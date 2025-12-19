Pahrump Valley 500 Club strikes big in holiday bowling tournament

The Pahrump Valley 500 Club hosted a festive and successful holiday tournament, welcoming 80 bowlers to the lanes at Nugget Bowl while raising $348.50 for charity.

Pahrump Valley 500 Club tournaments for next year will continue to be played at the Nugget Hotel and Casino. (Wicked Creative)

The Pahrump Valley 500 Club enjoyed a successful and meaningful day on the lanes, welcoming 80 bowlers for its latest tournament on Saturday, Dec. 13, graciously sponsored by the Nugget Bowl.

Prior to competition, members gathered for a Christmas luncheon held in appreciation of the bowlers who continue to support the league throughout the season.

The event was made possible through the efforts of the Pahrump Valley 500’s board members and volunteers who assisted with setup and cleanup, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable day for all in attendance.

The day featured a 50-50 drawing, with Joe Balmores and Sis Fronk each taking home $48.75.

In addition, Pahrump Valley 500 members converged for a charitable cause raising $348.50 in donations for the Never Forgotten Animal Society, highlighting the league’s continued commitment to giving back to the community.

Special thanks were extended to Sis Fronk and Jan Sawyer for their dedicated assistance at the check-in desk, helping keep tournament operations running efficiently.

The following Division R Bowlers split $310 in prize earnings.

Kathy Wheeler: 251, 193, 200, 232, 876, $70

Sherry Levy: 175, 234, 233, 218, 860, $60

Nenita Cabuena: 153, 212, 261, 229, 855, $45

Christine Limanen: 183, 210, 228, 233, 854, $40

Donna Doyle: 229, 201, 189, 213, 832, $35

Orpha Lasky: 226, 196, 175, 221, 818, $25

Jan Sawyer: 253, 136, 220, 208, 817, $20

Sis Fronk: 240, 182, 200, 186, 808, $15

The following Division A Bowlers split $80 in prize earnings.

Cathy Schultz: 229, 202, 167, 206, 804 $50

Deb Mallory: 264, 144, 184, 207, 799 $30

The following Division G Bowlers split $410.01 in prize earnings.

Daryl Lasky: 86, 251, 278, 264, 879, $75

Zid Cabuena: 110, 245, 229, 280, 864, $65

Jim Spear: 151, 236, 220, 254, 861, $60

Lynn Cary: 164, 265, 198, 228, 855, $45

Jim Sparlin: 67, 288, 240, 256, 851, $40

Marc Levy: 54, 266, 235, 264, 819, $35

Kyle Breneman: 148, 186, 254, 224, 812, $30

Tim Morlan: 162, 178, 229, 241, 810, $25

Brian Bloom: 116, 286, 238, 162, 802, $11.67

Larry Taylor (tie): 59, 278, 222, 243, 802, $11.67

Brandon Quidera (tie): 156, 239, 198, 209, 802, $11.67

The following HDCP Side Pot Bowlers split $330 in prize earnings.

Daryl Lasky: 86, 251, 278, 264, 879, $40

Kathy Wheeler: 251, 193, 200, 232, 876, $35

Zid Cabuena: 110, 245, 229, 280, 864, $30

Sherry Levy: 175, 234, 233, 218, 860, $28

Nenita Cabuena: 153, 212, 261, 229, 855, $23.50

Lynn Cary (tie): 164, 265, 198, 228, 855, $23.50

Christine Limanen: 183, 210, 228, 233, 854, $21

Jim Sparlin: 67, 288, 240, 256, 851, $20

Marc Levy: 54, 266, 235, 264, 819, $19

Orpha Lasky: 226, 196, 175, 221, 818, $18

Kyle Breneman: 148, 186, 254, 224, 812, $16

Tim Morlan: 162, 178, 229, 241, 810, $15

Sis Fronk: 240, 182, 200, 186, 808, $12

Cathy Schultz: 229, 202, 167, 206, 804, $10

Brian Bloom: 116, 286, 238, 162, 802, $7

Brandon Quidera (tie): 156, 239, 198, 209, 802, $7

Babs Woosley: 237, 190, 151, 221, 799, $2.50

Deb Mallory (tie): 264, 144, 184, 207, 799, $2.50

The following Scratch Side Pot Bowlers split $135 in prize earnings.

Daryl Lasky: 251, 278, 264, 793, $35

Jim Sparlin: 288, 240, 256, 784, $30

Zid Cabuena: 245, 229, 280, 754, $25

Nenita Cabuena: 212, 261, 229, 702, $15

Lynn Cary: 265, 198, 228, 691, $12.50

Dale Bystedt: 264, 203, 210, 677, $10

Stan Lazuka: 217, 240, 216, 673, $7.50

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.