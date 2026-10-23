PVHS soccer teams prepare for regional playoff rematches

Pahrump Valley’s girls will return to The Meadows for their regional opener, while the boys are scheduled to host Cristo Rey after closing the regular season.

Pahrump Valley’s Cindal Monahan (15) advances the ball during Monday’s 9-1 victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator. The Trojans will open regional play at The Meadows on Oct. 26. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley’s Paola Aguilar (10) prepares to kick the ball with a Cristo Rey defender close behind during the Trojans’ 9-1 victory Monday, Oct. 19. (Linda Evans/PhotoDiva Images)

Pahrump Valley’s girls soccer team found its biggest offensive output of the season just as the postseason approached. The boys, meanwhile, have a familiar opponent waiting in their playoff opener.

The girls rolled past Cristo Rey St. Viator 9-1 on Monday, Oct. 19, before falling 2-0 at The Meadows in Wednesday’s regular-season finale. They will return to Meadows for their regional opener Monday.

The boys finished their regular season with a 3-1 loss at Equipo Academy on Tuesday and are listed to host Cristo Rey in the Class 3A Southern Region quarterfinals Saturday.

Girls: Meadows rematch opens regionals

Pahrump Valley’s girls soccer team will get another shot at The Meadows just five days after losing its regular-season finale to the Mustangs.

The Trojans fell 2-0 Wednesday, Oct. 21, finishing fifth in league play and setting up a return trip to Meadows for their regional opener Monday, Oct. 26. PVHS finished the regular season 6-12-3 overall and 3-6-3 in league competition.

Coach Amy Carlson said the Trojans had opportunities to change Wednesday’s outcome.

“The girls played well, controlling the ball for a majority of the game,” Carlson said. “They just couldn’t finish closing on scoring opportunities.”

The loss ended a two-game winning streak during which Pahrump Valley outscored its opponents 11-1. It also gave Meadows a sweep of the regular-season meetings, following the Mustangs’ 1-0 victory Sept. 28.

Monday’s playoff meeting gives the Trojans a third chance against an opponent that has held them scoreless twice.

PVHS entered Wednesday’s finale coming off its biggest offensive output of the season, a 9-1 victory over Cristo Rey St. Viator on Monday, Oct. 19. The Trojans led 4-1 at halftime and added five unanswered goals after the break.

The nine goals surpassed the eight Pahrump Valley scored against the Royals in September. Together, those victories gave PVHS a season sweep with a combined 17-1 margin.

That followed a 2-0 home victory over Equipo Academy on Oct. 14, an improved result against a team the Trojans had played to a scoreless draw in September.

The Equipo win ended a five-match losing streak. The last of those defeats came Oct. 12, when Somerset Academy Losee edged PVHS 3-2, reversing the score of the Trojans’ September victory and splitting the teams’ two nonleague meetings.

The late wins gave Pahrump Valley a stronger finish, but Wednesday brought back the problem Carlson has identified throughout the season: turning opportunities into goals.

Against Meadows, solving that problem now determines whether the Trojans’ season continues.

Boys: Home playoff opener awaits

The boys’ route is more definite. Pahrump Valley finished its listed regular-season schedule 6-5-1 and is scheduled to host Cristo Rey at noon Saturday.

The Trojans are listed third in the league standings, with Cristo Rey sixth. PVHS won both regular-season meetings, taking the Aug. 26 opener 6-4 at home and winning 3-1 on the road Sept. 29.

Getting there required navigating an uneven October stretch. After a 6-0 win over The Meadows on Oct. 1 and a 4-2 loss at Virgin Valley on Oct. 5, the Trojans fell 1-0 at home to Boulder City on Oct. 8. That split the season series with the Eagles, who PVHS had beaten 3-1 in September.

Pahrump Valley answered with a 1-0 road victory over Moapa Valley on Oct. 13.

Ryan Nunez Manzo supplied the goal, and goalkeeper Jessie Barajas-Roman was credited with seven saves in the shutout. The result reversed a 2-1 loss to the Pirates in their first meeting.

The Trojans then closed with Tuesday’s 3-1 loss at Equipo, following a 3-3 draw between the teams in September.

Saturday offers a chance to begin a different kind of run. A victory would advance Pahrump Valley to the Oct. 27 regional semifinals and a possible treat a few days later. The boys championship is scheduled for Halloween, Oct. 31.

The published bracket gives the top two seeds first-round byes, leaving the Trojans needing a quarterfinal victory before challenging for a place in the regional final.

Contact Bill Evans at wevans@pvtimes.com.

Regional openers

Boys: Saturday, Oct. 24 — vs. Cristo Rey St. Viator

Girls: Monday, Oct. 26 — at The Meadows