72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

PHOTOS: Trojans volleyball completes comeback against rivals Boulder City

After dropping their first two sets, the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team pulle ...
After dropping their first two sets, the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team pulled out a stellar come-from-behind victory against rivals Boulder City High School in the team’s first league game of the 2025 fall season.(Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
After a long fought weekend at the Vegas Classic tournament, the Lady Trojans came out fired up ...
After a long fought weekend at the Vegas Classic tournament, the Lady Trojans came out fired up in front of the big crowd before their first home game of the year. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Pahrump Valley High School gym recently received an American Flag donation from the Rotary ...
The Pahrump Valley High School gym recently received an American Flag donation from the Rotary Club of Pahrump that was used during the national anthem before the start of the Trojans varsity home game against the Eagles. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Lady Trojans junior #8 Xe’ane Kamanu (left), junior Riley Saldana #7 (middle left), sophomore ...
Lady Trojans junior #8 Xe’ane Kamanu (left), junior Riley Saldana #7 (middle left), sophomore #4 Sedona Norton (middle right) and senior #1 Heavenly Ware (right) get in formation to receive a serve in their first league home game against Boulder City High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Lady Trojans senior #14 Marayah Waller was a force, recording six kills and two blocks in the T ...
Lady Trojans senior #14 Marayah Waller was a force, recording six kills and two blocks in the Trojans 3-2 final set win over Boulder City High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Pahrump Valley High School volleyball varsity head coach Amber Lugo gives direct instructions t ...
Pahrump Valley High School volleyball varsity head coach Amber Lugo gives direct instructions to the girls during a timeout in a home league match against rivals Boulder City High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley High School)
Lady Trojans junior Riley Saldana #7 anticipates returning a hard serve in a league game agains ...
Lady Trojans junior Riley Saldana #7 anticipates returning a hard serve in a league game against Boulder City High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Lady Trojans senior #1 Heavenly Ware goes to make a kill on the ball against the Eagles defense ...
Lady Trojans senior #1 Heavenly Ware goes to make a kill on the ball against the Eagles defense. Ware was second on the team in the contest in kills with 11. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
Upon winning the fifth tie-breaker set 15-10, the Trojans home fans stormed the court to celebr ...
Upon winning the fifth tie-breaker set 15-10, the Trojans home fans stormed the court to celebrate the Lady Trojans come-from-behind victory against rivals Boulder City. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Finishing the game with a score of 56-14, the Trojans in consecutive weeks have scored more tha ...
Trojans dominate Chaparral 56-14 behind Horibe’s six-touchdown showcase
Pahrump Valley High School soccer junior midfielder TC Hone bodies a Boulder City defender to e ...
PVHS boys soccer takes care of rivals Boulder City
Rosemary Clarke Middle School's football program is set to host a special under-the-lights scri ...
RCMS football program to host fundraiser at PVHS
Pahrump Valley High School tennis freshman Aurora Bachli (left) and sophomore Aurora Bowers (ri ...
PVHS Tennis opens season at Liberty High School
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times
August 29, 2025 - 4:50 am
 
Updated August 29, 2025 - 10:17 am

The boisterous student section stuck around long enough to storm the court in celebration of the Lady Trojans’ volleyball come-from-behind league victory against rival Boulder City High School Monday evening.

Coming off a grueling weekend of competition in the Vegas Classic tournament, legs were not as fresh as head coach Amber Lugo had hoped for.

After dropping the first two sets 25–18 and 25–22 due to communication breakdowns and early-match jitters, it was shaping up to be an all-too-familiar scene.

But that would only be the beginning of what the Eagles thought would be an easy, away league victory.

Behind a 9–1 opening run to begin the third set, the Trojans clawed their way back into the match, eventually taking the set win 27–25 after fending off a late Eagles surge that had the set tied at 25.

“We’ve just been working on trusting in each other and the system that we’re running,” Lugo said post-game. “I gave them very specific objectives and they came out and they did it, so that’s a huge growth for us.”

Offensively, in their first home game, the Trojans were led by junior outside/right-side hitter Xe’ane Kamanu, who posted a team-high 13 kills. Senior multi-position hitter Heavenly Ware added 11 kills in a balanced attack that kept Boulder City on its heels during the final three sets.

Serving proved crucial in the comeback, as the Trojans logged a 94.3% serving percentage on the night. Trojans sophomores Sedona Norton and Miani Freitas-Faamai, alongside junior Xe’ane Kamanu contributed three serving aces. Juniors Riley Saldana and senior Nala Dalton followed close behind with two apiece.

“The resiliency to be able to bounce back is what we’ve been looking for and we found it tonight,” Lugo said. “Key players were able to step up and really get in there and do what I know they can do. We’ve been chasing confidence, and so it was nice to see them get out there and just play confidently.”

Defensively, the Trojans combined for 110 digs. Libero Norton anchored the back row with a team-high 24 digs as the Trojans were led by Norton (24), Ware (17), Saldana (16) and Kamanu (15).

The defense held strong as the Eagles and Trojans exchanged multiple long rallies that had the crowd captivated with every return.

“I think the middles really did a good job but not any more than anybody else,” Lugo said. “Sedona was nails on servers. She had a great match and is really starting to understand exactly where to be.”

Closing out the fifth set, the Trojans established a three-point lead that would carry over into a five-point victory, defeating the Eagles 15-10.

Before the team could turn around to celebrate, the court was flooded with a proud student section that never gave up hope on their girls.

“I love a good rivalry, and I know that this has been a rivalry for a long time,” Lugo said. “For [the crowd] to stay after the first two sets said a lot. They could have cleared the stands and gone home but they stayed with us.”

Virgin Valley

The Trojans volleyball team traveled to Virgin Valley on Wednesday night but ultimately came up short, losing 3-0 in their second league game of the season.

On the year, the Trojans’ record moves to 4-10 overall (1-1 3A Southern League) after their two-game win streak was broken.

The Trojans will host the Democracy Prep Blue Knights next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at home in the Pahrump Valley High School gymnasium.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley High School soccer junior midfielder TC Hone bodies a Boulder City defender to e ...
PVHS boys soccer takes care of rivals Boulder City
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley varsity boys soccer program completed a second half comeback against the Eagles to seal a 3-2 victory.

Rosemary Clarke Middle School's football program is set to host a special under-the-lights scri ...
RCMS football program to host fundraiser at PVHS
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The Rosemary Clarke Middle School football program will be competing in a friendly scrimmage at PVHS to raise money for the season.

Pahrump Valley High School tennis freshman Aurora Bachli (left) and sophomore Aurora Bowers (ri ...
PVHS Tennis opens season at Liberty High School
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School Trojans tennis team looked competitive in their first match of the season.

The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team huddles together for a team meeting before tak ...
Girls soccer falls to the Pirates in home opener
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

In a tough matchup, the Trojans held off the Pirates as long as they could before ultimately losing the contest 2-0.

In their second league game of the season, the Trojans boys soccer team couldn't quite edge out ...
Trojans fall short in first home game
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

Trojans strike early, but injuries and errors prove costly in 3-2 loss to The Meadows.

Pahrump’s Fall Fest Rodeo is set to deliver two nights of adrenaline-fueled competition on Fr ...
Fall Fest Rodeo to return to McCullogh Rodeo Arena
By Jacob Powers Pahrump Valley Times

Rodeo fans, dust off your boots—Pahrump’s Fall Fest Rodeo is set to deliver two nights of adrenaline-fueled competition.