Senior Night: Wrestling dominates Somerset Losee at home — PHOTOS

Pahrump Valley’s wrestling team made its long-awaited return home one to remember, rolling past Somerset Losee 98-28 on Jan. 16 while honoring seniors during a dominant Senior Night performance inside the PVHS gym.

Pahrump Valley High School senior Jonathan Lopez is honored with family and wrestling coaches Antonio Sandoval and Elliott Owens prior to the home dual against Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Dominic Wilson is honored with family and wrestling coaches Antonio Sandoval and Elliott Owens prior to the home dual against Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Bryce Whitney is honored with family and wrestling coaches Antonio Sandoval and Elliott Owens prior to the home dual against Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Timothy Stutzman is honored with family and wrestling coaches Antonio Sandoval and Elliott Owens prior to the home dual against Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Jacob Stepp is honored with family and wrestling coaches Antonio Sandoval and Elliott Owens prior to the home dual against Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Joseph Scheer is honored with family and PVHS wrestling coaches Antonio Sandoval and Elliott Owens prior to the home dual against Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Ethan Rouse is honored with family and wrestling coaches Antonio Sandoval and Elliott Owens prior to the home dual against Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Jacob McLaughlin is honored during senior night with family and wrestling coaches Antonio Sandoval and Elliott Owens prior to the home dual against Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Benjamin De Santiago is honored on senior night alongside family and wrestling coaches Antonio Sandoval and Elliott Owens prior to the home dual against Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Jayden Crisler is honored on senior night alongside family and wrestling coaches Antonio Sandoval and Elliott Owens prior to the home dual against Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Austin Alvarez is honored on senior night alongside family and wrestling coaches Antonio Sandoval and Elliott Owens prior to the home dual against Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Marlon Garcia is honored alongside family and wrestling coaches Antonio Sandoval and Elliott Owens prior to the home dual against Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School wrestler Sarah Penner gets prepared to start her home match against Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Jacob McLaughlin shakes hands with his opponent Antonio Moreno before pinning him in 15 seconds during the Trojans' senior night home duel. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Benjamin De Santiago gets good top position against his opponent during the Trojans' senior night home duel. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Dominik Wilson strongholds his opponent Steven Quiroz from Somerset Losee in the Trojans' 98-28 win over the Lions during senior night at home. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Dominic Chiancone goes for a takedown against his opponent from Somerset Losee. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Iyan Bosket attempts to shoot a takedown at his opponent Marley Baker from Somerset Losee during the Trojans' senior night home dual. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Sione Petelo attempts to get a good hand on his opponent Nathan Paredes from Somerset Losee. (John ClausenP/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School's senior wrestlers gathered before their home dual against Somerset Losee on the program's senior night. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

After multiple meets held on the road in Las Vegas, Reno and Mesquite, the Trojans wrestling program was finally able to enjoy a home event in their backyard.

Hosting senior night on Jan. 16 in the Pahrump Valley High School gym, seniors were honored with their families prior to start of the matches.

Pahrump Valley delivered a dominant performance on their home mats, using depth, forfeits, and a string of bonus-point victories to overwhelm Somerset Losee in the team dual.

Pulling out the overwhelming victory, the Trojans tromped the Lions 98-28.

Early momentum (106–113)

The Trojans opened the dual with immediate control, receiving back-to-back forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds from seniors Timothy Stutzman and Ethan Rouse.

The quick 12-point swing put Somerset Losee in an early hole they would struggle to escape.

Middle-weights take over (120–138)

At 120 pounds, Pahrump Valley flexed its depth recording two victories.

Trojans junior Zachary Hulderson scored an 11–2 fall at 1:24, followed shortly by senior Joseph Scheer pinning Kevin Dino in just 27 seconds.

Senior Dominic Chiancone added another forfeit win at 126 pounds, and the Trojans continued rolling at 132 pounds, where freshman Carlos Flores pinned Lions sophomore Joaquin Rogers at 2:45 after building a 10–1 lead.

Pahrump Valley senior Jacob McLaughlin followed with one of the fastest falls of the night, pinning Antonio Moreno in just 16 seconds at 138 pounds, further widening the gap.

Competitive moments (144)

Somerset Losee showed a bit of resistance at 144 pounds, as freshman Steven Quiroz battled Trojan senior Dominik Wilson in a competitive bout.

Wilson ultimately earned a hard-fought 8–4 decision, but the effort slowed Pahrump Valley’s momentum briefly.

Later in the weight class, freshman Kain Johnson answered quickly, pinning Quiroz in 24 seconds, restoring bonus points for the Trojans.

Upper middle dominance (150–175)

Trojans senior Jayden Crisler needed only 21 seconds to pin Devin Hoare at 150 pounds, followed by junior Cade Wulfenstein’s 13–2 fall at 2:24 over Jalen Camacho at 157 pounds.

Senior Austin Alvarez added another pin at the same weight, defeating Camacho again with a 12–1 fall.

Pahrump Valley continued to benefit from lineup advantages at 165 and 175, earning forfeits from senior Mason Whitney and junior Jonathan Lopez.

Somerset Losee breaks through (190 and 285)

The Lions found success at 190 pounds, where Gabriel Cervantes secured a third-period fall over senior Jacob Stepp, marking one of the few bright spots for the visitors.

At 285 pounds, Nathan Paredes closed the night with authority, pinning sophomore Sione Petelo in 1:34, giving Somerset Losee another hard-earned win.

Final stretch (215)

Between those Somerset victories, Pahrump dominated the 215-pound weight class.

Junior Iyan Bosket earned a 19–3 technical fall over Marley Baker, while junior Marlon Garcia followed with a 5–4 fall at 1:26, sealing the dual firmly in Pahrump Valley’s favor.

The Trojans will look to head to Mesquite this Friday as they prepare to take on rivals Virgin Valley, Moapa Valley, The Meadows, Equipo and Boulder City High School in the two-day dual.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.