PVHS football program to host Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser and Dessert Auction

After running through a multitude of different 4A and 5A programs at Southern Utah University Football camp earlier this month, the team is looking to take the 3A Southern League title this year. (Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School Football team will begin their season on the road on August 22 against Pinecrest Academy Cadence. (Thom Walker/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

It’s that time once again for the annual Spaghetti Dinner and Dessert Auction hosted by the Pahrump Valley High School Football program.

Held as the team’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the event is looking for support from the community.

Set to be hosted Saturday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. in the PVHS cafeteria, tickets for the dinner can be purchased for $10 at the door. All proceeds go directly back to the program in support of the upcoming season, set to kick off on Friday, Aug. 22 at Pinecrest Academy Cadence.

In recent years, Carmelo’s Bistro-Pizza-Fine Pasta owner Leo Blundo has been kind enough to cook the dinner and will once again be supplying all of the cooked spaghetti for the event.

With nearly 200 attendees set to come support the program next Saturday night, cooking for that for many people is no small task.

“The last couple of years he’s done our noodles and sauce, which has been extremely appreciated,” event coordinator Racheal Walker said. “That is a job in itself, even when we used to break it up just between moms cooking noodles.”

The Trojanette Dance Team and the Miss Pahrump Court will be playing a pivotal role in helping to assist with serving the night’s dinner.

In past years, the fundraiser has generated between $15,000 to $18,000, according to Walker.

Funds from the event enrich the program with new equipment, like the new sleds used for tackling and blocking and also help to alleviate the cost of travel.

“We started it when my older boys were in school,” Walker said. “Every year it’s a good time, with auction items being raffled off by the boys.”

Anyone with questions, donations or who is interested in showcasing their baking skills for the event should contact event coordinator Racheal Walker at (775)-513-3462.