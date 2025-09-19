86°F
Sports

Pahrump Valley High School weekly standings and results

Pahrump Valley High School junior midfielder TC Hone dribbles past The Meadows defender in an away league match against the Mustangs.
Pahrump Valley High School junior midfielder TC Hone dribbles past The Meadows defender in an away league match against the Mustangs. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School football defenders try to recover a fumble forced by junior DE/TE Gi
Trojans trigger running clock in 58-14 road victory against Cheyenne — PHOTOS
Las Vegas presents Top Tier with a year-round baseball climate and a plethora of youth baseball
Top Tier Las Vegas enters data-driven technology era of baseball
By Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2025 - 7:35 am
 
Updated September 19, 2025 - 7:40 am

PAHRUMP VALLEY FOOTBALL

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Pahrump Valley: 2-1: 0-0

The Meadows: 2-1: 0-0

Boulder City: 2-2: 0-0

Moapa Valley: 2-3: 0-0

Virgin Valley: 2-3: 0-0

Democracy Prep: 1-2: 0-0

The Trojans had a bye last week and play at Cheyenne at 7 p.m. Friday.

PAHRUMP VALLEY BOYS SOCCER

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Moapa Valley; 7-1-1: 5-1-1

Virgin Valley; 5-1-4: 4-0-3

The Meadows; 4-1-1: 4-1-1

Cristo Rey; 3-2-2: 2-2-2

Pahrump Valley; 2-4-3: 2-4-3

Boulder City; 1-5-2: 1-5-2

Equipo Academy; 1-6-2: 0-5-2

The Trojans fell to the Meadows last week before battling to a 1-1 tie against Virgin Valley. Pahrump has a week off before resuming league play with a home game against Boulder City at 5:50 p.m. Sept. 30.

Friday, Sept. 12

The Meadows 1, Pahrump Valley 0

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Pahrump Valley 1, Virgin Valley 1

PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS SOCCER

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Equipo Academy; 11-1: 7-0

Boulder City; 4-2-1: 4-2-1

Virgin Valley; 3-1-3: 3-2-3

Moapa Valley; 5-4-2: 3-2-2

The Meadows; 3-3: 3-3

Pahrump Valley; 1-5-2: 1-6-2

Cristo Rey; 0-8: 0-8

The Trojans tied Moapa Valley earlier in the week on the road before falling to Cimarron-Memorial 6-1 at home Thursday.

The girls also have a week off before resuming league play with a home game against Mater East at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 25.

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Pahrump Valley 1, Moapa Valley 1

PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

The Meadows; 10-3: 7-0

Virgin Valley; 9-7; 5-1

Boulder City; 7-9; 4-3

Moapa Valley; 7-11; 4-3

Pahrump Valley; 12-15; 3-4

Cristo Rey; 0-7; 0-6

Democracy Prep; 2-9; 0-5

The Trojans fell 3-1 to Boulder City on the road in their only match of the week. They have a 12-day break before returning to host Virgin Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 29.

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 1

Pahrump Valley High School junior TC Hone gets his best shot on goal opportunity of the night i ...
Trojans drop chippy match against The Meadows — PHOTOS
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

After losing to The Meadows 1-0 on the road and tying with Virgin Valley 1-1 at home this week, the Trojans remain in the playoff picture.

Pahrump Valley High School tennis senior Elise Eichner and head coach Michael Dela Rosa have so ...
Trojans tennis aims for league title
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

After winning their fourth match in a row, the Trojans tennis program is shaping to be contenders in the 3A State Tennis Playoffs.

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association president Lathan (Rebel) Dilger goes for a ringer i ...
NSHPA Pahrump Ringer Roundup results — PHOTOS
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association returned to tournament play in their backyard during the Pahrump Ringer Roundup tournament at Petrack Park.

Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer junior Juliana Shepard-Lopez advances the ball near the ...
Lady Trojans defensive effort short against Virgin Valley
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team hasn’t given quite up the fight yet as they expect a strong second half of the season.