PVTBC hosts successful No Tap Scotch Doubles tournament

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club wrapped their thrilling 8-9 No-Tap Doubles Tournament at Nugget Bowl, highlighted by four teams rolling perfect 300 games.

On Saturday, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded play of their 8-9 No-Tap Doubles Tournament at the Nugget Bowl.

The tournament was even more special thanks to the generous sponsorship from Lee’s Funeral Home. Their support allowed the PVTBC to award payouts to one out of every two participating teams, significantly enhancing the prize pool and experience for all bowlers. A heartfelt thank you is extended to them for their continued commitment to the local bowling community.

Special recognition also goes to Dee Runau, whose help at the check-in desk ensured the tournament ran smoothly from the start.

The event saw multiple captivating performances throughout the day as four teams bowled a perfect 300 game, showcasing the high level of skill and competitive energy.

Congratulations to the following teams for their outstanding achievement:

Sheri and Marc Levy

Billie Biddle and Keith Nelson

Charity Musial and Joe Matassa

Chris and Shaun Upton

The following Division A bowlers split $886 in prize money.

Charity Musial and Joe Matassa: 116, 300, 265, 266, 232, 947 $130

Emily Fronk and Scott Fronk: 164, 244, 229, 242, 203, 879 $114

Nenita and Zid Cabuena: 132, 243, 246, 255, 188, 876 $104

Sheri and Marc Levy: 116, 300, 256, 200, 193, 872 $89

Gloria and Terry Dofner: 137, 253, 239, 243, 232, 872 $89

Renee Green and Barry Holmes: 67, 243, 297, 263, 231, 870 $74

Christine Meoli and Randy Breneman: 175, 185, 255, 231, 168, 846 $64

Majorlyn McMillan and Kyle Breneman: 189, 218, 171, 266, 162, 844 $60

Lise Peterson and Phil Bradley: 175, 190, 222, 254, 172, 841 $54

Chris and Shaun Upton: 94, 186, 257, 300, 183, 837 $44

Billie Biddle and Keith Nelson: 145, 211, 300, 178, 171 834 $34

Leslie Pesterre and Dale Bystedt: 153, 229, 185, 265, 163, 832 $10

Katherine Bishop and George McQuarrie: 175, 229, 242, 186, 155, 832 $10

Kathy Wheeler and Perry Fugit: 143, 219, 242, 228, 212, 832 $10

The following Division B bowlers split $826 in prize money.

