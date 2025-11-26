43°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
Sports

SNHPA wraps up season at Pahrump Powwow playoffs

Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series pitchers Benny Sanchez from Amargosa (left) and Latha ...
Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series pitchers Benny Sanchez from Amargosa (left) and Lathan (Rebel) Dilger (right) hold up their second-place division one trophies. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
Local youth athlete Kroi Ryan rips through the track on his ATV. (Nicole Ryan/Special to the Pa ...
‘He wants to do everything’: Local 12-year-old earns dual ATV championships despite disorder
The 2025 Pahrump Valley Girls Soccer program is honored at their end of the season banquet with ...
Lady Trojans celebrate hard-fought season at soccer awards night
Pahranagat Valley High School senior Jesse Stewart rushes through multiple defenders in the Pan ...
Pahranagat Valley claims back-to-back Class 1A state titles
Pahrump Valley High School basketball athletes try out to make the Trojans varsity basketball t ...
PVHS winter teams ready to shine in new season
/ Pahrump Valley Times
November 26, 2025 - 4:41 am
 

Last Saturday, the Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Association concluded its final tournament of the season during the Pahrump Powwow Playoffs at the Petrack Park horseshoes courts.

After a downpour of rain fell last week, pitchers were blessed to enjoy cloudy, dry skies with temperatures in the low 60’s.

During the event, there were two teams in a playoff for first and second place and three teams in a playoff for third place.

A special thank you to all of the event sponsors including: American Family Insurance, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing, Leeward Energy, Goins Farmers Insurance, Pahrump Valley Storage, Stewart Title, Evolve Air Conditioning and Heating and Smokin J’s BBQ.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Don Brown.

Tournament Champions

1st Place

Division One: Lawrence Workman, Henderson

Division Two: Michelle Wilcox, Pahrump

2nd Place

Division One: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump

Division Two: Benny Sanchez, Amargosa

3rd Place

Division One: Mark Kaczmarek, Pahrump

Division Two: DJ Zuloaga, Pahrump

Pitchers, make sure to keep your shoes handy as the Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Association will return next year.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley High School basketball athletes try out to make the Trojans varsity basketball t ...
PVHS winter teams ready to shine in new season
By / PVT

With winter practices officially underway, four Trojan programs — basketball, wrestling and the school’s first-ever girls flag football team are wasting no time building toward opening week.

Pahrump Valley High School tennis junior Bryce Dykstra receives the coaches award during the pr ...
Trojans tennis — End of the season awards
By / PVT

The Pahrump Valley High School tennis program delivered a memorable fall season, battling top-tier competition while grinding through a demanding road schedule.