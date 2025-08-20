PHOTOS: Countdown to Kickoff: Trojans make statement against Mojave

The Pahrump Valley High School football program made it clear last Friday night that the 3A Southern League isn’t to be overlooked in 2025.

Pahrump Valley High School football player Luke Gavenda tries to secure the ball against a Mojave High School player. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School football defender Preston Dockter makes the tackle against Mojave High School. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School varsity quarterback Kayne Horibe begins to call for a snap in a scrimmage against Mojave High School. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Kayne Horibe place sets the ball for kicker Aaron Rily to kick through the upright in a scrimmage against Mojave High School. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School running back Joshua Slusher finds his way into the end zone against Mojave High School. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School varsity football team opened up their season with a non-sanctioned scrimmage against prior 4A state champions Mojave High School. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School running back Joshua Slusher receives a hand-off from quarterback Kayne Horibe in the Trojans first unofficial game of the 2025 fall season. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School varsity quarterback Kayne Horibe takes off out of the pocket past an outstretched Mojave High School linebacker. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School linebacker Iyan Bosket celebrates after making a tackle against Mojave High School. (Jace Wulfenstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Facing off against reigning 4A state champions Mojave High School in a non-sanctioned scrimmage in North Las Vegas, the Trojans showed flashes of something bigger brewing this season.

Defensive coach Mike Colucci’s squad has been grinding through the offseason — stacking hours in the weight room and shoring up defensive schemes — and that dedication has shined through on the field.

Returning junior defensive end/outside linebacker Iyan Bosket, one of the team’s emotional and physical leaders, couldn’t contain his pride in the defense’s evolution.

“The defense did really great against Mojave. We only made a couple of mistakes that we can fix in the upcoming week,” Bosket said. “It was nice getting a look from such a talented and experienced team that just did something last year that we’re trying to achieve.”

The scrimmage, though unofficial, offered valuable reps. Both programs cycled through multiple 10-play series on offense and defense, testing depth and execution without a running game clock.

For the Trojans, it was more than just a practice game — it was a proving ground.

Against a program that hoisted a state title just one season ago, the Trojans sure didn’t flinch.

And if last Friday night was any indication, this Pahrump Valley team won’t just be showing up this fall — they’ll be charging hard for their first program state title in school history.

Senior quarterback Kayne Horibe enters his final season alongside the teammates he’s grown up with, looking to build on the momentum of a breakout junior campaign.

Last season, Horibe threw for 2,017 yards and 30 passing touchdowns while impressively completing 113 of 212 pass attempts with only six interceptions. On the ground, the sneaky QB rushed for a team-best 896 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The six-foot two, 180-pound slinging dual threat is currently ranked as the fifth-best-ranked QB in the Prep Redzone Nevada rankings.

“We are starting off well this season comparing that scrimmage to last year’s. We are a whole different team,” Horibe said. “I think we are setting ourselves up well for next Friday night. I grew up talking about playing under the lights as we are seniors making a run for the title.”

According to head coach Thom Walker, the boys looked sharp against Mojave on both sides of the ball.

“We sure are excited about the defense this season. We look so much better than last year with the help of Colucci’s defensive changes,” Walker said. “Mojave is a great program coming off a 4A state championship and we held our own.”

Support your Trojans on the road as they kick off their regular season Friday night with a non-league road match-up against the Pinecrest Academy Cadence Cougars. Kickoff time is set for 6 p.m.

Pinecrest Academy Cadence is located at 225 Grand Cadence Dr., in Henderson.

