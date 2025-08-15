PVHS Tennis embarks on state title hopes

After a successful season last year, the PVHS Tennis program is looking to bring home the 3A title.

The tuna bite is on in San Diego

PVHS Tennis senior Sonny Skinner is one of only two seniors on this years boys squad for the 2025 season. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS Tennis Sophomore Nyomi Skinner is looking to make an impact this season for the girls tennis team. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS tennis sophomore Aurora Bowers is eager to help lead the girls’ team back to the regional playoffs this season. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

PVHS Tennis sophomore Allison Amador prepares to return a serve during a Wednesday practice. (Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School Tennis junior Milly Khandpur practices her serve at the PVHS Tennis courts.(Michael Dela Rosa/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley High School tennis program is anticipating another competitive season right around the corner.

Now entering his fifth official year with the program, head coach Michael Dela Rosa is focused on not only strengthening the high school tennis team but also promoting the sport throughout the Pahrump community.

Growing up playing tennis in California, Dela Rosa’s passion for the sport deepened while stationed overseas in Germany and Greece during his time in the military.

Since 2022, this PVHS paraprofessional and coach has been dedicated to building a strong youth and high school tennis presence in Pahrump.

“That was a bit of a challenge in the beginning. We have kids competing against us in boys soccer, girls soccer and football during cheer and of course dance,” Dela Rosa said.

Last fall, Dela Rosa led the men’s squad to a 12-2 record (10-1 3A Southern League), culminating in a strong playoff appearance against Boulder City High School in the 3A Southern Regional Finals.

With victories over Adelson and Sloan Canyon high schools in regional play, the Trojans made history by advancing to the state playoffs for the first time in program history, where they faced off against eventual Class 3A state champions, South Tahoe High School.

This season, Dela Rosa has nine players on the boys squad and 15 players on the girls squad. With only nine boys to field and just two returning seniors, the risk of disqualification can loom in the air.

“It’s a big risk. I just hope they don’t get injured and or disqualified because of grades,” Dela Rosa said. “I don’t have the extra players this season and I tell them jokingly to be careful.”

The girl’s squad wrapped last season with a 9-3 record (9-2 3A Southern League), earning a spot in the regional semifinals where they faced a tough matchup against Cimarron High School.

This year, Dela Rosa said the squad is comprised of a lot of younger competitors after losing a handful of seniors that were in the program for all four years.

“I’m building a program in Pahrump, so it’s gonna take time,” Dela Rosa said. “I’ve got a lot of young kids doing my summer program, but it’ll take years for them to all come in.”

Basing his coaching philosophy off UCLA basketball coaching legend John Wooden, Dela Rosa places huge emphasis on uplifting players with moral support.

“His principles are if you make your athletes know you care and take care of them, they’ll respond by giving you back what they have,” Dela Rosa said. “I’m very thankful and proud of the kids’ hard work.”

With only four courts available at the high school, the Trojans will play all but one match on the road this season.

In a 3A/4A coaches’ meeting, coach Dela Rosa was asked if the program could travel more this season to cut down on game times.

“If we play a team that’s full, it takes up to five or six hours to complete depending on how close our matches are,” Dela Rosa said.

For youth players looking to get into the sport or further refine their skills, Dela Rosa offers a free skills youth program held on Saturdays at the Pahrump Valley High School tennis courts from 6 to 7 p.m.

“We have one sponsor already but we’re always looking for more,” Dela Rosa said.

To donate to the program or inquire about the Saturday youth camp, Dela Rosa can be reached at (775) 910-9017 or by email at mdelarosa@nyeschools.org.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

Up next

■ Boys and girls travel to Liberty High School

■ 3700 Liberty Heights Ave., Henderson

■ Friday, August 22 at 3:30 p.m.