Strikes, scores, and smiles at the Pahrump 500 No-Tap Singles tournament

Wrapping up yet another successful event, the Pahrump 500 club had multiple winners in different classes give their all last weekend.

Over this past weekend, the Pahrump 500 bowling club wrapped up play of its 9-Pin No-Tap Singles tournament at the Nugget Bowl.

A special thank you is extended to Diane Courtney for her assistance at the check-in desk and to Lorie Hartwell and Jacqui Cisco for their sponsorship.

Congratulations to Stan Lazuka, who was the winner of the 50/50 drawing, taking home $73.50 in prize earnings.

Also, kudos to Scott Klinger and Ed Poland for bowling a no-tap 300 game.

The following Pahrump 500 Club bowlers split $220 in prize money.

Babs Woosley: 142, 237, 183, 224, 240, 884 $70

Rachel Ortiz: 140, 243, 187, 200, 206, 836 $55

Annette Attebery: 175, 148, 223, 251, 207, 829 $35

Janet Hansen: 168, 167, 168, 288, 187, 810 $25

Rita Rose: 136, 253, 188, 222, 146, 809 $20

Dottie Cole: 149, 218, 153, 241, 185, 797 $15

The following Almost 500 Club bowlers split $10 in prize money.

Cathy Schultz: 120, 297, 187, 187, 242, 913 $10

The following Groupies bowlers split $300 in prize money.

Mike Kintzer: 179, 137, 298, 256, 246, 937 $70

Kyle Pope: 191, 105, 290, 244, 253, 892 $60

Randy Gulley: 157, 197, 265, 220, 205, 887 $45

Douglas Tarver: 150, 216, 192, 199, 269, 876 $35

Larry Taylor: 208, 59, 285, 252, 266, 862 $30

Ed Poland: 183, 126, 185, 300, 241, 852 $25

Dale Bystedt: 190, 108, 254, 264, 225, 851 $20

Clint Courtney: 147, 224, 233, 192, 199, 848 $15

The following Handicap Side Pot bowlers split $225 in prize money.

Mike Kintzer: 179, 137, 298, 256, 246, 937 $40

Cathy Schultz: 120, 297, 187, 187, 242, 913 $35

Kyle Pope: 191, 105, 290, 244, 253, 892 $30

Randy Gulley: 157, 197, 265, 220, 205, 887 $25

Babs Woosley: 142, 237, 183, 224, 240, 884 $20

Douglas Tarver: 150, 216, 192, 199, 269, 876 $17

Ed Poland: 183, 126, 185, 300, 241, 852 $15

Dale Bystedt: 190, 108, 254, 264, 225, 851 $13

Clint Courtney: 147, 224, 233, 192, 199, 848 $11

Rachel Ortiz: 140, 243, 187, 200, 206, 836 $8

Annette Attebery: 175, 148, 223, 251, 207, 829 $6

James Pope: 126, 280, 176, 226, 146, 828 $5.00

The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $105 in prize money.

Mike Kintzer: 179, 298, 256, 246, 800 $35

Kyle Pope: 191, 290, 244, 253, 787 $25

Dale Bystedt: 190, 254, 264, 225, 743 $14

Ed Poland: 183, 185, 300, 241, 726 $13

Aaron Pope: 199, 213, 269, 230, 712 $10

Stan Lazuka: 198, 227, 246, 234, 707 $8