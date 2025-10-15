46°F
Pitching and pastries: NSHPA’s Oktoberfest Tournament brings fall fun to Las Vegas

Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Don Brown (left), Jim Magda (middle) and S ...
Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Don Brown (left), Jim Magda (middle) and Scottie Dawg Hardy (right) proudly display their placing during the Oktoberfest tournament in Las Vegas. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Karen Semplinsk and Duane Resop gather fol ...
Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association pitchers Karen Semplinsk and Duane Resop gather following their Class B Oktoberfest tournament in Las Vegas. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
By / Pahrump Valley Times
October 15, 2025 - 4:40 am
 

Last Saturday, the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association held their Oktoberfest tournament in Las Vegas.

Hosted by the Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Club, participants were treated to Port of Subs and many different spirits. There were also cake and cookies available for those who saved some room in their full stomachs.

With 14 players showing up to a beautiful crisp fall morning, pitchers were divided into two classes with seven players in each class throwing 40-shoe handicapped games.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Don Brown, who received $40 in prize winnings.

Class A

1st place: Jim Magda, Henderson

2nd place: Scottie Dawg Hardy, Las Vegas

3rd place: Don Brown, Pahrump

Class B

1st place: Karen Semplinski, Las Vegas

2nd place: Heath Russell, Las Vegas

3rd place: Duane Resop, Las Vegas

The next NSHPA event will be the local Best of the West tournament held on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Petrack Park horseshoes courts.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

