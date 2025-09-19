Pahrump Valley High School weekly standings and results

Check out the week’s standings and results for Pahrump Valley High’s football, soccer and girls volleyball teams.

Pahrump Valley High School junior midfielder TC Hone dribbles past The Meadows defender in an away league match against the Mustangs. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

PAHRUMP VALLEY FOOTBALL

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Pahrump Valley: 2-1: 0-0

The Meadows: 2-1: 0-0

Boulder City: 2-2: 0-0

Moapa Valley: 2-3: 0-0

Virgin Valley: 2-3: 0-0

Democracy Prep: 1-2: 0-0

The Trojans had a bye last week and play at Cheyenne at 7 p.m. Friday.

PAHRUMP VALLEY BOYS SOCCER

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Moapa Valley; 7-1-1: 5-1-1

Virgin Valley; 5-1-4: 4-0-3

The Meadows; 4-1-1: 4-1-1

Cristo Rey; 3-2-2: 2-2-2

Pahrump Valley; 2-4-3: 2-4-3

Boulder City; 1-5-2: 1-5-2

Equipo Academy; 1-6-2: 0-5-2

The Trojans fell to the Meadows last week before battling to a 1-1 tie against Virgin Valley. Pahrump has a week off before resuming league play with a home game against Boulder City at 5:50 p.m. Sept. 30.

Friday, Sept. 12

The Meadows 1, Pahrump Valley 0

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Pahrump Valley 1, Virgin Valley 1

PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS SOCCER

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Equipo Academy; 11-1: 7-0

Boulder City; 4-2-1: 4-2-1

Virgin Valley; 3-1-3: 3-2-3

Moapa Valley; 5-4-2: 3-2-2

The Meadows; 3-3: 3-3

Pahrump Valley; 1-5-2: 1-6-2

Cristo Rey; 0-8: 0-8

The Trojans tied Moapa Valley earlier in the week on the road before falling to Cimarron-Memorial 6-1 at home Thursday.

The girls also have a week off before resuming league play with a home game against Mater East at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 25.

Tuesday, Sept. 16

Pahrump Valley 1, Moapa Valley 1

PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE

The Meadows; 10-3: 7-0

Virgin Valley; 9-7; 5-1

Boulder City; 7-9; 4-3

Moapa Valley; 7-11; 4-3

Pahrump Valley; 12-15; 3-4

Cristo Rey; 0-7; 0-6

Democracy Prep; 2-9; 0-5

The Trojans fell 3-1 to Boulder City on the road in their only match of the week. They have a 12-day break before returning to host Virgin Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 29.

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 1