SNHPS Hi-Lo Doubles tournament draws 30 pitchers at Amargosa Days Festival
The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series brought competition to the Amargosa Days Festival this past weekend, as 30 players formed 15 teams to compete at Amargosa Town Park.
The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series (SNHPS) hosted a Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament last Saturday at the Amargosa Days Festival and Parade in the Amargosa Town Park.
The event drew 30 players forming 15 competitive teams, all vying for a share of the $1,800 prize pool along with custom plaques for the top three teams and champion patches for first place.
With perfect weather in the high 70s, a light breeze, and a lively festival atmosphere, the stage was set for an outstanding day of competition.
The talent and sportsmanship on display made for exciting matchups throughout the tournament.
The event also welcomed Kayla Ball, who is currently running for Nye County clerk. Competing alongside her teammate, she helped secure a strong fourth-place finish.
A special thank you is extended to all of the event sponsors for their generous support, including Leeward Renewable Energy, American First National Bank, Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Plumbing, Goins Farmers Insurance, Stewart Title Company, American Family Insurance, Pahrump Valley Storage, Servco Heating & Cooling, and Smokin’ J’s BBQ.
Tournament Results
SNHPS Tournament Champions
Division 1: Larry Workman (Henderson) – $500
Division 2: Clayton Peterson (Pahrump) – $500
2nd Place Teams
Division 1: Lawrence Workman (Henderson) – $250
Division 2: Helen Mack (Round Mountain) – $250
3rd Place Teams
Division 1: Polly Brashear (Pahrump) – $150
Division 2: Terry Miller (Pahrump) – $150
Helen Mack also took home the 50/50 raffle prize of $130
Looking Ahead
The next SNHPS Hi-Lo Doubles Tournament will take place on Saturday, May 2 during the Wild West Extravaganza at the Petrack Park horseshoe courts in Pahrump.
Check-in begins at 11:00 a.m., with a $20 entry fee per player.
The event is open to all skill levels, and equipment will be provided for those who need it.
For more information, contact Reb at (775) 751-4813.
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.