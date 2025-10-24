PVHS girls soccer concludes regular season on Senior Night with strong 2-0 win — PHOTOS

The PVHS girls soccer team gathers for a quick team prayer before their last regular season home league match against The Meadows. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Families and their seniors are honored on the PVHS field before the start of the girls match against The Meadows. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS girls soccer senior captain Natalia Vallin Soto proudly poses on her senior night with her family before the start of her last regular season home match vs. The Meadows. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS girls soccer senior Sarah Brown-Collins proudly poses on her senior night with her family before the start of her last regular season home match vs. The Meadows. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS girls soccer senior Diona Nixon proudly poses on her senior night with her family before the start of her last regular season home match vs. The Meadows. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS girls soccer co-captain Aubrey Williams poses on her senior night with her family before the start of her last regular season home match vs. The Meadows. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS girls soccer senior goalkeeper Julieanne Briggs proudly poses on her senior night with family and friends before the start of her last regular season home match vs. The Meadows. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 2025 Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer seniors line up before the start of their last regular season home game. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The old saying “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish” could not apply more to the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer program this season.

Starting the year off with a tie against No. 2 Class 3A-seeded Virgin Valley, the Trojans would go on to lose their next three games to move their overall record to 0-3-1.

As one of the first programs to hit the field early after the girls had begged all summer to begin practice as early as June, the record didn’t make much sense.

Early season troubles at the goalkeeper position were a struggle, yet the team moved past them with grace and determination.

Cementing their first win against Cristo Rey St. Viator on Sept. 3, the Trojans (3-8-5, 2-6-3 3A Southern League) held in games late that allowed them to finish the year with eight ties.

With only one goal deciding the difference in the win column, the offensive unit has shifted dramatically for the better as the Trojans finished their last eight matches with 24 goals, nine of which came in a match against Cristo Rey St. Viator.

Ending the regular season on a high note with a 2-0 win against league rivals The Meadows on Senior Night this week on Tuesday, the Trojans are set to head to Moapa Valley next week.

Running out of substitutions, the Mustangs struggled to get fresh legs in the match playing with only 10 players and barely managed 5 shots on goal.

The Trojans were able to capitalize early in the first half when a ball taken by senior co-captain Aubrey Williams into the opposing box was deflected off the Mustangs defender in perfect position for junior Juliana Lopez to connect a swift lob over the goalkeeper.

“The girls really came together as a team and had a solid game from beginning to end, controlling the ball almost the entire game. They passed very well and moved the ball around the best they have all season,” head coach Amy Carlson said. “They played controlled, confident and focused. The win comes at the perfect time as we head into Regionals next week. Through all of their struggles they have found their way at the right time. They are finally playing cohesively and we are looking forward to continue to build from our last two games.”

The night wouldn’t end before Williams would notch in her final goal of the season to solidify a 2-0 victory.

“Emotions definitely ran high Tuesday night as we celebrated our seniors at their last home game. Some of these girls have been a part of the girls soccer program since their freshman year, and all of them have been a huge part of our journey this season,” Carlson said. “The real emotions will set in at our awards when our season is really final as we know right now we still have some of our season left.”

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 27, the Lady Trojans will travel to Logandale as they are set to face off against the Pirates in the Class 3A Southern League playoffs.

“The key to victory against Moapa and beyond is focus,drive and hunger. They have the ability but do they have the drive,” Carlson said. “We do great getting the ball to our opponents goal yet coring was a struggle. Everything came together our last two games and the girls have come to practice ready to compete. They are pushing each other, motivating and holding each other accountable. The girls are capable and we are excited to see them succeed.”

SEASON OVERVIEW

Games Played: 15

Total Goals: 34 (2.26 goals per game)

Total Assists: 25 (1.36 assists per game)

Total Points (Goals + Assists): 63 (4.5 points per game)

Total Steals: 96

Total Corner Kicks: 39

Top Performers

Offense and Playmakers:

Natalia Vallin (Sr)

GP: 15, Min: 1020

Goals: 8 (0.6 G/G)

Assists: 7 (0.5 A/G)

Points: 23 (1.6 P/G)

Shots: 17, SOG: 30 (2.1 SOG/G)

7 Game Winning Goals

Aubrey Williams (Sr)

GP: 15, Min: 1035

Goals: 10 (0.8 G/G)

Assists: 2 (0.1 A/G)

Points: 12 (0.9 P/G)

Shots: 18, SOG: 24 (1.7 SOG/G)

Sydney Crotty (Jr)

GP: 15, Min: 878

Goals: 3 (0.2 G/G)

Assists: 6 (0.4 A/G)

OFFENSE

Key: # Player (Class) GP/Min/G/G Asst/Asst/G Pts/G Stls/CK

1 Makaylah Ofseur (Fr) 3, 85, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0

2 Christine Williams (Fr) 8, 175, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0

4 Raylee Smith (Fr) 14, 295, 2, 0.2, 0, 0, 4, 0.3, 4, 1,

5 Melissa Nunez-Ramirez (Fr) 10, 128, 1 0.1, 1 0.1, 3, 0.3, 0, 0,

6 Natalia Vallin (Sr) 15, 1020, 8, 0.6, 9, 0.5, 23, 1.6, 2, 31

7 Juliana Shepard-Lopez (Jr) 15, 630, 3, 0.1, 1, 0.1, 3 ,0.2, 1, 0

8 Sydney Crotty (Jr) 15, 878, 3, 0.2, 6, 0.4, 6, 0.4, 4, 2

9 Paola Aguilar (Jr) 5, 110, 1, 0.2, 0, 0, 2, 0.4, 0, 0

10 Aubrey Williams (Sr) 15, 1035, 10, 0.4, 2, 0.1, 12, 0.9, 8, 0

11 Diona Nixon (Sr) 15, 1040, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 32, 0

13 Natalie Soto (Jr) N. Soto(Jr) 15, 815, 5 0.2, 0, 0, 4, 0.4, 13, 4

Defensive / Other Stats

Diona Nixon (Sr)

GP: 15, Min: 1040

Steals: 32 (highest in team)

Natalie Soto (Jr)

GP: 15, Min: 815

Steals: 13

Goalkeepers

Julieanne Briggs (Sr) (Primary GK)

GP: 15, Minutes: 505

Saves: 48, Save %: 0.8, GAA: 2.376

Record: 2 wins, 3 losses, 4 ties

Jazmyn Herrera (Jr)

GP: 15, Minutes: 555

Saves: 31, Save %: 0.7, GAA: 2.306

Record: 2 wins, 3 losses, 1 tie

