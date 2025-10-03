PVTBC’s 8-9 Pin No Tap Singles tournament results
With multiple bowlers bowling a score of 300, it was an exciting day at the Nugget Bowling Center.
Over the past weekend, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded play of their 8-9 No-Tap Singles Tournament at the Nugget Bowl.
It was quite a fantastic day on the lanes as multiple bowlers rolled a perfect 300 game.
Perfect Games – 300 Scores
Randy Stout
Randy Gulley
Ralph Johnson
Jim Spear
Michael Kintzer
Art Patrick
Sandra Halsey
Ray Hampton
Rick Rupe
Linda Byrd
Kyle Breneman
Lynn Cary
Larry Taylor
Mike Zeigler
A Special shoutout to Jim Reynolds and Shaun Upton for bowling two 300 games.
The lucky winners of the annual 50/50 raffle were Mike Kintzer and Ralph Johnson, who took home $73 each.
A big thank you to Ralph Johnson and Jan Sawyer for their help at the check-in desk. Your support makes everything run smoothly.
The following Division A bowlers split $470 in prize money.
Lynn Cary: 164, 268, 300, 286, 1018 $75
Randy Stout: 162, 277, 300, 277, 1016 $65
Jim Reynolds: 137, 300, 300, 265, 1002 $55
Art Patrick: 172, 229, 300, 297, 998 $50
Randy Gulley: 197, 286, 210, 300, 993 $40
TJ Adriano: 175, 279, 256, 277, 987 $38
Mike Kintzer: 137, 256, 300, 287, 980 $36
Kyle Breneman: 148, 277, 300, 251, 976 $32
Walt Kuver: 164, 239, 297, 274, 974 $26
Ray Hampton: 159, 257, 255, 300, 971 $22
Janet Hansen: 167, 263, 297, 238, 965 $16
Debbie Varner: 164, 274, 263, 263, 964 $15
The following Division B bowlers split $470 in prize money.
Stacey Latislaw: 275, 287, 242, 297, 1101 $75
Linda Byrd: 261, 264, 265, 300, 1090 $65
Crystal Hampton: 318, 235, 226, 245, 1024 $55
Rick Rupe: 234, 211, 263, 300, 1008 $50
Peggy Rhoads: 216, 277, 265, 228, 986 $40
Babs Woosley: 237, 261, 248, 230, 976 $38
Rita Rose: 253, 207, 290, 221, 971 $36
Dwight Easley: 243, 187, 277, 257, 964 $32
Sis Fronk: 240, 241, 266, 212, 959 $26
Nancy Glynn: 275, 239, 286, 140, 940 $22
Carol Powers: 237, 223, 251, 228, 939 $16
Donna Doyle: 229, 206, 224, 277, 936 $15
The following HDCP Side Pot bowlers split $360 in prize money.
Stacey Latislaw: 275, 287, 242, 297, 1101 $40
Crystal Hampton: 318, 235, 226, 245, 1024 $35
Lynn Cary: 164, 268, 300, 286, 1018 $34
Randy Stout: 162, 277, 300, 277, 1016 $32
Jim Reynolds: 137, 300, 300, 265, 1002 $30
Art Patrick: 172, 229, 300, 297, 998 $28
Randy Gulley: 197, 286, 210, 300, 993 $23
TJ Adriano: 175, 279, 256, 277, 987 $20
Peggy Rhoads: 216, 277, 265, 228, 986 $18
Mike Kintzer: 137, 256, 300, 287, 980 $17
Babs Woosley: 237, 261, 248, 230, 976 $14.50
Kyle Breneman: 148, 277, 300, 251, 976 $14.50
Walt Kuver: 164, 239, 297, 274, 974 $12
Ray Hampton: 159, 257, 255, 300, 971 $11
Janet Hansen: 167, 263, 297, 238, 965 $10
Dwight Easley: 243, 187, 277, 257, 964 $8
Debbie Varner: 164, 274, 263, 263, 964 $8
Sis Fronk: 240, 241, 266, 212, 959 $5
The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $360 in prize money.
Jim Reynolds: 300, 300, 265, 865 $37.50
Randy Stout: 277, 300, 277, 854 $28.75
Lynn Cary: 268, 300, 286, 854 $28.75
Mike Kintzer: 256, 300, 287, 843 $22.50
Kyle Breneman: 277, 300, 251, 828 $20
Art Patrick: 229, 300, 297, 826 $17.50
James Zeigler: 300, 261, 261, 822 $15
Curtis Abasta: 267, 277, 276, 820 $12.50
Shaun Upton: 300, 217, 300, 817 $10
Ray Hampton: 257, 255, 300, 812 $3.75
TJ Adriano: 279, 256, 277, 812 $3.75