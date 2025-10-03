76°F
Sports

PVTBC’s 8-9 Pin No Tap Singles tournament results

By / Pahrump Valley Times
October 3, 2025 - 4:40 am
 
Updated October 3, 2025 - 5:05 am

Over the past weekend, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded play of their 8-9 No-Tap Singles Tournament at the Nugget Bowl.

It was quite a fantastic day on the lanes as multiple bowlers rolled a perfect 300 game.

Perfect Games – 300 Scores

Randy Stout

Randy Gulley

Ralph Johnson

Jim Spear

Michael Kintzer

Art Patrick

Sandra Halsey

Ray Hampton

Rick Rupe

Linda Byrd

Kyle Breneman

Lynn Cary

Larry Taylor

Mike Zeigler

A Special shoutout to Jim Reynolds and Shaun Upton for bowling two 300 games.

The lucky winners of the annual 50/50 raffle were Mike Kintzer and Ralph Johnson, who took home $73 each.

A big thank you to Ralph Johnson and Jan Sawyer for their help at the check-in desk. Your support makes everything run smoothly.

The following Division A bowlers split $470 in prize money.

Lynn Cary: 164, 268, 300, 286, 1018 $75

Randy Stout: 162, 277, 300, 277, 1016 $65

Jim Reynolds: 137, 300, 300, 265, 1002 $55

Art Patrick: 172, 229, 300, 297, 998 $50

Randy Gulley: 197, 286, 210, 300, 993 $40

TJ Adriano: 175, 279, 256, 277, 987 $38

Mike Kintzer: 137, 256, 300, 287, 980 $36

Kyle Breneman: 148, 277, 300, 251, 976 $32

Walt Kuver: 164, 239, 297, 274, 974 $26

Ray Hampton: 159, 257, 255, 300, 971 $22

Janet Hansen: 167, 263, 297, 238, 965 $16

Debbie Varner: 164, 274, 263, 263, 964 $15

The following Division B bowlers split $470 in prize money.

Stacey Latislaw: 275, 287, 242, 297, 1101 $75

Linda Byrd: 261, 264, 265, 300, 1090 $65

Crystal Hampton: 318, 235, 226, 245, 1024 $55

Rick Rupe: 234, 211, 263, 300, 1008 $50

Peggy Rhoads: 216, 277, 265, 228, 986 $40

Babs Woosley: 237, 261, 248, 230, 976 $38

Rita Rose: 253, 207, 290, 221, 971 $36

Dwight Easley: 243, 187, 277, 257, 964 $32

Sis Fronk: 240, 241, 266, 212, 959 $26

Nancy Glynn: 275, 239, 286, 140, 940 $22

Carol Powers: 237, 223, 251, 228, 939 $16

Donna Doyle: 229, 206, 224, 277, 936 $15

The following HDCP Side Pot bowlers split $360 in prize money.

Stacey Latislaw: 275, 287, 242, 297, 1101 $40

Crystal Hampton: 318, 235, 226, 245, 1024 $35

Lynn Cary: 164, 268, 300, 286, 1018 $34

Randy Stout: 162, 277, 300, 277, 1016 $32

Jim Reynolds: 137, 300, 300, 265, 1002 $30

Art Patrick: 172, 229, 300, 297, 998 $28

Randy Gulley: 197, 286, 210, 300, 993 $23

TJ Adriano: 175, 279, 256, 277, 987 $20

Peggy Rhoads: 216, 277, 265, 228, 986 $18

Mike Kintzer: 137, 256, 300, 287, 980 $17

Babs Woosley: 237, 261, 248, 230, 976 $14.50

Kyle Breneman: 148, 277, 300, 251, 976 $14.50

Walt Kuver: 164, 239, 297, 274, 974 $12

Ray Hampton: 159, 257, 255, 300, 971 $11

Janet Hansen: 167, 263, 297, 238, 965 $10

Dwight Easley: 243, 187, 277, 257, 964 $8

Debbie Varner: 164, 274, 263, 263, 964 $8

Sis Fronk: 240, 241, 266, 212, 959 $5

The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $360 in prize money.

Jim Reynolds: 300, 300, 265, 865 $37.50

Randy Stout: 277, 300, 277, 854 $28.75

Lynn Cary: 268, 300, 286, 854 $28.75

Mike Kintzer: 256, 300, 287, 843 $22.50

Kyle Breneman: 277, 300, 251, 828 $20

Art Patrick: 229, 300, 297, 826 $17.50

James Zeigler: 300, 261, 261, 822 $15

Curtis Abasta: 267, 277, 276, 820 $12.50

Shaun Upton: 300, 217, 300, 817 $10

Ray Hampton: 257, 255, 300, 812 $3.75

TJ Adriano: 279, 256, 277, 812 $3.75

