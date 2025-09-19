Pahrump Valley High School weekly standings and results
Check out the week’s standings and results for Pahrump Valley High’s football, soccer and girls volleyball teams.
PAHRUMP VALLEY FOOTBALL
TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Pahrump Valley: 2-1: 0-0
The Meadows: 2-1: 0-0
Boulder City: 2-2: 0-0
Moapa Valley: 2-3: 0-0
Virgin Valley: 2-3: 0-0
Democracy Prep: 1-2: 0-0
The Trojans had a bye last week and play at Cheyenne at 7 p.m. Friday.
PAHRUMP VALLEY BOYS SOCCER
TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Moapa Valley; 7-1-1: 5-1-1
Virgin Valley; 5-1-4: 4-0-3
The Meadows; 4-1-1: 4-1-1
Cristo Rey; 3-2-2: 2-2-2
Pahrump Valley; 2-4-3: 2-4-3
Boulder City; 1-5-2: 1-5-2
Equipo Academy; 1-6-2: 0-5-2
The Trojans fell to the Meadows last week before battling to a 1-1 tie against Virgin Valley. Pahrump has a week off before resuming league play with a home game against Boulder City at 5:50 p.m. Sept. 30.
Friday, Sept. 12
The Meadows 1, Pahrump Valley 0
Wednesday, Sept. 17
Pahrump Valley 1, Virgin Valley 1
PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS SOCCER
TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Equipo Academy; 11-1: 7-0
Boulder City; 4-2-1: 4-2-1
Virgin Valley; 3-1-3: 3-2-3
Moapa Valley; 5-4-2: 3-2-2
The Meadows; 3-3: 3-3
Pahrump Valley; 1-5-2: 1-6-2
Cristo Rey; 0-8: 0-8
The Trojans tied Moapa Valley earlier in the week on the road before falling to Cimarron-Memorial 6-1 at home Thursday.
The girls also have a week off before resuming league play with a home game against Mater East at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 25.
Tuesday, Sept. 16
Pahrump Valley 1, Moapa Valley 1
PAHRUMP VALLEY GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
TEAM; OVERALL; 3A SOUTHERN LEAGUE
The Meadows; 10-3: 7-0
Virgin Valley; 9-7; 5-1
Boulder City; 7-9; 4-3
Moapa Valley; 7-11; 4-3
Pahrump Valley; 12-15; 3-4
Cristo Rey; 0-7; 0-6
Democracy Prep; 2-9; 0-5
The Trojans fell 3-1 to Boulder City on the road in their only match of the week. They have a 12-day break before returning to host Virgin Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 29.
Wednesday, Sept. 17
Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 1