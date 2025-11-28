59°F
Sports

PVTBC’s Certified Snakebite 10-pin No Tap results

On Nov. 22, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club held its annual Certified Snakebite 10-p ...
On Nov. 22, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club held its annual Certified Snakebite 10-pin No Tap Tournament at the Nugget Bowl, crowning multiple champions. (Wicked Creative)
/ Pahrump Valley Times
November 28, 2025 - 4:40 am
 

Over this past weekend, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded play of their Certified Snakebite 10-pin No Tap Tournament at the Nugget Bowl.

Drawing a turnout of 88 bowlers, a big thank-you is extended from PVTBC secretary Debbie Varner to Chris Upton and Larry Tobey for their help at the check-in desk — the support made the event run smoothly.

Congratulations to Dale Bystedt and Lori Allison, winners of the 50/50 drawing, each taking home $68.75.

Also recognized are the bowlers who earned gift cards for rolling a natural strike in the third, sixth, and ninth frames in a single game: David Bishop, Joe Balmores, Joe Matassa, and Ray Hampton.

A special shoutout to three bowlers who achieved a no-tap 300 game: Zid Cabuena, Jim Sparlin, and Jim Reynolds.

PVTBC extends a heartfelt thank-you to tournament sponsors, Bob and Jeri Riley, dedicated members and supporters of the PVTBC club.

The following Division A bowlers split $430 in prize money.

Sheri Levy: 175, 189, 180, 288, 832 $67.50

Mark Hansen: 172, 200, 204, 256, 832 $67.50

David Bishop: 118, 203, 233, 276, 830 $50

Ron Clem: 143, 221, 198, 256, 818 $46

Zid Cabuena: 78, 235, 201, 300, 814 $41

Ray Hampton: 102, 191, 261, 256, 810 $36

Debbie Varner: 164, 213, 170, 260, 807 $33

Joe Matassa: 99, 236, 213, 258, 806 $30

Joe Balmores: 145, 182, 222, 244, 793 $24

Gary Evans: 124, 198, 191, 276, 789 $20

The following Division B bowlers split $450 in prize money.

Bill Schultz: 213, 205, 172, 267, 857 $75

Richard Hille: 218, 155, 194, 287, 854 $60

Keith Schultz: 216, 199, 243, 186, 844 $55

Cathy Schultz: 229, 172, 174, 221, 796 $50

Sis Fronk: 240, 173, 168, 208, 789 $45

Keith Gotowicki: 205, 209, 155, 219, 788 $40

Leslie Pesterre: 199, 209, 157, 216, 781 $35

Crystal Hampton: 280, 179, 116, 196, 771 $27.50

Billie Biddle: 199, 188, 180, 204, 771 $27.50

Jeri Riley: 280, 165, 153, 169, 767 $20

Lori Allison: 248, 194, 117, 207, 766 $15

The following HDCP Side Pot bowlers split $385 in prize money.

Bill Schultz: 213, 205, 172, 267, 857 $40

Keith Schultz: 216, 199, 243, 186, 844 $38

Sheri Levy: 175, 189, 180, 288, 832 $35

Mark Hansen: 172, 200, 204, 256, 832 $35

David Bishop: 118, 203, 233, 276, 830 $32

Ron Clem: 143, 221, 198, 256, 818 $30

Zid Cabuena: 78, 235, 201, 300, 814 $26

Ray Hampton: 102, 191, 261, 256, 810 $20

Debbie Varner: 164, 213, 170, 260, 807 $18

Cathy Schultz: 229, 172, 174, 221, 796 $16

Joe Balmores: 145, 182, 222, 244, 793 $14

Sis Fronk: 240, 173, 168, 208, 789 $12.50

Gary Evans: 124, 198, 191, 276, 789 $12.50

Keith Gotowicki: 205, 209, 155, 219, 788 $11

Jim Reynolds: 137, 189, 156, 300, 782 $10

Leslie Pesterre: 199, 209, 157, 216, 781 $9

Terry Dofner: 118, 205, 225, 228, 776 $8.50

Renee Green: 113, 181, 193, 287, 774 $7.50

Crystal Hampton: 280, 179, 116, 196, 771 $5

The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $155 in prize money.

Zid Cabuena: 235, 201, 300, 736 $35

Shaun Upton: 237, 213, 262, 712 $30

Ray Hampton: 191, 261, 256, 708 $21.25

Marc Levy: 231, 216, 261, 708 $21.25

Joe Matassa: 236, 213, 258, 707 $17.50

Jim Sparlin: 185, 208, 300, 693 $12.50

Ron Clem: 221, 198, 256, 675 $10

John Ventimiglia: 200, 222, 251, 673 $7.50

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

