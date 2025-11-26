SNHPA wraps up season at Pahrump Powwow playoffs

The Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Association closed out its final tournament of the season last Saturday during the Pahrump Powwow playoffs.

Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series pitchers Benny Sanchez from Amargosa (left) and Lathan (Rebel) Dilger (right) hold up their second-place division one trophies. (Lathan (Rebel) Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Last Saturday, the Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Association concluded its final tournament of the season during the Pahrump Powwow Playoffs at the Petrack Park horseshoes courts.

After a downpour of rain fell last week, pitchers were blessed to enjoy cloudy, dry skies with temperatures in the low 60’s.

During the event, there were two teams in a playoff for first and second place and three teams in a playoff for third place.

A special thank you to all of the event sponsors including: American Family Insurance, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing, Leeward Energy, Goins Farmers Insurance, Pahrump Valley Storage, Stewart Title, Evolve Air Conditioning and Heating and Smokin J’s BBQ.

The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Don Brown.

Tournament Champions

1st Place

Division One: Lawrence Workman, Henderson

Division Two: Michelle Wilcox, Pahrump

2nd Place

Division One: Lathan (Rebel) Dilger, Pahrump

Division Two: Benny Sanchez, Amargosa

3rd Place

Division One: Mark Kaczmarek, Pahrump

Division Two: DJ Zuloaga, Pahrump

Pitchers, make sure to keep your shoes handy as the Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Association will return next year.

