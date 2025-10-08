74°F
Strikes, scores, and smiles at the Pahrump 500 No-Tap Singles tournament

By / Pahrump Valley Times
October 8, 2025 - 4:43 am
 
Updated October 8, 2025 - 9:44 am

Over this past weekend, the Pahrump 500 bowling club wrapped up play of its 9-Pin No-Tap Singles tournament at the Nugget Bowl.

A special thank you is extended to Diane Courtney for her assistance at the check-in desk and to Lorie Hartwell and Jacqui Cisco for their sponsorship.

Congratulations to Stan Lazuka, who was the winner of the 50/50 drawing, taking home $73.50 in prize earnings.

Also, kudos to Scott Klinger and Ed Poland for bowling a no-tap 300 game.

The following Pahrump 500 Club bowlers split $220 in prize money.

Babs Woosley: 142, 237, 183, 224, 240, 884 $70

Rachel Ortiz: 140, 243, 187, 200, 206, 836 $55

Annette Attebery: 175, 148, 223, 251, 207, 829 $35

Janet Hansen: 168, 167, 168, 288, 187, 810 $25

Rita Rose: 136, 253, 188, 222, 146, 809 $20

Dottie Cole: 149, 218, 153, 241, 185, 797 $15

The following Almost 500 Club bowlers split $10 in prize money.

Cathy Schultz: 120, 297, 187, 187, 242, 913 $10

The following Groupies bowlers split $300 in prize money.

Mike Kintzer: 179, 137, 298, 256, 246, 937 $70

Kyle Pope: 191, 105, 290, 244, 253, 892 $60

Randy Gulley: 157, 197, 265, 220, 205, 887 $45

Douglas Tarver: 150, 216, 192, 199, 269, 876 $35

Larry Taylor: 208, 59, 285, 252, 266, 862 $30

Ed Poland: 183, 126, 185, 300, 241, 852 $25

Dale Bystedt: 190, 108, 254, 264, 225, 851 $20

Clint Courtney: 147, 224, 233, 192, 199, 848 $15

The following Handicap Side Pot bowlers split $225 in prize money.

Mike Kintzer: 179, 137, 298, 256, 246, 937 $40

Cathy Schultz: 120, 297, 187, 187, 242, 913 $35

Kyle Pope: 191, 105, 290, 244, 253, 892 $30

Randy Gulley: 157, 197, 265, 220, 205, 887 $25

Babs Woosley: 142, 237, 183, 224, 240, 884 $20

Douglas Tarver: 150, 216, 192, 199, 269, 876 $17

Ed Poland: 183, 126, 185, 300, 241, 852 $15

Dale Bystedt: 190, 108, 254, 264, 225, 851 $13

Clint Courtney: 147, 224, 233, 192, 199, 848 $11

Rachel Ortiz: 140, 243, 187, 200, 206, 836 $8

Annette Attebery: 175, 148, 223, 251, 207, 829 $6

James Pope: 126, 280, 176, 226, 146, 828 $5.00

The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers split $105 in prize money.

Mike Kintzer: 179, 298, 256, 246, 800 $35

Kyle Pope: 191, 290, 244, 253, 787 $25

Dale Bystedt: 190, 254, 264, 225, 743 $14

Ed Poland: 183, 185, 300, 241, 726 $13

Aaron Pope: 199, 213, 269, 230, 712 $10

Stan Lazuka: 198, 227, 246, 234, 707 $8

