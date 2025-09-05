PHOTOS: Trojans cross country dominate in Palo Verde Labor Day Classic

Pahrump Valley High School junior Joaquin Flores finished the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic 9th amongst the junior/senior boys with a final time of 18:58.30. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School Benjamin DeSantiago (Left) and Western High School Zayiden Magana (Right) run during the Junior/Senior Boys portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Runners from Clark and Pahrump Valley High School during the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Pahrump Valley High School Savannah Thompson runs during the Junior/Senior Girls portion of the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025 at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Junior/Senior Girls take off from the start line for the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic cross country meet on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

The annual late summer desert heat didn’t slow the Pahrump Valley High School cross country team down as they turned in a commanding performance at the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic this past Saturday in Las Vegas.

Entering their third meet of the season with races split by grade levels of freshmen/sophomores and junior/seniors, the Trojans delivered strong performances across all four divisions highlighted by top-10 finishes and multiple medalists at Palo Verde High School.

The 11/12 boys would go on to finish their event fourth overall with 98 points, behind Foothill, Basic and Clark high schools.

Trojans junior Joaquin Flores delivered a standout performance for the boys as Flores was able to place 9th overall among 98 participating runners with a finishing time of 18:58.30. Seniors Timothy Stutzman and Benjamin DeSantiago weren’t far behind Flores as the pair finished 20th and 24th with finishing times of 19:24.80 and 19:56.50.

The 11/12 girls put on arguably one of the best performances of the morning as they were able to finish third overall with 44 points behind Palo Verde (43) and Clark high schools (37).

Nine seemed to be the magic number for the Trojans as junior Rosie Miller would lead the girls into position with a finishing time of 23.29.20.

Hot on her tracks was senior Savannah Thompson, who placed 12th with a finishing time of 23:35.90. To round out the Lady Trojans’ dominant three top-15 placements, junior Kaylan Robinson came flying in at 15th with a finishing time of 24:01.50.

The Trojans will be representing Nevada as the only team from the Battle Born state competing in the Dragon Twilight Invitational this Friday hosted at Minnesota State University Moorhead in Minnesota.

Varsity results: Boys

Top 5

Total Time 1:41:52, Avg. Time 20:22 Spread 4:09

Top 7

Total Time 2:30:06, Avg. Time 21:26, Spread 5:12

9. Joaquin Flores, +7 pts • Yr: 11, 18:58.30

20. Timothy Stutzman +14 pts • Yr: 12 19:24.80

24. Benjamin DeSantiago +17 pts • Yr: 12 19:56.50

32. Aydon Veloz +20 pts • Yr: 12 20:25.50

59. Samuel Grabbe +40 pts • Yr: 12 23:07.80

71. Jacob McLaughlin +48 pts • Yr: 12 24:02.70

72. Akim Khan SB • +49 pts • Yr: 12 24:10.60

Varsity results: Girls

Top 5

Total Time 2:01:11, Avg. Time 24:14, Spread 1:43

Top 7

Total Time 2:01:11, Avg. Time 24:14, Spread 1:43

9. Rosie Miller, +4 pts • Yr: 11 23:29.20

11. Savannah Thompson, +5 pts • Yr: 12 23:35.90

15. Kaylan Robinson, +9 pts • Yr: 11 24:01.50

22. Alexis Clouser, 12 pts • Yr: 11 24:52.70

26. Sophie Romero, +14 pts • Yr: 11 25:12.30

