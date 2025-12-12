Pahrump’s new sports card shop draws dozens during soft opening

Pahrump Sports Cards had barely finished setting up when customers began pouring in, turning the shop’s soft opening into a bustling debut.

A look inside Pahrump's newest sports card shop located at 51 Emery St. directly across from Johnny’s Mexican Restaurant. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The shop will be closed on Sunday and Monday but will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Initially slated to open in early January, the store came around in time for the holidays to offer folks in town or passing through the opportunity to buy their loved ones a gift. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The shop welcomes the community to request their favorite interests as a variety of sports cards, pop culture and autographs can be found inside the shop. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Sports Cards shop owner Ernie Desaye proudly stands with his newly hung banner that he is seeing for the first time after a long day of sales during the store's soft opening on Dec. 10. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Sports Cards shop owner Ernie Desaye asks a customer what he is most interested in the most during the store's soft opening on Dec. 10. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

By midmorning, the new trading card and memorabilia shop, Pahrump Sports Cards, was already buzzing.

Customers shuffled through packs of Pokémon cards, eyed autographed jerseys hung on the walls, and drifted toward display cases filled with everything from Bryce Harper memorabilia to framed Bo Nix “downtown” cards.

It was only a soft opening, but to shop owner Ernie Desaye, it already felt like a long-awaited beginning.

“We’re happy we’re here,” Desaye said, surrounded by boxes, binders, and a temporary folding table where the shop had offered donuts to early visitors. “But we’re still not where we want to be. What you see right now is maybe 20 percent of what this place will become.”

Despite the modest setup, business arrived quickly.

Within the first six hours, Ernie counted 50 to 60 visitors in which he considered a strong turnout for a standalone shop not nestled inside a mall.

“Most of them came from Facebook or the Pahrump Valley Times,” Desaye said. “A few said someone told them we were open. That word-of-mouth is huge.”

One customer, he added with a grin, bought a box of cards thanks to a recommendation from two earlier shoppers.

“It’s always nice when someone gives you positive feedback,” Desaye said. “We try.”

A community space in the making

While sports cards and memorabilia line much of the store, Ernie says the long-term vision extends beyond retail.

“We want people to come in and feel like this is their place to hang out and feel safe,” he said.

DIRECTV will soon be installed, with plans to show live games in the future.

A soon-to-come lounge area will feature comfortable chairs, vending options, snacks, and a designated “ripping” area where collectors can open packs on site.

If someone pulls a valuable card they want to sell, the shop will buy it on the spot.

“We want to create a sense of community,” he said. “People buy from people. If you make a positive connection, everything else takes care of itself.”

Pokémon’s resurgence—and why it never really left

Among the fastest-moving items on opening day: Pokémon cards.

A spinner display that began the morning fully stocked was nearly empty by afternoon.

In Ernie’s view, the franchise’s recent boom isn’t a comeback—it’s a resurfacing.

“Pokémon never really went away. It just went subterranean for a bit. The core fans stayed,” Desaye said. “Now it’s exploded again. I wouldn’t be surprised if down the line this store becomes more Pokémon than sports.”

Customers, especially younger ones, aren’t shy about buying in bulk.

“They come in and say, ‘I’ll take all of those,’” said Desaye. “If I have four boxes, they want all four.”

At the age of 63, Ernie says interacting with the next generation of collectors has been one of the most rewarding parts of opening the store.

A lifetime in the business

The wide-ranging inventory—sports, pop culture, autographs, entertainment icons—comes from decades in the industry.

“We’ve been in this business so long,” Desaye said. “We’ve run into a lot of people.”

He’s done signings at Charlie Sheen’s former Malibu home, spent time working with Chevy Chase, and built long-standing relationships with athletes such as Emmitt Smith, Magic Johnson, Eric Dickerson, Pete Rose, and Lawrence Taylor to name a few.

That network fuels the shop’s eclectic walls: framed Stan Lee pieces, Soprano’s artwork, Floyd Mayweather–signed shorts, Caddyshack memorabilia, and collectibles you won’t most likely won’t find in big-box stores.

“It’s fun when someone walks in not caring about sports and suddenly they’re excited about Marilyn Monroe or a movie piece,” Desaye said. “We try to have something for everybody.”

One local favorite is a framed Bo Nix “downtown” card, complete with a Broncos logo.

“These cards are case hits,” Ernie explained. “We framed it so it’s ready for the wall. If you’re a Bo Nix fan, you don’t have to worry about storing the card somewhere—it’s ready to go.”

A new chapter — and full control

For Ernie, the shop represents a fresh start after years in the industry.

“In sports, you want to control your own destiny. When outside factors control your destiny, there’s nothing you can do,” Desaye said. “Here, we control our destiny. If we do right by people, there’s no reason we shouldn’t succeed.”

Even on day one, he hadn’t had a moment to step outside and admire the new banners hanging above the storefront.

“I haven’t even seen the outside yet,” he laughed. “I’ve been that busy.”

Inside, he continues entering inventory by hand while troubleshooting a stubborn bar-code scanner.

“It’ll get fixed,” he said. “What matters is we’re up and running.”

Open for business—soft opening or not

Though this week was intended as a soft opening, the store will remain open straight through, including Thursday and Friday.

“I don’t want people thinking the plastic table is what we roll with,” Desaye joked. “This is just the start.”

Requests have been rolling in—from jerseys to TCG products to specific high-demand items.

“It’s been great,” Desaye said. “No complaints. No problems whatsoever.”

The shop is located at 51 Emery St. directly across from Johnny’s Mexican Restaurant.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.