Ray Hampton and Zid Cabuena roll 300’s in PVTBC’s 9-Pin No Tap Singles tournament

Over 100 bowlers competed this past Saturday at the Nugget Bowl for the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s Certified Snakebite 9-Pin No Tap Singles event.

Bowlers wait for their turn on the lanes at the Nugget Bowl inside of the Pahrump Nugget Casino. (Wicked Creative)

Over this past weekend on Saturday, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded play of their Certified Snakebite 9-Pin No Tap Singles event at the Nugget Bowl.

The tournament brought together 100 enthusiastic bowlers, proudly sponsored by the Nugget Bowl. Dee Runau, Dawn Susits, Diane Courtney, and Fran Gobbi all lent helping hands at the check-in desk.

The winners of the 50/50 drawings were Gloria Dofner and Jan Sawyer, who each took home $58.75.

Exceptional bowling performances were also on display, with Ray Hampton rolling a perfect 300 and Zid Cabuena achieving two 300 games.

Two new members, Jack and Laura Smith, joined the league.

Before the tournament began, the Bowler of the Year awards were announced: Barry Latislaw (Division A) and Deb Mallory (Division B).

A special appreciation award was also presented to Lori Hartwell from all league secretaries.

Due to the growing turnout for events, especially the 9-pin No Tap tournament, a vote was held regarding lane assignments. It was unanimously approved that, if needed, 10 bowlers may be placed on a pair of lanes for this format.

The league also celebrated its annual Christmas party at the Moose Lodge.

Business sponsors were recognized with plaques, and attendees had the chance to win gift cards or free tournament entries.

Music was provided by Daniel and Sandra Halsey, while the Moose Lodge staff expertly handled both the dinner menu and beverage service.

It was a festive night of recognition, camaraderie, and celebration for all PVTBC members.

Division A Bowlers results

Zid Cabuena: 110, 300, 278, 300, 988 $75

Ray Hampton: 110, 300, 266, 268, 944 $70

Eddie Ryan: 148, 278, 231, 244, 901 $60

Daryl Lasky: 86, 298, 266, 248, 898 $50

Barry Latislaw: 116, 277, 222, 280, 895 $40

Randy Breneman: 148, 251, 209, 278, 886 $38

Curtis Abasta: 108, 240, 264, 257, 869 $34

Ron Clem (tie): 143, 256, 224, 246, 869 $34

Brian Bloom: 116, 261, 211, 279, 867 $26

George McQuarrie: 180, 212, 216, 252, 860 $22

Jim Sparlin: 67, 277, 232, 276, 852 $16

Judi Clausen: 178, 234, 182, 256, 850 $15

Division B Bowlers results

Cathy Schultz: 229, 215, 278, 229, 951 $76

Connie Rupe: 297, 197, 188, 211, 893 $72

Majorlyn McMillan: 226, 210, 200, 254, 890 $62

Keith Gotowicki: 205, 206, 214, 256, 881 $52

Bob Riley: 199, 231, 221, 199, 850 $42

Deb Mallory: 264, 217, 197, 168, 846 $40

Rick Rupe: 234, 175, 196, 240, 845 $37

Offie Balmores: 240, 204, 188, 196, 828 $32

Lori Allison: 248, 206, 178, 194, 826 $28

Robert Koleff: 205, 263, 187, 165, 820 $24

Richard Hille: 218, 170, 231, 188, 807 $22

Linda Byrd: 261, 170, 209, 156, 796 $18

Laura Smith: 340, 157, 162, 135, 794 $15

HDCP Side Pot Bowlers results

Zid Cabuena: 110, 300, 278, 300, 988 $42

Cathy Schultz: 229, 215, 278, 229, 951 $38

Ray Hampton: 110, 300, 266, 268, 944 $36

Eddie Ryan: 148, 278, 231, 244, 901 $34

Daryl Lasky: 86, 298, 266, 248, 898 $32

Barry Latislaw: 116, 277, 222, 280, 895 $30

Majorlyn McMillan: 226, 210, 200, 254, 890 $26

Randy Breneman: 148, 251, 209, 278, 886 $23

Keith Gotowicki: 205, 206, 214, 256, 881 $20

Ron Clem: 143, 256, 224, 246, 869 $18

Brian Bloom: 116, 261, 211, 279, 867 $16

George McQuarrie: 180, 212, 216, 252, 860 $15

Jim Sparlin: 67, 277, 232, 276, 852 $13

Judi Clausen: 178, 234, 182, 256, 850 $12

Renee Green: 113, 244, 268, 221, 846 $10

Deb Mallory (tie): 264, 217, 197, 168, 846 $10

Randy Gulley (tie): 197, 250, 176, 223, 846 $10

Vince Allison: 191, 209, 254, 184, 838 $8

Offie Balmores: 240, 204, 188, 196, 828 $7

Lori Allison: 248, 206, 178, 194, 826 $5

Scratch Side Pot Bowlers results

Zid Cabuena: 300, 278, 300, 878 $37.50

Ray Hampton: 300, 266, 268, 834 $32.50

Daryl Lasky: 298, 266, 248, 812 $27.50

Jim Sparlin: 277, 232, 276, 785 $20

Barry Latislaw: 277, 222, 280, 779 $17.50

Curtis Abasta: 240, 264, 257, 761 $15

Eddie Ryan: 278, 231, 244, 753 $12.50

Brian Bloom: 261, 211, 279, 751 $10

Randy Breneman: 251, 209, 278, 738 $7.50

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.