PVHS girls soccer seeks consistency as regular season winds down

Pahrump Valley followed its first league victory with a tournament weekend and four straight league losses. Familiar opponents await as the Trojans look to turn their potential into consistent results.

Pahrump Valley’s Raylee Smith (12) prepares to kick the ball as a Boulder City defender approaches during the teams’ Oct. 7 match at PVHS. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley captain Sydney Crotty, left, challenges Boulder City’s Shasta Ryan-Willett (11) for possession during the teams’ Oct. 7 match at PVHS. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley’s girls soccer team broke through for its first league victory in September. Turning that breakthrough into a sustained run of wins has proved considerably harder.

The Trojans followed an 8-0 victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator with a tournament weekend and four consecutive league losses, including two decided by a single goal.

The Trojans lost consecutive home matches by identical 4-0 scores, falling to Moapa Valley on Monday, Oct. 5, and Boulder City on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The losses left Pahrump Valley 4-10-3 overall and 1-5-3 in league play.

The recent stretch has included both the Trojans’ most productive scoring performance of the season and matches in which one additional goal could have changed the result.

For coach Amy Carlson, the challenge of translating ability into consistent execution was already a central concern when she discussed the team in a September interview.

“They truly have way more talent than they have executed on the field in any game,” Carlson said then.

A breakthrough, then setbacks

Pahrump Valley’s Sept. 23 victory over Cristo Rey ended its search for a league win after earlier draws against Virgin Valley, Boulder City and Equipo Academy.

The Trojans then competed in the Mater East tournament, losing 3-2 to Mater Academy East on Sept. 24 and 6-2 to Silverado the following day before closing with a 5-0 victory over Chaparral.

The return to league competition brought a pair of narrow defeats: 1-0 against The Meadows on Sept. 28 and 3-2 at Virgin Valley on Oct. 1.

The Trojans then suffered consecutive 4-0 home losses to Moapa Valley on Monday and Boulder City on Wednesday. PVHS had lost 7-0 to the Pirates in their first meeting and tied the Eagles 1-1 in September.

Those results show the range of challenges Pahrump Valley has faced. They also leave the Trojans seeking a stronger finish as the remaining regular-season schedule offers another chance against several familiar opponents.

Making the simple play

Carlson’s September assessment followed a 3-2 victory over Somerset Academy Losee, a match that illustrated both the team’s possibilities and its unfinished work.

Paola Aguilar scored twice and Melissa Nunez-Ramirez added a goal. But Carlson counted at least four missed opportunities inside the six-yard box, including chances without defensive pressure.

Her concern was the tendency to make a straightforward finish unnecessarily difficult. Players sometimes tried to strike the ball with power when a controlled touch would have been enough.

In that interview, Carlson also described a coaching approach built around direct, respectful feedback. Players hear what needs correcting, but the responsibility for recognizing problems does not belong exclusively to the coaches.

Against Losee, the girls recognized their own slow pace and discussed it among themselves at halftime. Carlson credited both that conversation and the staff’s feedback for the sharper second half.

The Trojans began connecting passes, controlling possession and playing with greater urgency. The performance provided an example of what the group could produce, even as missed chances kept the outcome close.

Another round of familiar opponents

Wednesday’s Boulder City match was a rematch of a 1-1 draw Sept. 9, when Aguilar scored the second-half equalizer and goalkeeper Jazmyn Herrera recorded six saves.

Pahrump Valley is scheduled to host Losee on Monday, Oct. 12, before facing Equipo at home on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The Trojans and Equipo played to a scoreless draw in September.

Trips to Cristo Rey on Oct. 19 and The Meadows on Oct. 21 complete the posted regular-season schedule.

In September, Carlson emphasized that her expectations were based on the ability the coaching staff had seen in its players. The work ahead was getting that ability to appear consistently in competition.

The closing weeks offer the Trojans more opportunities to do exactly that.

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

Recent results

Sept. 23: PVHS 8, Cristo Rey St. Viator 0

Sept. 24: Mater Academy East 3, PVHS 2

Sept. 25: Silverado 6, PVHS 2

Sept. 26: PVHS 5, Chaparral 0

Sept. 28: The Meadows 1, PVHS 0

Oct. 1: Virgin Valley 3, PVHS 2

Oct. 5: Moapa Valley 4, PVHS 0

Oct. 7: Boulder City 4, PVHS 0.

Up next

Monday, Oct. 12

Home vs. Somerset Academy Losee

Varsity: 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Home vs. Equipo Academy

Varsity: 5:45 p.m.