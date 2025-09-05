84°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

PHOTOS: Trojans cross country dominate in Palo Verde Labor Day Classic

Junior/Senior Girls take off from the start line for the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross cou ...
Junior/Senior Girls take off from the start line for the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Pahrump Valley High School Savannah Thompson runs during the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the ...
Pahrump Valley High School Savannah Thompson runs during the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Runners from Clark and Pahrump Valley High School during the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the ...
Runners from Clark and Pahrump Valley High School during the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Pahrump Valley High School Benjamin DeSantiago (Left) and Western High School Zayiden Magana (R ...
Pahrump Valley High School Benjamin DeSantiago (Left) and Western High School Zayiden Magana (Right) run during the Junior/Senior Boys portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Pahrump Valley High School junior Joaquin Flores finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic 9th ...
Pahrump Valley High School junior Joaquin Flores finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic 9th amongst the junior/senior boys with a final time of 18:58.30. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Benjamin DeSantiago finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic ...
Pahrump Valley High School senior Benjamin DeSantiago finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic junior/senior boys race placing 24th with a finishing time of 19:56.50. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Aydon Veloz finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic junior/ ...
Pahrump Valley High School senior Aydon Veloz finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic junior/senior boys race placing 32nd with a finishing time of 20:25.50. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Samuel Grabbe finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic junio ...
Pahrump Valley High School senior Samuel Grabbe finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic junior/senior boys race placing 59th with a finishing time of 23:07.80. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Samuel Grabbe finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic junio ...
Pahrump Valley High School senior Samuel Grabbe finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic junior/senior boys race placing 59th with a finishing time of 23:07.80. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Timothy Stutzman finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic ju ...
Pahrump Valley High School senior Timothy Stutzman finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic junior/senior boys race placing 20th with a t finishing time of 19:24.80. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School senior Timothy Stutzman finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic ju ...
Pahrump Valley High School senior Timothy Stutzman finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic junior/senior boys race placing 20th with a t finishing time of 19:24.80. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Pahrump Valley High School senior captain Natalia Vallin was a force against Cristo Rey St. Via ...
Lady Trojans cruise past Cristo Rey St. Viator to earn first win
After a dominant display over three sets, the Lady Trojans Volleyball program improved their ov ...
Lady Trojans volleyball makes quick work of Blue Knights
The Pahrump Valley High School tennis team traveled to Bishop Gorman last week to take on the C ...
Trojans tennis gains valuable experience against top 5A Program
The Pahrump Valley High School Trojans girls soccer team celebrates following a goal by Natalie ...
Lady Trojans soccer searches for answers in 5-1 loss to Equipo Academy
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
September 5, 2025 - 4:50 am
 

The annual late summer desert heat didn’t slow the Pahrump Valley High School cross country team down as they turned in a commanding performance at the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic this past Saturday in Las Vegas.

Entering their third meet of the season with races split by grade levels of freshmen/sophomores and junior/seniors, the Trojans delivered strong performances across all four divisions highlighted by top-10 finishes and multiple medalists at Palo Verde High School.

The 11/12 boys would go on to finish their event fourth overall with 98 points, behind Foothill, Basic and Clark high schools.

Trojans junior Joaquin Flores delivered a standout performance for the boys as Flores was able to place 9th overall among 98 participating runners with a finishing time of 18:58.30. Seniors Timothy Stutzman and Benjamin DeSantiago weren’t far behind Flores as the pair finished 20th and 24th with finishing times of 19:24.80 and 19:56.50.

The 11/12 girls put on arguably one of the best performances of the morning as they were able to finish third overall with 44 points behind Palo Verde (43) and Clark high schools (37).

Nine seemed to be the magic number for the Trojans as junior Rosie Miller would lead the girls into position with a finishing time of 23.29.20.

Hot on her tracks was senior Savannah Thompson, who placed 12th with a finishing time of 23:35.90. To round out the Lady Trojans’ dominant three top-15 placements, junior Kaylan Robinson came flying in at 15th with a finishing time of 24:01.50.

The Trojans will be representing Nevada as the only team from the Battle Born state competing in the Dragon Twilight Invitational this Friday hosted at Minnesota State University Moorhead in Minnesota.

Varsity results: Boys

Top 5

Total Time 1:41:52, Avg. Time 20:22 Spread 4:09

Top 7

Total Time 2:30:06, Avg. Time 21:26, Spread 5:12

9. Joaquin Flores, +7 pts • Yr: 11, 18:58.30

20. Timothy Stutzman +14 pts • Yr: 12 19:24.80

24. Benjamin DeSantiago +17 pts • Yr: 12 19:56.50

32. Aydon Veloz +20 pts • Yr: 12 20:25.50

59. Samuel Grabbe +40 pts • Yr: 12 23:07.80

71. Jacob McLaughlin +48 pts • Yr: 12 24:02.70

72. Akim Khan SB • +49 pts • Yr: 12 24:10.60

Varsity results: Girls

Top 5

Total Time 2:01:11, Avg. Time 24:14, Spread 1:43

Top 7

Total Time 2:01:11, Avg. Time 24:14, Spread 1:43

9. Rosie Miller, +4 pts • Yr: 11 23:29.20

11. Savannah Thompson, +5 pts • Yr: 12 23:35.90

15. Kaylan Robinson, +9 pts • Yr: 11 24:01.50

22. Alexis Clouser, 12 pts • Yr: 11 24:52.70

26. Sophie Romero, +14 pts • Yr: 11 25:12.30

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley High School soccer junior midfielder TC Hone bodies a Boulder City defender to e ...
PVHS boys soccer takes care of rivals Boulder City
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley varsity boys soccer program completed a second half comeback against the Eagles to seal a 3-2 victory.

Rosemary Clarke Middle School's football program is set to host a special under-the-lights scri ...
RCMS football program to host fundraiser at PVHS
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The Rosemary Clarke Middle School football program will be competing in a friendly scrimmage at PVHS to raise money for the season.

Pahrump Valley High School tennis freshman Aurora Bachli (left) and sophomore Aurora Bowers (ri ...
PVHS Tennis opens season at Liberty High School
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School Trojans tennis team looked competitive in their first match of the season.