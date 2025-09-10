PHOTOS: Trojans fall late to Grizzlies in heartbreaker 28-24

Pahrump 500 Club wraps second to last tournament of the year

Pahrump Valley High School senior quarterback Kayne Horibe slings a pass deep against Spring Valley High School. Horibe would finish the game with a touchdown, three interceptions and a rushing touchdown in the Trojans 28-24 loss against the Grizzlies. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior RB/LB/K Joshua Slusher converts a 33-yard field goal to give the Trojans a 17-7 lead in the 4th quarter against Spring Valley High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior RB/LB/K Joshua Slusher kicks an extra point through the up-right in a home game against Spring Valley High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior wideout Ryan Hamlin attempts to reel in a deep pass against Spring Valley High School. Hamlin later on threw a 66-yard touchdown pass on a double pass designed by offensive coordinator Toby Henry. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior RB/LB leads the dogpile as the Trojans fell to Spring Valley High School in a dramatic fourth quarter finish, 28-24. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley Trojans football program had the lead, the momentum, and the yardage. But under the bright lights of Friday night football, it was the Spring Valley Grizzlies who delivered the final blow.

In a dramatic fourth-quarter come-from-behind victory, the Grizzlies (2-1) senior quarterback Antwan Osborne was able to punch in an 18-yard rushing touchdown and two deep passes that first connected to senior WR/DB Josiah Rivera for a 65-yard TD. Osborne later found junior wideout Anthony Gamboa for the game-winning 5-yard touchdown strike with just under a minute remaining — moments after a perfectly executed onside kick recovery.

Osborne finished the game converting 13 of 21 pass attempts for 248 yards and three touchdowns as he picked his way through the Trojans defensive backs.

Despite having 544 yards of total offense with 296 yards coming on the ground, the Trojans were in a rare case, vulnerable to five turnovers, surrendering three in the air within scoring position and two on the ground that would cost them later on in the fourth quarter.

“I am a firm believer in ‘never lose, win or learn’. Even though the loss stung, Friday night was truly a learning experience for the entire program,” Trojans offensive line coach George Baker said. “I am very confident that both our offensive line and defensive line know where they need to be, the challenge right now is polishing up the how to get there part.”

With the recent non-league loss to a strong 4A Southern Lake League program, the Trojans (2-1) have plenty of positives to build upon as they head into a bye week.

The Trojans struck first with senior quarterback Kayne Horibe connecting with senior RB/WR/FS Austin Alvarez for a 17-yard touchdown on the opening drive. The score marked Alvarez’s second receiving touchdown of the season and gave Horibe his seventh passing TD of the year — to go along with six rushing scores.

The crowd was brought to its feet with two minutes left in the fourth quarter as Toby Henry’s offense was able to execute one of the hardest trick plays in football: a double-pass from Horibe to junior WR Ryan Hamlin who then threaded a 62-yard bomb to junior WR/S Lucas Gavenda for a touchdown.

“That was all coach Henry’s design there,” Baker said. “He is a very underrated play caller and one of the best I have been associated with.”

Even in defeat, the Trojans showed promise heading into the well-timed bye week.

They’ll return to action against 4A opponent Cheyenne High School (0-2) on Sept. 20 in a non-league game at home. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Trojans from there will look to a tough league schedule starting on Sept. 26 against Virgin Valley (1-3) at home at 7 p.m.

LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Sept. 26 at home against Virgin Valley at 7 p.m

October 3 at home against Democracy Prep at 7 p.m.

October 10 on the road against Moapa Valley at 7 p.m.

October 17 at home against The Meadows at 7 p.m.

October 24 on the road against Boulder City at 7 p.m.

