, dealing with injuries, surgeries, mobility issues—and sometimes they just need help covering deductibles or buying medical equipment.”

To support these athletes, Timeless Authentic pays licensing fees and donates through jersey sales on Amazon, eBay, and Etsy. Many of their jerseys have become Amazon’s top picks, including their popular Joe Montana line.

Soft opening target: early January

Though still under construction, the team is pushing hard towards an early January soft opening.

The official grand opening is planned for January sometime as well with no set date in place at the moment.

Located at 51 Emery St. directly across from Johnny’s Mexican Restaurant, the shop aims to be open five days a week, closed Sundays and Mondays to allow the team time to rest.

The anticipated hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., a schedule designed to serve both early-rising retirees and commuters returning from Las Vegas.

“It’s been a labor of love,” Ernie says. “But we’re committed to doing this right. We want something Pahrump can be proud of.”

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.