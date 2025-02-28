PVTBC Bakers’ Doubles results from Feb. 22 bowling tournament
Top scoring duos in two divisions split a $920 cash prize.
The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club held its Baker’s Double tournament on February 22 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.
Sponsors Gloria and Terry Dofner hosted 92 bowlers on 46 teams split into two divisions.
Nenita and Zid Cabuena bowled the best game out of all the duos with a 225 in its first showing. The Cabuenas had the best tournament score in both divisions with 814 and took home $140 for winning Division A.
In Division B Jennifer and Dave Mathias took home the top prize after narrowly beating Stacey and Barry Latislaw 758-756. The Latislaws had the best individual game in the division with a 221 in their second game.
The following duos in Division A split a cash prize of $400.
Handicap, game 1, game 2, game 3, bad game, total payout
Nenita & Zid Cabuena: 148, 225, 223, 218, 199, 814 $140
Orpha & Daryl Lasky: 167, 169, 234, 201, 161, 771 $100
Janet & Mark Hansen: 183, 163, 224, 196, 140, 766 $80
Chris & Shaun Upton: 153, 173, 200, 234, 147, 760 $50
Diane Flores & Gary Newman: 186, 166, 192, 213, 140, 757 $30
The rest of Division A rounded out as such:
Gloria & Terry Dofner: 153, 216, 189, 182, 172, 740
Peggy Rhoads & Keith Nelson: 151, 201, 192, 192, 187, 736
Carol Powers & Mike Ziegler: 175, 178, 192, 182, 135, 727
Emily Fronk & Scott Fronk: 172, 168, 213, 172, 143, 725
Billie Biddle & TJ Adriano: 180, 215, 165, 162, 137, 722
Leslie Pesterre & Stan Lazuka: 172, 182, 198, 161, 132, 713
Charity Musial & Joe Matassa: 124, 196, 188, 203, 179, 711
Judi Clausen & Jim Sparlin: 129, 200, 203, 168, 168, 700
Linda Byrd & Dale Bystedt: 197, 172, 147, 167, 147, 683
Babs Woosley & David Bishop: 186, 154, 167, 167, 131, 674
Dawn & Chris Mohl: 159, 182, 169, 158, 145, 668
Camryn Feehan & Will Piper: 94, 180, 210, 180, 170, 664
Sandra Halsey & Larry Attebery: 164, 180, 160, 159, 153, 663
Katherine Bishop & Mike McNeley: 189, 145, 147, 170, 137, 651
Sherry & Marc Levy: 126, 163, 179, 183, 150, 651
These seven duos in Division B split a $520 grand prize.
Handicap, game 1, game 2, game 3, bad game, total payout
Jennifer & Dave Mathias: 202 190 196 170 155 758 $140
Stacey & Barry Latislaw: 202 177 221 156 150 756 $110
Natalie Crouch & Tim Whitfield: 216 169 197 154 134 736 $90
Cathleen Steck & Randy Stout: 199 204 170 153 146 726 $60
Deb Mallory & Jim Spear: 224 171 149 179 144 723 $50
Nancy Glynn & Joe Lopez: 256 155 150 155 144 716 $40
Dottie Cole & Josh Schwartz: 202 204 156 152 137 714 $30
The rest of Division B ended up like this:
Jacqui Cisco & Clint Courtney: 232, 153, 147, 178, 114, 710
Sis Fronk & Mike Mundt: 199, 200, 151, 156, 118, 706
Christine Meoli & Randy Breneman: 202, 156, 168, 177, 146, 703
Lori & Vince Allison: 234, 164, 155, 150, 141, 703
Linda Rex & Keith Schwartz: 213, 138, 194, 150, 124, 695
Jeri & Bob Riley: 245, 157, 149, 137, 114, 688
Crystal & Ray Hampton: 251, 143, 149, 140, 123, 683
Cathy & Bill Schultz: 283, 113, 132, 141, 112, 669
Donna Doyle & Lynn Cary: 199, 132, 161, 166, 127, 658
Pam & Dwight Easley: 291, 121, 130, 115, 95, 657
Diane Coutney & Larry Tobey: 237, 137, 143, 135, 133, 652
Lynn & John Ventimiglia: 232, 134, 143, 139, 124, 648
Mary Roberts & Howard Pillman: 245, 132, 149, 122, 117, 648
Kris & Roger Woodward: 199, 150, 138, 157, 132, 644
Hazel Watson & Josh Garza: 234, 91, 143, 175, 79, 643
Dawn & Rick Susits: 253, 111, 153, 125, 110, 642
Cheryl & Larry Labrecque: 302, 118, 114, 108, 102, 642
Jan Sawyer & Ed Poland: 205, 141, 159, 135, 113, 640
Judie & Ralph Johnson: 237, 129, 132, 119, 117, 617
