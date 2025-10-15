Pitching and pastries: NSHPA’s Oktoberfest Tournament brings fall fun to Las Vegas
A crisp fall morning set the stage for the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association’s annual Oktoberfest tournament, held last Saturday in Las Vegas.
Last Saturday, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held their Oktoberfest tournament in Las Vegas.
Hosted by the Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Club, participants were treated to Port of Subs and many different spirits. There were also cake and cookies available for those who saved some room in their full stomachs.
With 14 players showing up to a beautiful crisp fall morning, pitchers were divided into two classes with seven players in each class throwing 40-shoe handicapped games.
The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Don Brown, who received $40 in prize winnings.
Class A
1st place: Jim Magda, Henderson
2nd place: Scottie Dawg Hardy, Las Vegas
3rd place: Don Brown, Pahrump
Class B
1st place: Karen Semplinski, Las Vegas
2nd place: Heath Russell, Las Vegas
3rd place: Duane Resop, Las Vegas
The next NSHPA event will be the local Best of the West tournament held on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Petrack Park horseshoes courts.
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.