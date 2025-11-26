SNHPA wraps up season at Pahrump Powwow playoffs
The Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Association closed out its final tournament of the season last Saturday during the Pahrump Powwow playoffs.
After a downpour of rain fell last week, pitchers were blessed to enjoy cloudy, dry skies with temperatures in the low 60’s.
During the event, there were two teams in a playoff for first and second place and three teams in a playoff for third place.
A special thank you to all of the event sponsors including: American Family Insurance, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing, Leeward Energy, Goins Farmers Insurance, Pahrump Valley Storage, Stewart Title, Evolve Air Conditioning and Heating and Smokin J’s BBQ.
The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Don Brown.
Tournament Champions
1st Place
Division One: Lawrence Workman, Henderson
Division Two: Michelle Wilcox, Pahrump
2nd Place
Division One: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump
Division Two: Benny Sanchez, Amargosa
3rd Place
Division One: Mark Kaczmarek, Pahrump
Division Two: DJ Zuloaga, Pahrump
Pitchers, make sure to keep your shoes handy as the Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Association will return next year.
