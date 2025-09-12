75°F
Pahrump Valley High School’s scores, top performances

Pahrump Valley High School QB Kayne Horibe leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School QB Kayne Horibe leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer junior Juliana Shepard-Lopez advances the ball near the goal. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Lady Trojans defensive effort short against Virgin Valley
Pahrump Valley High School girls golf freshman Reagen Saldana finishes a nice putt on hole 6 of ...
Lady Trojans golf completes third season match — PHOTOS
Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Lawrence Workman (left), Sam Godbouldt (mi ...
Nevada State Horseshoes Pitching Association back in action
Pahrump Valley High School junior wideout Ryan Hamlin carries the ball forward against Spring Valley. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
PHOTOS: Trojans fall late to Grizzlies in heartbreaker 28-24
By Jeff Wollard Las Vegas-Review Journal
September 12, 2025 - 4:45 am
 

Pahrump Valley Football

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

  1. Pahrump Valley 2-1 0-0
  2. Democracy Prep 1-1 0-0
  3. The Meadows 1-1 0-0
  4. Moapa Valley 1-3 0-0
  5. Virgin Valley 1-3 0-0

Friday, Sept. 5

Spring Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 24

The Trojans took a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter of last week’s home game, but Spring Valley erupted for 21 points in the fourth to hand Pahrump its first loss. Quarterback Kayne Horibe continues to be the team’s top passer and rusher as the Trojans enjoy a bye week before traveling to play Cheyenne at 7 p.m. Sept. 19.

Pahrump Valley Boys Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

  1. Virgin Valley 5-1-2 (4-0-1)
  2. Moapa Valley 5-1 (3-1)
  3. The Meadows 2-1-1 (2-1-1)
  4. Cristo Rey 2-2-1 (2-2-1)
  5. Pahrump Valley 2-3-1 (2-3-1)
  6. Boulder City 1-3-2 (1-3-2)
  7. Equipo Academy 1-5-2 (0-4-2)

After a down week, the Trojans return to action with a home game against The Meadows at 5:30 p.m. Monday and a home game against Virgin Valley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sophomore Roberto Gonzalez leads the team with five goals and 10 total points.

Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

  1. Equipo Academy 8-0 (7-0)
  2. Boulder City 4-2-1, (4-2-1)
  3. Moapa Valley 3-3-1 (3-2-1)
  4. Virgin Valley 2-1-3 (2-1-3)
  5. The Meadows (3-3) (3-3)
  6. Pahrump Valley (1-5-1) (1-5-1)
  7. Cristo Rey 0-7 (0-7)
  • Monday, Sept. 8: The Meadows 3, Pahrump Valley 1
  • Wednesday, Sept. 10: Virgin Valley 2, Pahrump Valley 0

The Trojans continued to struggle, losing both games this week. Senior Natalia Vallin leads the team with four goals and 10 points as the Trojans hope to turn things around at Moapa Valley at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and at home against Cimarron-Memorial at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pahrump Valley Girls Volleyball

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

  1. The Meadows 8-3 (5-0)
  2. Virgin Valley 8-6 (4-1)
  3. Boulder City 6-8 (3-2)
  4. Moapa Valley 6-10 (3-2)
  5. Pahrump Valley 12-14 (3-3)
  6. Democracy Prep 3-9 0-5
  7. Cristo Rey 0-6 0-5
  • Monday, Sept. 8: Moapa Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 0
  • Wednesday, Sept. 10: The Meadows 3, Pahrump Valley 0

Coming off back-to back tough 3-0 losses to league opponents Moapa Valley and The Meadows, the girls look to take on Boulder City on the road Wednesday in a rematch where the ladies last came from behind to win 3-2. The Trojans have a light week ahead, with one match at Boulder City to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Trojans will then return to play on Sept 29 at home against Virgin Valley at 6 p.m.

Heavenly Ware leads the team with 2.1 kills per set and a .199 hitting percentage. Teammate Sedona Norton has 127 digs and 18 service aces.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on X.

