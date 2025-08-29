PVHS boys soccer takes care of rivals Boulder City

Trojans junior midfielder Ryan Nunez Manzo had an assist and a goal scored in their league match against Boulder City High School. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans TC Hone and Samuel Mendoza get close into Boulder City's box as they try to push for more late goals to extend their 3-2 lead. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Trojans sophomore midfielder Randall Pangilinan attempts to steal the ball away from a Boulder City attacker in an away league match. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior defender James Wilson and senior forward Favyan Sida tries to pull a Boulder City defender off of the ball. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

It’s been a long time since the Trojans boys soccer program has seen any action on their home turf.

Since August 18, when the Trojans dropped a nail-biter to The Meadows 3-2, the team has been on the road against a tumultuous four-league game schedule versus some of the farthest schools from Pahrump in the 3A Southern Division.

Traveling to Mesquite to face Virgin Valley last week and Overton on Monday to face Moapa Valley, where they dropped a closely contested battle 1-0, the Trojans could have thrown in the towel and called it a day.

But that’s not how the Trojans roll.

“It’s been brutal. Five of our first six games have been away — and they weren’t close, either. Virgin Valley, Moapa, and now here — our three farthest games were back to back to back,” head coach Andrew Norton said.

Earning a 3-2 league victory over rival Boulder City High School on Wednesday night, the Trojans improved their overall record to 2-3 (2-3 in 3A Southern League) and now sit in fifth place in the Class 3A Southern League behind formerly beaten opponent Cristo Rey St. Viator.

Originally scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m., the club was told upon arrival that the varsity team would be playing first, due to fleeting sunlight and a lack of on-field lights available.

“Yeah, it was a bit odd. From what I gathered, their team plays twice — just without their seniors. I think they wanted to play varsity first. They mentioned it was getting dark, but honestly, we practice around this time and it’s not dark until 7:30,” Norton said post-game. “My sense is they maybe don’t have enough depth so they pulled their seniors and ran the same lineup. There’s no proof of that, but it definitely felt like that.”

Despite the unexpected change, the Trojans were able to roll to victory while exercising five new positional changes that had only been implemented at practice less than 24 hours prior.

With previous injuries, which they piled up against the Meadows, Norton has been exercising his “next man up” strategy to keep the team’s legs as fresh as possible.

“Internally, we don’t really talk about ‘JV’ and ‘Varsity’ — we refer to them as Ones, Twos, Threes and Fours. If a One goes down, everyone shifts up,” Norton said. “The younger players are getting valuable experience, and the veterans are rallying around them. If a younger guy makes a mistake, there’s someone right there to cover and encourage. It’s been good for team chemistry.”

Sophomore Roberto Gonzalez got the momentum in full swing for the Trojans as the midfielder connected in the first half to put the Trojans up 1-0.

In a scrappy second half, Boulder City was able to connect for two goals before ultimately being stopped by Trojans senior goalkeeper Cayden Cowley, who earned the win and finished the evening with 10 saves.

Trojans midfielder Ryan Nunez Manzo was responsible for tying the game in the second half at two, as the junior was able to finish a long run past the Boulder City goalkeeper.

Midfielder TC Hone put the dagger in the Eagles late as the junior finally connected for his first goal of the year after getting close multiple times this season. Tied for a team best in assists with two, it was finally Hone’s chance to get on the scoreboard.

“That was all TC. It wasn’t assisted. It was his third or fourth attempt in a row — shot blocked by the keeper, then a defender, then again by the keeper, and finally, he found the net,” Norton said.

Earning a day off from practice Friday, the Trojans look to regain their legs as they head into next week’s bout of games.

“They’ve been tired — no doubt. Those long trips, we’re getting home at 11:30 p.m. or midnight. Then it’s shower, dinner, homework — all that. It takes a toll. I’ve seen it in practice,” Norton said. “So we’re actually taking this Friday off and giving them time to rest and recover. Being on the road constantly, you’re missing your own trainers, your own facilities. Injuries don’t get the same care. So this break is well needed.”

