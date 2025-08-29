PHOTOS: Trojans volleyball completes comeback against rivals Boulder City

The Lady Trojans find a way to erase a two-set deficit to earn their first league win of the season.

Upon winning the fifth tie-breaker set 15-10, the Trojans home fans stormed the court to celebrate the Lady Trojans come-from-behind victory against rivals Boulder City. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Lady Trojans senior #1 Heavenly Ware goes to make a kill on the ball against the Eagles defense. Ware was second on the team in the contest in kills with 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School volleyball varsity head coach Amber Lugo gives direct instructions to the girls during a timeout in a home league match against rivals Boulder City High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)

Lady Trojans senior #14 Marayah Waller was a force, recording six kills and two blocks in the Trojans 3-2 final set win over Boulder City High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Lady Trojans junior #8 Xe’ane Kamanu (left), junior Riley Saldana #7 (middle left), sophomore #4 Sedona Norton (middle right) and senior #1 Heavenly Ware (right) get in formation to receive a serve in their first league home game against Boulder City High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School gym recently received an American Flag donation from the Rotary Club of Pahrump that was used during the national anthem before the start of the Trojans varsity home game against the Eagles. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

After a long fought weekend at the Vegas Classic tournament, the Lady Trojans came out fired up in front of the big crowd before their first home game of the year. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

After dropping their first two sets, the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team pulled out a stellar come-from-behind victory against rivals Boulder City High School in the team’s first league game of the 2025 fall season.(Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The boisterous student section stuck around long enough to storm the court in celebration of the Lady Trojans’ volleyball come-from-behind league victory against rival Boulder City High School Monday evening.

Coming off a grueling weekend of competition in the Vegas Classic tournament, legs were not as fresh as head coach Amber Lugo had hoped for.

After dropping the first two sets 25–18 and 25–22 due to communication breakdowns and early-match jitters, it was shaping up to be an all-too-familiar scene.

But that would only be the beginning of what the Eagles thought would be an easy, away league victory.

Behind a 9–1 opening run to begin the third set, the Trojans clawed their way back into the match, eventually taking the set win 27–25 after fending off a late Eagles surge that had the set tied at 25.

“We’ve just been working on trusting in each other and the system that we’re running,” Lugo said post-game. “I gave them very specific objectives and they came out and they did it, so that’s a huge growth for us.”

Offensively, in their first home game, the Trojans were led by junior outside/right-side hitter Xe’ane Kamanu, who posted a team-high 13 kills. Senior multi-position hitter Heavenly Ware added 11 kills in a balanced attack that kept Boulder City on its heels during the final three sets.

Serving proved crucial in the comeback, as the Trojans logged a 94.3% serving percentage on the night. Trojans sophomores Sedona Norton and Miani Freitas-Faamai, alongside junior Xe’ane Kamanu contributed three serving aces. Juniors Riley Saldana and senior Nala Dalton followed close behind with two apiece.

“The resiliency to be able to bounce back is what we’ve been looking for and we found it tonight,” Lugo said. “Key players were able to step up and really get in there and do what I know they can do. We’ve been chasing confidence, and so it was nice to see them get out there and just play confidently.”

Defensively, the Trojans combined for 110 digs. Libero Norton anchored the back row with a team-high 24 digs as the Trojans were led by Norton (24), Ware (17), Saldana (16) and Kamanu (15).

The defense held strong as the Eagles and Trojans exchanged multiple long rallies that had the crowd captivated with every return.

“I think the middles really did a good job but not any more than anybody else,” Lugo said. “Sedona was nails on servers. She had a great match and is really starting to understand exactly where to be.”

Closing out the fifth set, the Trojans established a three-point lead that would carry over into a five-point victory, defeating the Eagles 15-10.

Before the team could turn around to celebrate, the court was flooded with a proud student section that never gave up hope on their girls.

“I love a good rivalry, and I know that this has been a rivalry for a long time,” Lugo said. “For [the crowd] to stay after the first two sets said a lot. They could have cleared the stands and gone home but they stayed with us.”

Virgin Valley

The Trojans volleyball team traveled to Virgin Valley on Wednesday night but ultimately came up short, losing 3-0 in their second league game of the season.

On the year, the Trojans’ record moves to 4-10 overall (1-1 3A Southern League) after their two-game win streak was broken.

The Trojans will host the Democracy Prep Blue Knights next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at home in the Pahrump Valley High School gymnasium.

