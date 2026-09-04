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Pahrump Valley boys soccer falls 4-2 at The Meadows after goalkeeper change

Pahrump Valley High School senior midfielder TC Hone goes after control of the ball during a 20 ...
Pahrump Valley High School senior midfielder TC Hone goes after control of the ball during a 2025 home game against The Meadows. (Pahrump Valley Times file photo )
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By Bill Evans Pahrump Valley Times
September 4, 2026 - 4:42 am
 

An injury forced Pahrump Valley to change goalkeepers late in the first half Monday, but the Trojans continued to battle before falling 4-2 at The Meadows School.

Starting goalkeeper Jesse Barajas injured his elbow deep into the first half, according to Pahrump Valley coach Trenton Curtis. Freshman Jakob Riggs was called on to replace him in goal.

“Riggs played great,” Curtis said.

For Riggs, the appearance came earlier than expected and under difficult circumstances. Curtis did not indicate whether Barajas might miss additional time, leaving the Trojans’ immediate goalkeeper situation uncertain.

Pahrump Valley produced both of its goals after halftime. Senior Omar Becerra and sophomore Leonel Ceniceros scored for the Trojans, although Curtis did not provide additional details about the scoring plays.

The loss evened Pahrump Valley’s record at 1-1 after the Trojans opened the season with a 6-4 home victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator on Aug. 26.

Despite the result and the disruption caused by the goalkeeper injury, Curtis said he was pleased with the way his players performed.

“Our boys played great,” he said.

Curtis also made clear that he did not believe the Trojans were outmatched by The Meadows. Instead, he placed responsibility for the loss on himself.

“I take ownership of this loss,” Curtis said. “I got out-coached, but our boys didn’t get out-played.”

That assessment leaves the Trojans with something tangible to build on after splitting their first two matches. They have already shown they can score, producing eight goals across the two games, and a freshman goalkeeper gained meaningful varsity experience when an injury unexpectedly put him into the lineup.

The immediate concern is the status of Barajas, while the broader task is turning stretches of strong play into results as the Trojans move deeper into the season.

Contact sports reporter Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com

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