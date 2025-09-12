Pahrump Valley High School’s scores, top performances

Pahrump Valley Football

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Pahrump Valley 2-1 0-0 Democracy Prep 1-1 0-0 The Meadows 1-1 0-0 Moapa Valley 1-3 0-0 Virgin Valley 1-3 0-0

Friday, Sept. 5

Spring Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 24

The Trojans took a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter of last week’s home game, but Spring Valley erupted for 21 points in the fourth to hand Pahrump its first loss. Quarterback Kayne Horibe continues to be the team’s top passer and rusher as the Trojans enjoy a bye week before traveling to play Cheyenne at 7 p.m. Sept. 19.

Pahrump Valley Boys Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Virgin Valley 5-1-2 (4-0-1) Moapa Valley 5-1 (3-1) The Meadows 2-1-1 (2-1-1) Cristo Rey 2-2-1 (2-2-1) Pahrump Valley 2-3-1 (2-3-1) Boulder City 1-3-2 (1-3-2) Equipo Academy 1-5-2 (0-4-2)

After a down week, the Trojans return to action with a home game against The Meadows at 5:30 p.m. Monday and a home game against Virgin Valley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sophomore Roberto Gonzalez leads the team with five goals and 10 total points.

Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

Equipo Academy 8-0 (7-0) Boulder City 4-2-1, (4-2-1) Moapa Valley 3-3-1 (3-2-1) Virgin Valley 2-1-3 (2-1-3) The Meadows (3-3) (3-3) Pahrump Valley (1-5-1) (1-5-1) Cristo Rey 0-7 (0-7)

Monday, Sept. 8: The Meadows 3, Pahrump Valley 1

Wednesday, Sept. 10: Virgin Valley 2, Pahrump Valley 0

The Trojans continued to struggle, losing both games this week. Senior Natalia Vallin leads the team with four goals and 10 points as the Trojans hope to turn things around at Moapa Valley at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and at home against Cimarron-Memorial at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pahrump Valley Girls Volleyball

3A Southern

TEAM OVERALL LEAGUE

The Meadows 8-3 (5-0) Virgin Valley 8-6 (4-1) Boulder City 6-8 (3-2) Moapa Valley 6-10 (3-2) Pahrump Valley 12-14 (3-3) Democracy Prep 3-9 0-5 Cristo Rey 0-6 0-5

Monday, Sept. 8: Moapa Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 0

Wednesday, Sept. 10: The Meadows 3, Pahrump Valley 0

Coming off back-to back tough 3-0 losses to league opponents Moapa Valley and The Meadows, the girls look to take on Boulder City on the road Wednesday in a rematch where the ladies last came from behind to win 3-2. The Trojans have a light week ahead, with one match at Boulder City to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Trojans will then return to play on Sept 29 at home against Virgin Valley at 6 p.m.

Heavenly Ware leads the team with 2.1 kills per set and a .199 hitting percentage. Teammate Sedona Norton has 127 digs and 18 service aces.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on X.