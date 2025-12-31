The perfect New Year gift: A fishing adventure

Friend Carlos left Alaskan snowstorms for a fishing adventure in warmer climes and poses with one of the many Costa Rican Tarpon he reeled in. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

A Nicaragua Rooster Fish, caught on a recent fishing adventure on the Caribbean in Central America, is so large it took two fishermen to hold it. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Enough of the clothes, ties and socks — I’m thinking of gifting a fishing trip south, away from the cold, and catching big fish in Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua or Guatemala. It’s the perfect gift for someone special. I’ll be glad to join them.

On a previous trip, it all began in the small fishing village of San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua, an easy four-hour flight from Atlanta, Georgia. I was there to visit friends, get caught up on some writing, and of course relax a little bit with a rod in my hand while dragging some metal and rubber through warm, blue Pacific waters.

I was fishing with my good friend, Jorge Aguilar, out of the Gran Oceano Hotel and we were picking up some nice Dorado (Mahi Mahi), rooster fish, and jacks, as was our usual routine. Also, as usual we were dragging a couple of heavier lines hoping for a nice sailfish or marlin.

As happens occasionally while fishing, fortune smiles. The outside line was hit, took off like we had hooked a freight train, causing us all to “jump to,” grab the rod and frantically bring in the other lines.

It ran for what seemed forever, pulling the 80-pound test line from the reel. Then Jorge told me quietly “Hit him. Hit him.” I could feel the solid connection to the train and I set the hook again, and again. At this point we knew it was a big marlin as it headed for the depths, unlike a sailfish, which will stay closer to the surface and fly.

From this point and for the next two and a half hours it was a matter of holding on. I would gain some line as the skipper said “Reel, reel, he’s coming up.” or “He’s coming around.” My arms were aching, numb, and heavy all at the same time; they felt as if they were just mechanical rope-like extensions of my body attached to the rod, and to the beast who was clearly getting the best part of the fight.

Jorge assured me the fish was tiring and we were gaining on him, but I was not entirely convinced as my arms alternately screamed and went numb. All I could do was hold on and reel frantically when told to do so, letting the rod and reel’s drag system do their job. My thoughts went to Hemingway’s “Old Man and the Sea” and the movie version where Spencer Tracy is talking to the fish, striking it when it seemed immovable lying in the deep. “Take that, and that,” I said as if inventing the words. I found myself thinking of whole passages from the novel and uttering some as if they were my own, realizing once again, Hemingway got it right.

I’m not sure if it was the marlin’s getting tired or its curiosity, but twice it came to the surface and circled toward us. It would then dive deep, putting the line straight over the side and make a long run, stealing the line I had so painfully gained. I waited, reeled, ached and sweated some more as Jorge poured more seawater on the reel, and on me.

After two and a half hours, which seemed a very long time (I was told to expect a four-hour fight) the fish came up and around; it seemed I could now gain on him and bring him closer. As he came on the surface all hands prepared to bring him aboard as he came closer and closer and we could see his size and mass, and then he made one more dive for the bottom and we heard the unmistakable, “snap” and the line went slack as the rod straightened. I sat back and didn’t move. All was silent as I heard myself saying, “It’s okay, it’s okay, we had him.” He was released, but not as I had planned.

Measuring his length, compared to the length of the boat, we estimated he was 17 ½ feet long and weighed 450 pounds. Not Hemingway’s 1,000-pounder, but the biggest fish I’ve ever caught and the beginnings of a new passion for marlin and sail fishing. So, in this case, the fish and I were both lucky.

This story is still being told around the Hotel Gran Oceano, along with many others, and there will be a next time. This was truly a special Christmas gift.

My friend Carlos Logamasino had a similar experience on the Caribbean side of Central America. During a snowstorm in Alaska, Carlos thought of fishing for tarpon and within the week he had booked a trip to Costa Rica. He was excited to leave the cold and head for the warmer climate. He packed and headed south.

After several flights, he landed in San Jose and spent the night at a beautiful hotel where a van picked him up for the transport to the lodge. His native-born guide, Manolo, was raised in the area and boy, could he fish. He took him out to the mouth of the river into the ocean with an open skiff and outboard, then instructed him how to fish for tarpon and soon maneuvered the boat to where the frigate birds were circling high above, then as they descended to feed, he would say “get ready.” At that moment the surface would explode with bait fish and tarpon jumping out of the water on all sides of the boat. You could not miss; every cast hooked a 50- to 80-pound tarpon, one after the other, he unhooked and they had another one on. This went on for hours with little rest until he was hungry, dehydrated and exhausted, it was time to go in for an excellent lodge supper, an appropriate drink and stories of the day.

Happy New Year! And now make your plans for a perfect adventure gift.

For more information on fishing with Gran Oceano, go to www.hotelgranoceano.com.ni

If you have a story or a comment, please e-mail me at dansimmons@sportsmansquest.org or visit sportsmansquest.org