Pahrump Valley students to battle in support of breast cancer warriors

The PVHS varsity cheer team and yearbook staff are hosting their upcoming powder-puff football game and 50/50 fundraiser will benefit both the Unite for HER Foundation—supporting breast and ovarian cancer patients—and PVHS student programs, uniting the community in pink for a night of fun and philanthropy.

No. 3 Trojans’ dream season ends in heartbreaking 35-27 semifinal loss to No. 2 Moapa Valley

The Pahrump Valley High School girls powder-puff football game hosted by PVHS cheer and yearbook will take place on Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. at the PVHS football field. (Trenton Curtis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School varsity cheer team and yearbook staff are teaming up off the sidelines and behind the lens for a cause that reaches far beyond campus.

The two programs have launched a special 50/50 fundraiser tied to this year’s powder-puff girls football game, in partnership with Students Unite for HER. The effort aims to support both the foundation’s mission and PVHS’ own student programs.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m., Nov. 20, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, giving fans the chance to cheer on PVHS’ fall varsity girls athletes as they compete for a great cause and raise funds for breast cancer awareness.

Event T-shirts with admission will be available for $20, with proceeds contributing to the fundraiser.

All offline donations will be split evenly—50 percent benefiting the Unite for HER Foundation the remaining half supporting the cheer and yearbook programs at PVHS.

Online donations will go directly to Unite for HER, which provides wellness resources and integrative therapies for breast and ovarian cancer patients while empowering students to take action in their communities.

While cheer and yearbook had the idea to host the event, it was cheer coach Marshira Nelson’s plan to dedicate half of the proceeds to the Unite for HER Foundation.

By contributing, supporters will help fund education, free therapies, and wellness programs for women battling breast cancer, while investing in the next generation of Pahrump Valley student leaders and athletes.

Students that participate in the Unite for HER fundraising initiative and raise a minimum of $1,000 are also eligible to receive a monetary grant for patients in the community.

Both teams are being coached by members of the varsity football team and will begin practice this week in preparation for the big game.

In a fun turn of events, it’ll be the football boys with spirit and spunk behind the sidelines as they’ll have to practice their own set of moves to keep the crowd entertained.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.