PVTBC Bakers’ Doubles results from Feb. 22 bowling tournament

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club held its Baker’s Double tournament on February 22 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Sponsors Gloria and Terry Dofner hosted 92 bowlers on 46 teams split into two divisions.

Nenita and Zid Cabuena bowled the best game out of all the duos with a 225 in its first showing. The Cabuenas had the best tournament score in both divisions with 814 and took home $140 for winning Division A.

In Division B Jennifer and Dave Mathias took home the top prize after narrowly beating Stacey and Barry Latislaw 758-756. The Latislaws had the best individual game in the division with a 221 in their second game.

The following duos in Division A split a cash prize of $400.

Handicap, game 1, game 2, game 3, bad game, total payout

Nenita & Zid Cabuena: 148, 225, 223, 218, 199, 814 $140

Orpha & Daryl Lasky: 167, 169, 234, 201, 161, 771 $100

Janet & Mark Hansen: 183, 163, 224, 196, 140, 766 $80

Chris & Shaun Upton: 153, 173, 200, 234, 147, 760 $50

Diane Flores & Gary Newman: 186, 166, 192, 213, 140, 757 $30

The rest of Division A rounded out as such:

Gloria & Terry Dofner: 153, 216, 189, 182, 172, 740

Peggy Rhoads & Keith Nelson: 151, 201, 192, 192, 187, 736

Carol Powers & Mike Ziegler: 175, 178, 192, 182, 135, 727

Emily Fronk & Scott Fronk: 172, 168, 213, 172, 143, 725

Billie Biddle & TJ Adriano: 180, 215, 165, 162, 137, 722

Leslie Pesterre & Stan Lazuka: 172, 182, 198, 161, 132, 713

Charity Musial & Joe Matassa: 124, 196, 188, 203, 179, 711

Judi Clausen & Jim Sparlin: 129, 200, 203, 168, 168, 700

Linda Byrd & Dale Bystedt: 197, 172, 147, 167, 147, 683

Babs Woosley & David Bishop: 186, 154, 167, 167, 131, 674

Dawn & Chris Mohl: 159, 182, 169, 158, 145, 668

Camryn Feehan & Will Piper: 94, 180, 210, 180, 170, 664

Sandra Halsey & Larry Attebery: 164, 180, 160, 159, 153, 663

Katherine Bishop & Mike McNeley: 189, 145, 147, 170, 137, 651

Sherry & Marc Levy: 126, 163, 179, 183, 150, 651

These seven duos in Division B split a $520 grand prize.

Handicap, game 1, game 2, game 3, bad game, total payout

Jennifer & Dave Mathias: 202 190 196 170 155 758 $140

Stacey & Barry Latislaw: 202 177 221 156 150 756 $110

Natalie Crouch & Tim Whitfield: 216 169 197 154 134 736 $90

Cathleen Steck & Randy Stout: 199 204 170 153 146 726 $60

Deb Mallory & Jim Spear: 224 171 149 179 144 723 $50

Nancy Glynn & Joe Lopez: 256 155 150 155 144 716 $40

Dottie Cole & Josh Schwartz: 202 204 156 152 137 714 $30

The rest of Division B ended up like this:

Jacqui Cisco & Clint Courtney: 232, 153, 147, 178, 114, 710

Sis Fronk & Mike Mundt: 199, 200, 151, 156, 118, 706

Christine Meoli & Randy Breneman: 202, 156, 168, 177, 146, 703

Lori & Vince Allison: 234, 164, 155, 150, 141, 703

Linda Rex & Keith Schwartz: 213, 138, 194, 150, 124, 695

Jeri & Bob Riley: 245, 157, 149, 137, 114, 688

Crystal & Ray Hampton: 251, 143, 149, 140, 123, 683

Cathy & Bill Schultz: 283, 113, 132, 141, 112, 669

Donna Doyle & Lynn Cary: 199, 132, 161, 166, 127, 658

Pam & Dwight Easley: 291, 121, 130, 115, 95, 657

Diane Coutney & Larry Tobey: 237, 137, 143, 135, 133, 652

Lynn & John Ventimiglia: 232, 134, 143, 139, 124, 648

Mary Roberts & Howard Pillman: 245, 132, 149, 122, 117, 648

Kris & Roger Woodward: 199, 150, 138, 157, 132, 644

Hazel Watson & Josh Garza: 234, 91, 143, 175, 79, 643

Dawn & Rick Susits: 253, 111, 153, 125, 110, 642

Cheryl & Larry Labrecque: 302, 118, 114, 108, 102, 642

Jan Sawyer & Ed Poland: 205, 141, 159, 135, 113, 640

Judie & Ralph Johnson: 237, 129, 132, 119, 117, 617

