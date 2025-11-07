SNHPS: Beatty Days Festival Hi-Lo Doubles results

Under clear Beatty skies, fourteen players from across the region took part in the spirited showdown at the Southern Nevada Horseshoes Pitching Series Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament.

Under sunny skies, the clank of steel rang almost continously from the Cottonwood Horseshoe Courts on Sunday as the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series hosted its annual Beatty Days Festival Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament.

The event, part of Beatty’s vibrant Beatty Days Festival, was complete with live bands, a car show, parade, bed races, burping contest, and plenty of food and vendor booths.

Alongside the horseshoe action, the festival also featured the SNCHS Cornhole Tournament and the NSHPA Singles Horseshoe Tournament.

Fourteen players — seven teams total — competed in a round-robin format, playing to 30 total points per match.

After a full day of competitive pitching, it came down to the wire in a playoff between Team #5 (Dan Dunn and Benny Sanchez) and Team #6 (Don Brown and Lance Hahaj).

Dunn, of Summerlin, and Sanchez, of Amargosa, came out on top, capturing the first-place championship and earning the title of SNHPS Tournament Champions. The duo took home trophy mugs, medals, cash prizes, and exclusive tournament champion patches.

In addition to tournament play, the SNHPS 50/50 raffle brought some extra excitement, with Don Brown of Pahrump walking away with $70.

Event organizers extended their gratitude to the sponsors who made the event possible, including Smokin’ J’s BBQ, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing, American Family Insurance, Goins Farmers Insurance, Pahrump Valley Storage, Stewart Title, Leeward Renewable Energy, Evolve Air Conditioning and Heating, and the Town of Beatty.

Results

1st Place — Team #5

■ Division One: Dan Dunn (Summerlin)

■ Division Two: Benny Sanchez (Amargosa)

2nd Place — Team #6

■ Division One: Don Brown (Pahrump)

■ Division Two: Lance Hahaj (Round Mountain)

3rd Place — Team #4

■ Division One: Lathan “Rebel” Dilger (Pahrump)

■ Division Two: Stephen Lamar (Pahrump)

The SNHPS season wraps up later this month with the Pahrump Social Pow Wow Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament, set for Saturday, November 22, at 11 a.m. at the Petrack Park Horseshoe Courts on Highway 160, across from Home Depot in Pahrump. Entry is $20 per player.

A special thanks is extended to the President of the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series, Lathan “Rebel” Dilger for his continual contributions to the PVT.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.