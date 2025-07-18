PHOTOS: Countdown to Kickoff: Trojans impressive in Southern Utah University football camp

After being mocked for their team slogan, the Pahrump Valley Football Team showed the competition that they in fact ain’t no city boys.

CEDAR CITY, Utah — After being mocked for the slogan that reads on the backs of their shirts, the Pahrump Valley football team showed the competition that they in fact ain’t no city boys.

Coming into the week of camp at Southern Utah University, the Trojans weren’t too shy to admit that defense was one of the bigger holes in their overall game last season.

Two scrimmages on Tuesday at Eccles Coliseum would reveal the Trojans have since addressed their defensive concerns, with the “simple defense” as described by coach Mike Colucci, only giving up two scores to a very competitive 5A contender in Shadow Ridge High School.

“Everybody here is in higher divisions than us, so for us to beat up on some of these teams feels good,” head coach Thom Walker said. “We got our safeties calling a lot of stuff and everybody is communicating across the board. We’ve simplified our defense to let our backers get after it more.”

Moving the ball with ease offensively in the air and on the ground, quarterback Kayne Horibe and running back Austin Alvarez looked sharp as razor blades in their first scrimmage. Cutting through a lackluster Providence Hall High School (Utah) defense to find the end zones multiple times, the duo was backed by a strong offensive line that wasn’t quitting past the whistle.

“We’ve got two tackles that are brand new this year but they’re starting to really get it. We started off camp with our first practice being off because we had some rough time getting here,” Walker said. “Our bus broke down just after leaving Pahrump and set us back a bit. But the boys rallied and balled out today in the stadium, which is awesome.”

Representing the Nevada 3A division, the Trojans were the only 3A program that came out to compete in the week-long camp.

And compete they did.

Rolling to six scores in their first scrimmage against Providence Hall, the defense was just as tenacious, not allowing the offense to cross the goal line.

“Our defense is night and day compared to last year. We are absolutely getting after the ball,” Walker said. “One of our focuses coming in was pound the rock so our RPOs work better and just play action. But anytime we got the ball in Kayne’s hands, we know we’re gonna have success because our pass game is pretty tight right now.”

Incoming senior QB Kayne Horibe said that this week’s experience of playing on a Division 1 college field has been a “dream.”

“Our team is just getting better thanks to our great coaching staff and support from our small-town community,” Horibe said. “We did a great job picking up our blocks, which gave me time in the pocket to complete passes.”

A big part of that offensive line is due in part to incoming lineman Julio Ackerman. The six-foot-three, 285-pound junior is arguably one of the best lineman in Nevada and was throwing defenders around with ease Tuesday.

“It felt really good seeing how well we did versus Shadow Ridge. Getting more defensive work was fun and tells me where I need to improve since I didn’t win every rep,” Ackerman said. “I think SUU camp has given me a feel for how fast I need to be moving against better competition.”

Being popped in the mouth on the first drive in their second scrimmage of the day against Shadow Ridge High School, the Trojans answered swiftly with some offensive air mail of their own.

On both sides of the ball, senior team captain Austin Alvarez looked like a thimble bouncing around off defenders while equally wrapping them up on defense.

“As the captain of this team I have to say, I love our new team dynamic. It’s downhill, tough and fast-paced,” Alvarez said. “After attending my first PVHS football home game when I was 8-years-old, it’s been my dream to perform for my town and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Despite Alvarez sustaining a minor calf strain injury on Wednesday, the Trojans finished the week scoring twelve straight touchdowns in the goal-line challenge.

“We’re not breaking, we’re playing smart and playing together. And I think that’s what’s most impressive,” Walker said. “Our offense is clicking on all cylinders, and it’s good to watch.”

